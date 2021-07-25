×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Streaks » YTD Par or Better Streak

YTD Par or Better Streak

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021
RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME NUMBER OF ROUNDS
1 1 Lee Hodges 48
2 2 Chad Ramey 39
3 3 Stephan Jaeger 35
T4 T4 Brad Hopfinger 32
T4 T4 Chris Naegel 32
6 T10 Kyle Reifers 26
7 6 Rico Hoey 25
T8 T7 Ollie Schniederjans 24
T8 T7 Kevin Roy 24
T8 T7 Braden Thornberry 24
T11 T10 Harrison Endycott 22
T11 T10 KK Limbhasut 22
T11 T10 Kramer Hickok 22
T11 T10 Callum Tarren 22
T11 T10 Roberto Díaz 22
T11 T24 Paul Haley II 22
T17 T16 Davis Riley 21
T17 T16 Greyson Sigg 21
T19 T18 Trey Mullinax 20
T19 T18 Dawson Armstrong 20
T21 T20 Max Greyserman 19
T21 T20 Ben Kohles 19
T21 T20 Whee Kim 19
T21 T20 Will Zalatoris 19
T25 T24 Mito Pereira 18
T25 T24 Max McGreevy 18
T25 T38 Tyson Alexander 18
T25 T24 Hayden Buckley 18
T29 T28 Dan McCarthy 17
T29 T28 Scott Gutschewski 17
T29 T28 Nick Hardy 17
T29 T28 Evan Harmeling 17
T33 T32 Jim Knous 16
T33 T32 Taylor Pendrith 16
T33 T32 Dawie van der Walt 16
T33 T32 Andy Pope 16
T33 T32 Brandon Harkins 16
T33 T32 Carl Yuan 16
T39 T38 Theo Humphrey 15
T39 T52 Brandon Wu 15
T39 T38 Taylor Montgomery 15
T39 T52 John VanDerLaan 15
T39 T80 James Nicholas 15
T39 T38 Robert Streb 15
T39 T38 Curtis Thompson 15
T39 T38 Adam Svensson 15
T39 T38 Paul Barjon 15
T39 T38 Zach Wright 15
T49 T46 Kevin Lucas 14
T49 T46 Kevin Dougherty 14
T49 T46 Brandon Crick 14
T49 T46 J.T. Griffin 14
T49 T46 Ben Martin 14
T49 T46 Andrew Novak 14
T55 T90 Grant Hirschman 13
T55 T52 Xinjun Zhang 13
T55 T52 Martin Piller 13
T55 T52 Kris Ventura 13
T55 T52 Vince India 13
T55 T52 Brett Drewitt 13
T55 T52 Aaron Baddeley 13
T55 T80 David Skinns 13
T55 T52 Ryan Blaum 13
T55 T52 Brett Stegmaier 13
T55 T52 Steve Lewton 13
T55 T52 Max Rottluff 13
T55 T52 Derek Ernst 13
T55 T52 Paul Peterson 13
T55 T52 Jared Wolfe 13
T70 T67 Joey Garber 12
T70 T67 Brian Campbell 12
T70 T67 Anders Albertson 12
T70 T67 Seth Reeves 12
T70 T67 Austin Smotherman 12
T70 T67 Taylor Moore 12
T70 T67 Steve Marino 12
T70 T80 Tag Ridings 12
T70 T67 Erik Barnes 12
T70 T67 Chris Baker 12
T70 T67 Dylan Wu 12
T70 T67 Doug Ghim 12
T70 T67 Cameron Young 12
T70 T67 Stephen Franken 12
T84 T90 Patrick Fishburn 11
T84 T80 David Kocher 11
T84 T80 Lorens Chan 11
T84 T80 Blayne Barber 11
T84 T140 Billy Kennerly 11
