  • KORN FERRY TOUR INSIDER

    Sigg starts strong in rookie Korn Ferry Tour season

  • University of Georgia alum Greyson Sigg began the 2020 season with five consecutive top-25s. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)University of Georgia alum Greyson Sigg began the 2020 season with five consecutive top-25s. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)