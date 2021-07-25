Overall Putting Average

×
Print
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 1.444

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG # OF PUTTS # OF HOLES
1 2 Yuwa Kosaihira 50 1.152 1,037 900
2 4 Cyril Bouniol 54 1.221 1,187 972
3 5 John Oda 74 1.255 1,671 1,332
4 7 Will Zalatoris 64 1.261 1,453 1,152
5 6 Lorens Chan 56 1.264 1,274 1,008
6 9 Will Wilcox 58 1.283 1,339 1,044
7 10 Luke Guthrie 86 1.296 2,006 1,548
8 11 Sebastián Vázquez 55 1.300 1,287 990
9 13 Robert Garrigus 50 1.324 1,192 900
10 14 John Somers 44 1.327 1,051 792
11 15 Michael Arnaud 68 1.328 1,626 1,224
12 12 Greyson Sigg 114 1.331 2,731 2,052
13 16 Taylor Montgomery 106 1.335 2,548 1,908
14 17 Martin Piller 108 1.337 2,600 1,944
15 18 Brian Richey 66 1.351 1,605 1,188
16 19 Zach Cabra 56 1.353 1,364 1,008
17 20 Stephan Jaeger 112 1.355 2,732 2,016
18 21 Mickey DeMorat 98 1.356 2,392 1,764
T19 22 John VanDerLaan 128 1.359 3,132 2,304
T19 T23 Davis Riley 115 1.359 2,813 2,070
21 T23 Roberto Díaz 114 1.360 2,791 2,052
22 T25 Jimmy Stanger 108 1.362 2,647 1,944
T23 T25 Taylor Dickson 92 1.365 2,261 1,656
T23 30 Dylan Wu 126 1.365 3,096 2,268
T25 29 Brent Grant 96 1.367 2,363 1,728
T25 T31 Marcelo Rozo 98 1.367 2,411 1,764
27 T33 Dawson Armstrong 114 1.368 2,807 2,052
28 28 Mark Blakefield 93 1.369 2,291 1,674
T29 T25 Derek Ernst 86 1.372 2,124 1,548
T29 40 Ollie Schniederjans 94 1.372 2,322 1,692
T31 37 Braden Thornberry 122 1.373 3,015 2,196
T31 T33 Chase Wright 104 1.373 2,570 1,872
T31 T31 Conrad Shindler 92 1.373 2,273 1,656
T31 T35 Grant Hirschman 118 1.373 2,917 2,124
35 T38 Nicolas Echavarria 118 1.376 2,923 2,124
T36 T35 Shane Smith 60 1.378 1,488 1,080
T36 T38 Taylor Pendrith 126 1.378 3,126 2,268
T36 T42 Matt Ryan 56 1.378 1,389 1,008
39 45 Julián Etulain 111 1.382 2,761 1,998
T40 41 David Skinns 94 1.385 2,344 1,692
T40 T51 Ryan Ruffels 89 1.385 2,219 1,602
42 T46 Brady Schnell 98 1.388 2,449 1,764
43 44 Joshua Creel 119 1.389 2,975 2,142
T44 T49 Wade Binfield 102 1.391 2,554 1,836
T44 48 Seth Reeves 114 1.391 2,854 2,052
T44 T46 Dan McCarthy 122 1.391 3,055 2,196
T47 T56 Joey Garber 114 1.393 2,858 2,052
T47 T53 Alex Chiarella 89 1.393 2,231 1,602
T49 T42 Steve Lewton 68 1.395 1,708 1,224
T49 T58 David Lingmerth 48 1.395 1,205 864
T49 T49 Daniel Miernicki 75 1.395 1,883 1,350
T52 T51 Billy Kennerly 110 1.396 2,764 1,980
T52 T53 Whee Kim 105 1.396 2,639 1,890
54 T60 Ben Kohles 128 1.401 3,228 2,304
T55 55 Curtis Luck 73 1.402 1,842 1,314
T55 T58 Alex Prugh 96 1.402 2,423 1,728
T57 T60 Erik Compton 85 1.404 2,148 1,530
T57 62 Augusto Núñez 128 1.404 3,234 2,304
59 63 Jared Wolfe 120 1.405 3,034 2,160
60 T56 Brad Brunner 66 1.406 1,670 1,188
T61 66 David Kocher 128 1.407 3,242 2,304
T61 65 Theo Humphrey 98 1.407 2,482 1,764
T63 64 Shad Tuten 98 1.409 2,485 1,764
T63 67 Jack Maguire 107 1.409 2,714 1,926
65 T68 George Cunningham 109 1.411 2,768 1,962
T66 70 Evan Harmeling 94 1.414 2,392 1,692
T66 T68 Scott Langley 94 1.414 2,392 1,692
68 T71 Andrew Novak 112 1.415 2,852 2,016
69 T82 Kyle Jones 80 1.418 2,042 1,440
70 75 Harrison Endycott 99 1.419 2,528 1,782
71 T76 Lee Hodges 128 1.420 3,272 2,304
72 T79 Andy Pope 113 1.421 2,891 2,034
T73 T71 Steven Alker 80 1.422 2,047 1,440
T73 74 Andres Gonzales 88 1.422 2,252 1,584
T73 T85 Vince India 124 1.422 3,174 2,232
T76 T76 Zach Wright 106 1.423 2,715 1,908
T76 73 Chip McDaniel 104 1.423 2,663 1,872
T78 T79 Justin Lower 108 1.425 2,771 1,944