T84 T80 Brady Schnell 11
T84 T80 Sahith Theegala 11
T84 T80 Charlie Saxon 11
T84 T90 Ryan McCormick 11
T84 T166 Kevin Yu 11
T84 T80 Justin Lower 11
T95 T140 Jason Millard 10
T95 T90 Brett Coletta 10
T95 T90 Michael Miller 10
T95 T90 Brandon Hagy 10
T95 T90 Rick Lamb 10
T95 T90 Matt Atkins 10
T95 T90 Augusto Núñez 10
T95 T90 Zecheng Dou 10
T95 T191 Chase Wright 10
T95 T90 Ryan Ruffels 10
T95 T90 Grady Brame 10
T95 T90 Eric Cole 10
T95 T90 Jimmy Stanger 10
T95 T90 Hank Lebioda 10
T95 T90 Julián Etulain 10
T95 T90 Peter Uihlein 10
T95 T90 James Driscoll 10
T95 T90 Luke Guthrie 10
T95 T90 Wes Roach 10
T95 T90 Santiago Rivas 10
T95 T90 Shawn Stefani 10
T95 T90 John Chin 10
T95 T90 Chandler Blanchet 10
T95 T90 George Cunningham 10
T119 T166 Mickey DeMorat 9
T119 T115 Chase Johnson 9
T119 T115 Nick Voke 9
T119 T115 Harry Hall 9
T119 T115 Scott Stevens 9
T119 T115 Jamie Arnold 9
T119 T115 Joseph Bramlett 9
T119 T115 Jonathan Randolph 9
T119 T115 David Lingmerth 9
T119 T115 David Lipsky 9
T119 T115 Brian Richey 9
T119 T115 Martin Laird 9
T119 T115 Josh Teater 9
T119 T115 Luke List 9
T119 T115 Nicholas Thompson 9
T119 T115 Sam Saunders 9
T119 T191 Tyrone Van Aswegen 9
T119 T140 Tommy Gainey 9
T119 T115 Andres Gonzales 9
T119 T140 Nicolas Echavarria 9
T119 T115 Taylor Dickson 9
T119 T115 Jack Maguire 9
T119 T115 Brad Brunner 9
T119 T115 Tom Whitney 9
T119 T115 Conrad Shindler 9
T119 T115 Rodrigo Lee 9
T119 T115 Joshua Creel 9
T119 T115 Nicholas Lindheim 9
T119 T115 Stuart Macdonald 9
T148 T140 Wade Binfield 8
T148 T140 Richy Werenski 8
T148 T140 Bobby Bai 8
T148 T140 Austen Truslow 8
T148 T140 Bhavik Patel 8
T148 T140 Ben Silverman 8
T148 T140 Shad Tuten 8
T148 T140 Trevor Cone 8
T148 T140 Kyle Jones 8
T148 T140 Jake Knapp 8
T148 T140 Will Cannon 8
T148 T140 Matt Gilchrest 8
T148 T140 Jamie Lovemark 8
T148 T140 Mark Baldwin 8
T148 T140 Drew Weaver 8
T148 T140 José de Jesús Rodríguez 8
T148 T140 Fabián Gómez 8
T148 T140 Spencer Levin 8
T148 T166 Steven Alker 8
T148 T140 Scott Langley 8
T148 T166 Daniel Miernicki 8
T148 T140 James Hahn 8
T148 T241 Jonathan Hodge 8
T148 T140 Austin Eckroat 8
T148 T140 Matthew Campbell 8
T148 T191 Patrick Flavin 8
T174 T166 Chip McDaniel 7
T174 T166 Chandler Phillips 7
T174 T166 Thomas Forster 7
T174 T166 Erik Flores 7
T174 T166 John Oda 7
T174 T166 Chris Thompson 7
T174 T166 Alex Cejka 7
T174 T166 Steve LeBrun 7
T174 T166 Camilo Villegas 7
T174 T166 Robert Garrigus 7
T174 T166 Erik Compton 7
T174 T166 Johnson Wagner 7
T174 T166 Sangmoon Bae 7
