×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Scoring » 6-10 Final Round Performance

6-10 Final Round Performance

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 38.3

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME EVENTS # TIMES IMPROVED # OPPORTUNITIES
T1 T1 Peter Uihlein 16 100.0 1
T1 T1 Tyson Alexander 36 100.0 2
T1 T1 John Chin 36 100.0 1
T1 T1 Brett Drewitt 40 100.0 1
T1 T1 Nicholas Thompson 32 100.0 1
T1 T1 J.T. Griffin 35 100.0 1
T1 T1 John Oda 31 100.0 1
T1 T1 Stephan Jaeger 32 100.0 2
T1 T1 Whee Kim 38 100.0 2
T1 T1 Justin Lower 34 100.0 1
T1 T1 Kevin Lucas 26 100.0 1
T1 T1 Harrison Endycott 33 100.0 1
T1 T1 Will Zalatoris 16 100.0 2
T1 T1 Mito Pereira 32 100.0 1
T1 T1 Jack Maguire 38 100.0 1
T1 T1 Zach Wright 36 100.0 1
T1 T1 Jimmy Stanger 37 100.0 1
T1 T1 Taylor Dickson 32 100.0 2
T1 T1 Max McGreevy 36 100.0 2
T1 T1 Dawson Armstrong 38 100.0 1
T1 T1 Harry Hall 25 100.0 1
T22 T22 Max Greyserman 33 75.0 3
T22 T22 Chad Ramey 38 75.0 3
T24 T24 Tom Whitney 35 66.7 2
T24 T24 Jared Wolfe 36 66.7 2
T24 T24 Paul Haley II 32 66.7 2
T24 T24 Charlie Saxon 37 66.7 2
T24 T24 Brandon Wu 23 66.7 2
T24 T24 Stephen Franken 37 66.7 2
T30 T30 Ben Kohles 36 60.0 3
T30 T30 Joey Garber 36 60.0 3
T30 T30 Adam Svensson 37 60.0 3
T33 T33 Bobby Bai 30 50.0 1
T33 T33 Kevin Roy 41 50.0 1
T33 T33 Brett Coletta 29 50.0 1
T33 T33 Ryan McCormick 35 50.0 1
T33 T33 Stuart Macdonald 30 50.0 1
T33 T33 Nick Hardy 36 50.0 2
T33 T33 Seth Reeves 36 50.0 1
T33 T33 Greg Yates 37 50.0 1
T33 T33 Billy Kennerly 34 50.0 1
T33 T33 Vince India 37 50.0 2
T33 T33 David Skinns 31 50.0 1
T33 T33 Greyson Sigg 31 50.0 1
T33 T33 Taylor Montgomery 33 50.0 2
T33 T33 Carl Yuan 31 50.0 1
T33 T33 Lee Hodges 34 50.0 4
T33 T56 Taylor Moore 36 50.0 2
T33 T33 Nicolas Echavarria 39 50.0 1
T33 T33 Shad Tuten 35 50.0 1
T33 T33 Andrew Novak 37 50.0 1
T52 T54 Dylan Wu 39 40.0 2
T52 T33 Roberto Díaz 36 40.0 2
T52 T54 Taylor Pendrith 34 40.0 2
T55 T56 Ollie Schniederjans 32 33.3 1
T55 T56 Callum Tarren 36 33.3 1
T55 T56 Augusto Núñez 41 33.3 1
T55 T33 KK Limbhasut 35 33.3 1
T59 T60 David Kocher 39 25.0 1
T59 T60 Dan McCarthy 36 25.0 1
61 62 Brandon Harkins 37 20.0 1
T62 T63 Sebastián Vázquez 24 .0 0
T62 T63 Luke Guthrie 36 .0 0
T62 T63 Blayne Barber 31 .0 0
T62 T63 Kyle Reifers 33 .0 0
T62 T63 David Lipsky 28 .0 0
T62 T63 Brian Richey 22 .0 0
T62 T63 Derek Ernst 33 .0 0
T62 T63 Nicholas Lindheim 31 .0 0
T62 T63 Zecheng Dou 32 .0 0
T62 T63 Andres Gonzales 32 .0 0
T62 T63 Tommy Gainey 32 .0 0
T62 T63 Drew Weaver 36 .0 0
T62 T63 Robby Ormand 23 .0 0
T62 T63 José de Jesús Rodríguez 30 .0 0
T62 T63 Dawie van der Walt 41 .0 0
T62 T63 Sangmoon Bae 24 .0 0
T62 T63 Curtis Thompson 39 .0 0
T62 T63 Steven Alker 27 .0 0
T62 T63 Scott Gutschewski 33 .0 0
T62 T63 Brandon Crick 38 .0 0
T62 T63 Jonathan Randolph 37 .0 0
T62 T63 Erik Barnes 33 .0 0
T62 T63 Jamie Arnold 36 .0 0
T62 T63 Scott Langley 34 .0 0
T62 T63 Will Wilcox 24 .0 0
T62 T63 Anders Albertson 32 .0 0
T62 T63 Brad Brunner 24 .0 0
T62 T63 Kyle Jones 29 .0 0
T62 T63 Davis Riley 33 .0 0
T62 T63 Kevin Dougherty 34 .0 0
T62 Jake Knapp 34 .0 0
T62 T63 Trey Mullinax 28 .0 0
T62 T63 Rick Lamb 29 .0 0
T62 T63 Austen Truslow 20 .0 0
T62 T63 Brian Campbell 33 .0 0
T62 T63 T.J. Vogel 36 .0 0
T62 T63 Ryan Ruffels 32 .0 0
T62 T63 Grant Hirschman 38 .0 0
T62 T63 Theo Humphrey 37 .0 0
T62 T63 Mickey DeMorat 36 .0 0
T62 T63 Chip McDaniel 38 .0 0
T62 T63 John VanDerLaan 39 .0 0
T62 T63 Hayden Buckley 30 .0 0
T62 T63 Patrick Fishburn 36 .0 0
T62 T63 Cameron Young 24 .0 0
T62 T63 Brent Grant 32 .0 0
T62 T63 Austin Smotherman 36 .0 0
T62 T63 Braden Thornberry 38 .0 0
T62 T63 Rico Hoey 27 .0 0
T62 T63 Alex Chiarella 35 .0 0

The percent of time a player's finish position improves or remains unchanged in the final round when starting between 6th and 10th position in that round. (453)