KORN FERRY TOUR INSIDER
Sigg starts strong in rookie Korn Ferry Tour season
February 26, 2020
By Adam Stanley, PGATOUR.COM
- University of Georgia alum Greyson Sigg began the 2020 season with five consecutive top-25s. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Growing up in Augusta, Georgia, what else could one be if not a professional golfer?
Greyson Sigg is living up to that billing – even if it took him a couple years to break through.
Sigg, who was a star at the University of Georgia (he was the team captain in his final year, was voted to the First Team All-SEC team, and his scoring average that year was third in school history), finally made the leap to the Korn Ferry Tour in December via Final Stage of Q-School. Through five events in 2020, it seems like Sigg, 25, just needed his chance.
“Mentally I was in the best state I’ve ever been, simply because I got over the hardest hump in golf,” said Sigg of his finish at Final Stage. He ended up T7 and earned 12 guaranteed starts for this year.
“Sometimes you just need an opportunity.”
Sigg, who lives in St. Simons Island, Georgia, now alongside a big handful of fellow Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR players – plus even more dreamers hoping to get there too – said TOUR winner Brian Harman told him getting through Q-School was the hardest thing he had to do in golf.
“I would second that from what I’ve seen so far,” said Sigg. “I was fortunate enough to give myself that opportunity and I’m ready to go. I was excited to get this next step going.”
Sigg has made all five cuts in 2020, and not just that, he hasn’t finished outside the top-25 in any event. His best result came two weeks ago at the LECOM Suncoast Classic, where he finished T4.
Sigg is also, in a word, striping it. At Lakewood National GC, he ranked second in both driving accuracy and greens in regulation. He also averaged more than 304 yards off the tee.
It has added up to a consistent, steady start. But he knows there are more opportunities out there.
“I think everyone would take where I’m at on the Points List if you asked them six weeks ago,” said Sigg. “I’ve been giving myself a lot of opportunities and it’s going to come down to one of the weeks where the putter gets hot and you’re going to find yourself on Sunday with a chance to win. I’m pretty pleased with the start of the season.”
Playing the reachable par-4 eighth @CountryBogota (Pacos y Fabios) with @UGAGolf alum @GBSigg. https://t.co/uuuhcpAsEc— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) February 5, 2020
Sigg is not one to shy away from taking it low – a requirement for Korn Ferry Tour success.
A year ago on the Mackenzie Tour, Sigg shot a 59. He closed with three straight birdies to fire the second sub-60 round in Tour history.
But that’s not even his lowest-ever round.
Later in the summer at Seaside Golf Course in South Carolina alongside two friends, Sigg shot a 58.
“One thing I’ve learned and gotten better at, like in junior golf and amateur golf, if you were 4-under through 14 holes, a lot of young guys would just like to get it to the clubhouse,” said Sigg. “But playing professional golf I know, if you’re 8-under, someone behind you is going to be 9-under. If you’re 9-under, someone else is going to shoot 10-under. That’s the way I always look it. If you’re 8-under through 8, try to get to 9-under. You can’t ever stop.”
It’s a sign of maturity for Sigg, who at 25 has already played three full seasons on the Mackenzie Tour and is accustomed to the rigors of professional golf.
“Once you’ve made the jump and got through (Q-School) that’s the hardest thing, because every event early on the Korn Ferry Tour … you have nothing to lose. In the middle of winter you had First, Second and Final Stage, where you had everything to lose,” said Sigg.If you're 8-under, someone behind you is going to be 9-under ... you can't ever stop.
Sigg said earning a full exemption on the Mackenzie Tour the first year out of college help him to grow up quickly. It was a bit of trial-by-fire, he said, having to travel across Canada and pay all his own expenses, plus being away from home for essentially four months straight.
“When you’re out playing for a living and you know you have to make enough money to continue to do what you want to do, it’ll make you grow up pretty quick,” he explained.
Even as a youngster, golf was top-of-mind. He played out of the Augusta Country Club and was surrounded by friends and fellow juniors all summer long, 12 hours a day. Some of the older guys at the course would go on the play college golf, and having all those role models pushed him to believe, while he was as young as 10, that trying to make a career out of playing golf was the right thing to do.
A matured Sigg, now, is seeing his experience pay dividends on the Korn Ferry Tour. It’s the next level. He was ready.
“I have a long way to go,” said Sigg, “but definitely in a good spot and I’m setting myself up to achieve a lot of my dreams.”