T174 T166 Ryan Brehm 7
T174 T166 Rafael Campos 7
T174 T166 Justin Suh 7
T174 T166 Sean Kelly 7
T174 T191 Alex Kang 7
T174 T166 T.J. Vogel 7
T174 T166 Andre Metzger 7
T174 T166 Matt Ryan 7
T174 T166 David Pastore 7
T196 T191 Marcelo Rozo 6
T196 T191 Curtis Luck 6
T196 T191 Alejandro Tosti 6
T196 T191 Greg Yates 6
T196 T191 Jared du Toit 6
T196 T191 Brent Grant 6
T196 T191 Danny Guise 6
T196 T191 Alex Chiarella 6
T196 T191 Zach Zaback 6
T196 T191 Vincent Whaley 6
T196 T191 Robby Ormand 6
T196 T191 Chris Kirk 6
T196 T191 Seung-Yul Noh 6
T196 T191 Eric Axley 6
T196 T191 Corbin Mills 6
T196 T191 Mark Blakefield 6
T196 T191 Kevin Chappell 6
T196 T191 Michael Arnaud 6
T196 T191 Noah Norton 6
T196 T191 Myles Creighton 6
T196 T191 Luke Kwon 6
T196 T191 Daniel Sutton 6
T218 T217 George Kneiser 5
T218 T217 Garett Reband 5
T218 T217 Luke Schniederjans 5
T218 T217 Sam Stevens 5
T218 T217 John Somers 5
T218 T217 Bryson Nimmer 5
T218 T217 Zack Sucher 5
T218 T217 Nelson Ledesma 5
T218 T217 Sebastián Vázquez 5
T218 T217 Yuwa Kosaihira 5
T218 T217 Sean O'Hair 5
T218 T217 Charlie Wi 5
T218 T217 Mike Weir 5
T218 T217 Daniel Summerhays 5
T218 T217 Alex Prugh 5
T218 T217 Zach Cabra 5
T218 T217 Ross Miller 5
T218 Hayden Springer 5
T218 T217 Wesley Bryan 5
T218 T217 Brad Miller 5
T218 T217 Ethan Tracy 5
T218 T217 Jeremy Gandon 5
T218 T217 Jordan Niebrugge 5
T218 T217 Andrew Dorn 5
T218 T217 Justin Hueber 5
T243 T241 Seth Fair 4
T243 T241 Dominic Bozzelli 4
T243 T241 Cyril Bouniol 4
T243 T241 Dru Love 4
T243 T318 Dalton Ward 4
T243 T241 Mikel Martinson 4
T243 T241 Zach Bauchou 4
T243 T241 Michael Gellerman 4
T243 T241 Shane Smith 4
T243 T241 Jonathan Garrick 4
T243 T241 Joseph Winslow 4
T243 T241 Trevor Sluman 4
T243 T241 Andrew Svoboda 4
T243 T241 Matt Every 4
T243 T241 Tim Wilkinson 4
T243 T241 Derek Lamely 4
T243 T241 Rob Oppenheim 4
T243 T241 Mark Hensby 4
T243 T241 Cameron Percy 4
T243 T241 Michael Johnson 4
T243 T241 Albin Choi 4
T243 T241 Bo Hoag 4
T243 T241 Grayson Murray 4
T243 T241 Mark Anderson 4
T243 T241 William McGirt 4
T243 T241 Josh Hart 4
T243 T241 Gregor Main 4
T243 T241 Dan Woltman 4
T243 T241 Rhein Gibson 4
T243 T241 Hayden Shieh 4
T243 T241 Patrick Cover 4
T243 T241 OJ Farrell 4
T243 T241 Quade Cummins 4
T243 T241 Cooper Musselman 4
T243 T241 Alex Springer 4
T243 T241 Matt Oshrine 4
T243 T241 Peyton White 4
T243 T241 Matt Hutchins 4
T243 T241 Ryan Siegler 4
T243 T241 Jordan Hahn 4
T243 Khavish Varadan4
T284 T281 Cameron Tankersley 3
