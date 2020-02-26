Sigg starts strong in rookie Korn Ferry Tour season

Growing up in Augusta, Georgia, what else could one be if not a professional golfer?

Greyson Sigg is living up to that billing – even if it took him a couple years to break through.

Sigg, who was a star at the University of Georgia (he was the team captain in his final year, was voted to the First Team All-SEC team, and his scoring average that year was third in school history), finally made the leap to the Korn Ferry Tour in December via Final Stage of Q-School. Through five events in 2020, it seems like Sigg, 25, just needed his chance.

“Mentally I was in the best state I’ve ever been, simply because I got over the hardest hump in golf,” said Sigg of his finish at Final Stage. He ended up T7 and earned 12 guaranteed starts for this year.

“Sometimes you just need an opportunity.”

Sigg, who lives in St. Simons Island, Georgia, now alongside a big handful of fellow Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR players – plus even more dreamers hoping to get there too – said TOUR winner Brian Harman told him getting through Q-School was the hardest thing he had to do in golf.

“I would second that from what I’ve seen so far,” said Sigg. “I was fortunate enough to give myself that opportunity and I’m ready to go. I was excited to get this next step going.”

Sigg has made all five cuts in 2020, and not just that, he hasn’t finished outside the top-25 in any event. His best result came two weeks ago at the LECOM Suncoast Classic, where he finished T4.

Sigg is also, in a word, striping it. At Lakewood National GC, he ranked second in both driving accuracy and greens in regulation. He also averaged more than 304 yards off the tee.

It has added up to a consistent, steady start. But he knows there are more opportunities out there.

“I think everyone would take where I’m at on the Points List if you asked them six weeks ago,” said Sigg. “I’ve been giving myself a lot of opportunities and it’s going to come down to one of the weeks where the putter gets hot and you’re going to find yourself on Sunday with a chance to win. I’m pretty pleased with the start of the season.”