T78 78 Brandon Harkins 123 1.425 3,156 2,214
80 T79 Adam Svensson 134 1.426 3,440 2,412
T81 T82 Jake Knapp 98 1.427 2,518 1,764
T81 84 Max McGreevy 110 1.427 2,826 1,980
83 T90 Carl Yuan 106 1.428 2,725 1,908
T84 87 Austin Smotherman 114 1.429 2,933 2,052
T84 T88 Chad Ramey 146 1.429 3,755 2,628
T84 T85 Brandon Crick 120 1.429 3,086 2,160
87 T88 Greg Yates 96 1.432 2,474 1,728
T88 T93 Justin Hueber 56 1.433 1,444 1,008
T88 T90 Ben Silverman 82 1.433 2,115 1,476
90 T90 John Chin 110 1.434 2,839 1,980
91 97 Austen Truslow 59 1.436 1,525 1,062
T92 T93 Kevin Roy 132 1.437 3,414 2,376
T92 98 Sangmoon Bae 71 1.437 1,837 1,278
94 99 Nick Hardy 134 1.439 3,472 2,412
95 T100 Steve Marino 47 1.440 1,218 846
96 T93 José de Jesús Rodríguez 90 1.441 2,335 1,620
97 96 Bobby Bai 86 1.442 2,232 1,548
98 T102 Tom Whitney 104 1.443 2,702 1,872
99 T100 Dawie van der Walt 134 1.446 3,487 2,412
100 T102 Matt Atkins 98 1.448 2,554 1,764
101 T106 Brett Drewitt 119 1.449 3,103 2,142
102 T102 Erik Barnes 116 1.451 3,029 2,088
T103 T108 Trey Mullinax 88 1.452 2,300 1,584
T103 105 Patrick Fishburn 114 1.452 2,979 2,052
105 T111 Mark Baldwin 96 1.453 2,511 1,728
106 T108 Tyrone Van Aswegen 106 1.454 2,774 1,908
T107 110 Paul Barjon 104 1.455 2,724 1,872
T107 114 Mito Pereira 110 1.455 2,880 1,980
109 T111 Paul Haley II 106 1.458 2,781 1,908
110 T106 Kevin Lucas 62 1.460 1,629 1,116
111 115 Scott Gutschewski 108 1.461 2,841 1,944
T112 113 Jamie Arnold 108 1.462 2,842 1,944
T112 116 Rick Lamb 84 1.462 2,211 1,512
114 120 Max Greyserman 107 1.464 2,820 1,926
115 T118 Charlie Saxon 110 1.465 2,900 1,980
T116 117 Taylor Moore 124 1.466 3,272 2,232
T116 T118 Tyson Alexander 103 1.466 2,718 1,854
118 122 Stephen Franken 116 1.468 3,066 2,088
T119 121 Tag Ridings 103 1.472 2,730 1,854
T119 123 Brad Hopfinger 105 1.472 2,782 1,890
121 T125 Steve LeBrun 98 1.473 2,598 1,764
122 T125 J.T. Griffin 104 1.474 2,759 1,872
123 124 Callum Tarren 122 1.479 3,247 2,196
124 129 David Lipsky 95 1.481 2,532 1,710
125 127 Stuart Macdonald 99 1.485 2,646 1,782
T126 131 T.J. Vogel 110 1.486 2,943 1,980
T126 132 Zecheng Dou 110 1.486 2,942 1,980
128 128 Kyle Reifers 108 1.488 2,892 1,944
129 130 Will Cannon 88 1.495 2,368 1,584
130 134 Brett Stegmaier 93 1.496 2,505 1,674
131 135 Jonathan Randolph 112 1.497 3,018 2,016
132 133 Drew Weaver 102 1.498 2,751 1,836
133 136 Michael Miller 113 1.500 3,052 2,034
134 137 Curtis Thompson 134 1.510 3,643 2,412
135 139 KK Limbhasut 108 1.512 2,940 1,944
136 138 Trevor Cone 94 1.513 2,560 1,692
137 T140 Nicholas Lindheim 101 1.519 2,762 1,818
138 T140 Kevin Dougherty 106 1.520 2,900 1,908
139 142 Tommy Gainey 97 1.523 2,660 1,746
140 T143 Eric Cole 88 1.527 2,418 1,584
141 T143 Blayne Barber 84 1.528 2,311 1,512
142 146 Anders Albertson 99 1.536 2,738 1,782
143 145 Nicholas Thompson 78 1.538 2,159 1,404
144 147 Peter Uihlein 58 1.562 1,631 1,044
145 148 Brian Campbell 106 1.571 2,998 1,908
146 149 Nick Voke 80 1.574 2,266 1,440
147 150 Robby Ormand 62 1.584 1,768 1,116
148 151 Brett Coletta 74 1.586 2,113 1,332
149 153 Harry Hall 78 1.592 2,235 1,404
150 154 Max Rottluff 56 1.602 1,615 1,008
151 156 James Nicholas 88 1.606 2,544 1,584
152 155 Chandler Blanchet 90 1.610 2,609 1,620
153 157 Ryan McCormick 112 1.616 3,257 2,016
154 158 Cameron Young 74 1.618 2,155 1,332
155 159 Chase Johnson 78 1.633 2,293 1,404
156 160 Rico Hoey 84 1.638 2,477 1,512
157 161 Brandon Wu 82 1.648 2,432 1,476
158 162 Hayden Buckley 96 1.676 2,896 1,728

The average number of putts for all holes played (total putts / total holes played). (402)