T284 T281 Luke Gannon 3
T284 T281 Carson Young 3
T284 T281 Billy Tom Sargent 3
T284 T281 Hayden Foster 3
T284 T281 Austin Squires 3
T284 T281 Preston Summerhays 3
T284 Davis Thompson 3
T284 T281 Derek Oland 3
T284 T281 Michael Gligic 3
T284 T281 Will Wilcox 3
T284 T281 Shawn Warren 3
T284 T281 Kent Bulle 3
T284 T281 Connor Arendell 3
T284 T281 Byron Meth 3
T284 T281 Sebastian Cappelen 3
T284 T281 Timothy O'Neal 3
T284 T281 Jonas Blixt 3
T284 T281 D.A. Points 3
T284 T281 Seamus Power 3
T284 T281 Garrett Osborn 3
T284 T281 Sean Jacklin 3
T284 T281 Oscar Fraustro 3
T284 T281 Kyle Weldon 3
T284 T281 Willie Mack III 3
T284 T281 Preston Stanley 3
T284 T281 Chase Koepka 3
T284 T281 MJ Maguire 3
T284 T281 Isidro Benitez 3
T284 T281 Ben Taylor 3
T284 T281 Jaime Lopez Rivarola 3
T284 T281 Juan Carlos Benitez 3
T284 T281 Jorge Fernández-Valdés 3
T284 T281 Charlie Holland 3
T284 T281 Alvaro Ortiz 3
T284 T281 MJ Daffue 3
T284 T281 T.J. Mitchell 3
T284 T281 Jimmy Gunn 3
T322 T318 Rodolfo Cazaubòn 2
T322 T318 Zahkai Brown 2
T322 T318 Will Grimmer 2
T322 T318 Chris Gilman 2
T322 T318 Zack Fischer 2
T322 T318 Garrett Rank 2
T322 T318 Colin Monagle 2
T322 T318 Matthew Short 2
T322 T318 Zachary Edmondson 2
T322 T318 Logan McCracken 2
T322 T318 Cody Blick 2
T322 T318 Josh McCarthy 2
T322 T318 Alistair Docherty 2
T322 T318 Nick Arman 2
T322 T318 Taylor Funk 2
T322 T318 Brad Fritsch 2
T322 T318 Ted Smith 2
T322 T318 Martin Flores 2
T322 T318 Richard Johnson 2
T322 T318 D.H. Lee 2
T322 T318 Arjun Atwal 2
T322 T318 Brad Schneider 2
T322 T318 Robert Allenby 2
T322 T318 David Holmes 2
T322 T318 Michael Buttacavoli 2
T322 T318 Carter Jenkins 2
T322 T318 Blake Trimble 2
T322 T318 Matt Hill 2
T322 T318 Jon Curran 2
T322 T318 Nick Mason 2
T322 T318 Toni Hakula 2
T322 T318 David Vanegas 2
T322 T318 Nathan Stamey 2
T322 T318 Kyler Dunkle 2
T322 T318 Ethan Marcus 2
T322 T318 Alex Scott 2
T322 T318 Alex Schaake 2
T322 T318 Lukas Euler 2
T322 T318 Chandler Eaton 2
T322 T318 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 2
T322 T318 Jordan Gumberg 2
T322 T318 Joey Lane 2
T322 T318 Danny Walker 2
T322 T318 Broc Everett 2
T322 Carr Vernon 2
T322 T318 Philip Knowles 2
T322 T318 Mason Overstreet 2
T322 T318 Zach Caldwell 2
T322 T318 Tommy Gibson 2
T322 T318 Cole Ponich 2
T322 T318 Spencer Soosman 2
T322 T318 Christian Castillo 2

This is the year-to-date best number of consecutive par or better rounds that the player currently has. (NOTE: This may have carried over from the prior year) (482)