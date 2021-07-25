×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Scoring » Late Scoring Average

Late Scoring Average

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 70.50

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL LATE ROUNDS
1 1 Ben Kohles 128 68.65 4,668 68
2 2 Nick Hardy 134 68.81 4,404 64
3 8 Taylor Moore 124 68.83 4,749 69
4 5 Stephan Jaeger 112 68.84 3,993 58
T5 4 Chad Ramey 146 68.85 5,646 82
T5 3 Taylor Pendrith 126 68.85 4,544 66
7 6 Will Zalatoris 64 68.90 2,756 40
8 7 Peter Uihlein 58 69.03 2,278 33
9 9 Paul Haley II 106 69.07 3,799 55
T10 10 Adam Svensson 134 69.17 4,773 69
T10 11 Lee Hodges 128 69.17 4,911 71
12 12 Greyson Sigg 114 69.24 4,085 59
13 13 Mito Pereira 110 69.28 4,018 58
T14 14 Carl Yuan 106 69.32 3,466 50
T14 T15 Cameron Young 74 69.32 2,842 41
16 T15 Hayden Buckley 96 69.34 3,051 44
17 21 Max McGreevy 110 69.46 3,959 57
18 17 Curtis Thompson 134 69.48 4,447 64
19 20 Callum Tarren 122 69.49 4,378 63
20 19 Joey Garber 114 69.54 3,894 56
21 18 Max Greyserman 107 69.56 4,104 59
22 T25 Billy Kennerly 110 69.57 3,757 54
23 T23 Justin Lower 108 69.58 3,688 53
24 T28 Stuart Macdonald 99 69.60 3,828 55
25 27 Davis Riley 115 69.61 3,968 57
26 T23 Scott Gutschewski 108 69.63 3,203 46
27 T25 Brandon Wu 82 69.64 2,925 42
28 T28 Harry Hall 78 69.67 2,717 39
29 39 Seth Reeves 114 69.72 4,253 61
30 30 Anders Albertson 99 69.74 3,696 53
T31 T32 Ollie Schniederjans 94 69.75 3,348 48
T31 T37 Brett Drewitt 119 69.75 4,255 61
33 T32 Paul Barjon 104 69.77 3,628 52
T34 T32 Erik Barnes 116 69.78 4,466 64
T34 31 Taylor Montgomery 106 69.78 4,047 58
36 T32 Jared Wolfe 120 69.79 3,978 57
37 T37 Jimmy Stanger 108 69.80 3,839 55
38 40 David Lipsky 95 69.83 3,631 52
39 36 Andrew Novak 112 69.85 4,121 59
T40 41 Nicholas Lindheim 101 69.87 3,144 45
T40 42 Zecheng Dou 110 69.87 3,773 54
42 43 Vince India 124 69.88 4,472 64
T43 47 Roberto Díaz 114 69.93 3,846 55
T43 44 Braden Thornberry 122 69.93 4,056 58
45 45 Stephen Franken 116 69.97 4,198 60
46 46 Charlie Saxon 110 69.98 4,059 58
T47 48 Brandon Crick 120 70.02 3,921 56
T47 50 Dan McCarthy 122 70.02 4,341 62
T49 49 Brandon Harkins 123 70.05 4,343 62
T49 T64 Dylan Wu 126 70.05 4,623 66
51 T54 Kyle Reifers 108 70.06 3,573 51
52 53 Kevin Roy 132 70.07 4,695 67
53 52 Austen Truslow 59 70.09 2,383 34
54 T54 Zach Wright 106 70.12 3,576 51
55 T61 J.T. Griffin 104 70.13 3,366 48
56 T54 George Cunningham 109 70.16 4,069 58
57 57 John Chin 110 70.17 3,789 54
58 51 Harrison Endycott 99 70.18 3,439 49
59 66 Julián Etulain 111 70.22 4,073 58
60 67 Ryan McCormick 112 70.23 3,722 53
61 T58 Justin Hueber 56 70.24 2,037 29
62 T61 Daniel Miernicki 75 70.25 2,529 36
63 T58 Brian Richey 66 70.26 2,389 34
T64 T73 Brent Grant 96 70.29 3,444 49
T64 75 Grant Hirschman 118 70.29 4,077 58
66 T58 Brian Campbell 106 70.30 3,304 47
67 79 Joshua Creel 119 70.32 3,727 53
68 70 Dawson Armstrong 114 70.33 3,868 55
