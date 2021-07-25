×
Statistics » Scoring » Top 5 Final Round Performance

Top 5 Final Round Performance

Season
Time Period
Tournament
Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 55.9

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME EVENTS # TIMES IMPROVED # OPPORTUNITIES
T1 T1 Curtis Thompson 39 100.0 3
T1 T1 David Skinns 31 100.0 1
T1 T1 Dan McCarthy 36 100.0 3
T1 T1 Tommy Gainey 32 100.0 2
T1 T1 José de Jesús Rodríguez 30 100.0 2
T1 T1 Tyson Alexander 36 100.0 1
T1 T1 John Chin 36 100.0 1
T1 T1 Roberto Díaz 36 100.0 1
T1 T1 Billy Kennerly 34 100.0 2
T1 T1 Paul Haley II 32 100.0 2
T1 T1 Curtis Luck 28 100.0 1
T1 T1 Evan Harmeling 34 100.0 1
T1 T1 Derek Ernst 33 100.0 1
T1 T1 Taylor Pendrith 34 100.0 4
T1 T1 Harrison Endycott 33 100.0 1
T1 T1 Matt Atkins 36 100.0 1
T1 T1 Eric Cole 29 100.0 1
T1 T1 Kevin Dougherty 34 100.0 1
T1 T1 Kyle Jones 29 100.0 1
T1 T1 Shad Tuten 35 100.0 1
T1 T1 Austin Smotherman 36 100.0 3
T1 T1 Jimmy Stanger 37 100.0 1
T1 T1 David Kocher 39 100.0 1
T1 T1 Dylan Wu 39 100.0 2
T1 T1 Carl Yuan 31 100.0 1
T1 T1 Hayden Buckley 30 100.0 1
T27 T27 Mito Pereira 32 85.7 6
T27 T27 Stephan Jaeger 32 85.7 6
29 29 Paul Barjon 32 83.3 5
30 30 Nick Hardy 36 80.0 4
T31 T31 Davis Riley 33 75.0 3
T31 T31 Erik Barnes 33 75.0 3
T31 T31 Brett Drewitt 40 75.0 3
T31 T31 Taylor Moore 36 75.0 3
T31 T31 Greyson Sigg 31 75.0 3
T36 T36 Max McGreevy 36 66.7 2
T36 T36 David Lipsky 28 66.7 2
T36 T36 Peter Uihlein 16 66.7 2
T36 T36 Brent Grant 32 66.7 2
T36 T36 Jared Wolfe 36 66.7 2
T36 T36 Justin Lower 34 66.7 2
T36 T36 Will Zalatoris 16 66.7 4
T43 T43 Stuart Macdonald 30 50.0 1
T43 T43 Ollie Schniederjans 32 50.0 1
T43 T43 Trey Mullinax 28 50.0 1
T43 T43 Austen Truslow 20 50.0 1
T43 T43 Brett Coletta 29 50.0 1
T43 T43 Chad Ramey 38 50.0 2
T43 T43 Ryan Ruffels 32 50.0 1
T43 T43 Brandon Harkins 37 50.0 1
T43 T43 Andrew Novak 37 50.0 2
T43 T43 Theo Humphrey 37 50.0 1
T43 T43 George Cunningham 40 50.0 1
T43 T43 Cameron Young 24 50.0 3
T43 T43 Harry Hall 25 50.0 1
T56 T56 Chandler Blanchet 33 33.3 1
T56 T56 Lee Hodges 34 33.3 1
T56 T56 Brandon Wu 23 33.3 1
T56 T56 Brad Hopfinger 34 33.3 1
T56 T56 Dawie van der Walt 41 33.3 1
T56 T56 Tag Ridings 34 33.3 1
T56 T56 Callum Tarren 36 33.3 1
T56 T56 Anders Albertson 32 33.3 1
T56 T56 Adam Svensson 37 33.3 1
65 T56 Seth Reeves 36 25.0 1
66 66 Ben Kohles 36 16.7 1
T67 T67 T.J. Vogel 36 .0 0
T67 T67 Vince India 37 .0 0
T67 T67 Robert Garrigus 20 .0 0
T67 T67 Scott Gutschewski 33 .0 0
T67 T67 Steven Alker 27 .0 0
T67 T67 Sangmoon Bae 24 .0 0
T67 Nicholas Thompson 32 .0 0
T67 T67 Kyle Reifers 33 .0 0
T67 T67 Brett Stegmaier 32 .0 0
T67 T67 Andres Gonzales 32 .0 0
T67 T67 Julián Etulain 40 .0 0
T67 T67 Lorens Chan 20 .0 0
T67 T67 Michael Arnaud 26 .0 0
T67 T67 Brady Schnell 37 .0 0
T67 T67 Greg Yates 37 .0 0
T67 T67 Jack Maguire 38 .0 0
T67 T67 Tom Whitney 35 .0 0
T67 T67 Trevor Cone 36 .0 0
T67 T67 Charlie Saxon 37 .0 0
T67 T67 Zecheng Dou 32 .0 0
T67 T67 Chase Wright 38 .0 0
T67 T67 Michael Miller 38 .0 0
T67 T67 Justin Hueber 20 .0 0
T67 T67 Dawson Armstrong 38 .0 0
T67 T67 Braden Thornberry 38 .0 0
T67 T67 Max Greyserman 33 .0 0
T67 T67 Alex Chiarella 35 .0 0
T67 T67 Rico Hoey 27 .0 0
T67 T67 Grant Hirschman 38 .0 0
T67 T67 Chip McDaniel 38 .0 0
T67 T67 Taylor Montgomery 33 .0 0
T67 T67 Stephen Franken 37 .0 0
T67 T67 John VanDerLaan 39 .0 0

The percent of time a player's finish position improves or remains unchanged in the final round when starting in the top 5 in that round. (309)