T69 T61 Brad Brunner 66 70.34 2,251 32
T69 T64 T.J. Vogel 110 70.34 3,728 53
T71 71 Brad Hopfinger 105 70.35 3,447 49
T71 T77 Will Cannon 88 70.35 2,814 40
T71 88 Nick Voke 80 70.35 2,603 37
T71 T89 Brett Stegmaier 93 70.35 2,814 40
T71 T73 David Skinns 94 70.35 3,377 48
T71 69 John VanDerLaan 128 70.35 4,573 65
T71 T77 James Nicholas 88 70.35 3,025 43
78 72 Tyson Alexander 103 70.36 3,166 45
79 76 Patrick Fishburn 114 70.37 3,659 52
80 68 Tom Whitney 104 70.42 4,014 57
T81 80 Trey Mullinax 88 70.44 3,170 45
T81 82 José de Jesús Rodríguez 90 70.44 3,381 48
T83 97 Brady Schnell 98 70.48 3,242 46
T83 93 Austin Smotherman 114 70.48 4,440 63
85 81 Rick Lamb 84 70.50 2,820 40
86 84 Nicolas Echavarria 118 70.51 3,878 55
T87 86 Dawie van der Walt 134 70.53 4,232 60
T87 87 Erik Compton 85 70.53 2,539 36
89 85 David Kocher 128 70.54 4,585 65
90 83 Bobby Bai 86 70.55 2,963 42
91 96 Mark Blakefield 93 70.61 3,107 44
92 92 Blayne Barber 84 70.63 2,472 35
T93 91 Andy Pope 113 70.65 3,815 54
T93 94 Jamie Arnold 108 70.65 3,886 55
T95 T107 Michael Miller 113 70.67 3,675 52
T95 T89 Alex Chiarella 89 70.67 3,251 46
T97 T98 Tag Ridings 103 70.68 3,322 47
T97 T102 Jonathan Randolph 112 70.68 3,746 53
T99 115 KK Limbhasut 108 70.69 3,676 52
T99 95 Kevin Dougherty 106 70.69 3,817 54
101 T102 Shad Tuten 98 70.76 3,255 46
102 T104 Jack Maguire 107 70.77 3,751 53
103 116 Mickey DeMorat 98 70.78 3,468 49
T104 T98 Brett Coletta 74 70.79 2,690 38
T104 T100 Steve Marino 47 70.79 1,345 19
106 T104 Max Rottluff 56 70.81 1,841 26
107 106 Rico Hoey 84 70.82 2,691 38
108 T107 Kyle Jones 80 70.84 3,117 44
109 T100 Wade Binfield 102 70.85 3,401 48
T110 T107 Theo Humphrey 98 70.87 3,685 52
T110 T123 Steven Alker 80 70.87 2,693 38
T110 117 Conrad Shindler 92 70.87 2,764 39
T113 T107 Whee Kim 105 70.88 3,544 50
T113 114 Sangmoon Bae 71 70.88 2,268 32
T115 T112 Andres Gonzales 88 70.91 3,262 46
T115 T118 Tyrone Van Aswegen 106 70.91 3,333 47
117 125 Tommy Gainey 97 70.92 3,404 48
118 T112 Alex Prugh 96 70.93 3,263 46
119 111 Chandler Blanchet 90 70.95 2,909 41
120 T118 Matt Atkins 98 70.98 3,549 50
121 120 Augusto Núñez 128 71.03 4,617 65
T122 T121 Robby Ormand 62 71.04 1,989 28
T122 T121 Lorens Chan 56 71.04 1,847 26
T122 126 Chip McDaniel 104 71.04 3,836 54
125 T142 Taylor Dickson 92 71.07 3,056 43
126 128 Steve Lewton 68 71.09 2,417 34
127 T132 Derek Ernst 86 71.12 2,987 42
128 129 Scott Langley 94 71.13 3,272 46
T129 T123 Ben Silverman 82 71.15 2,775 39
T129 127 Chase Johnson 78 71.15 2,917 41
131 130 David Lingmerth 48 71.21 1,709 24
132 T139 Eric Cole 88 71.23 2,849 40
T133 T139 Chase Wright 104 71.24 3,562 50
T133 131 Michael Arnaud 68 71.24 2,422 34
135 T132 Marcelo Rozo 98 71.28 3,350 47
136 138 Trevor Cone 94 71.29 3,208 45
137 135 Drew Weaver 102 71.31 3,423 48
138 134 Curtis Luck 73 71.36 2,569 36
139 T142 Jake Knapp 98 71.39 3,141 44
140 136 Mark Baldwin 96 71.40 3,427 48
141 137 Ryan Ruffels 89 71.42 3,428 48
142 T147 Nicholas Thompson 78 71.44 2,786 39
143 145 John Oda 74 71.55 2,361 33
T144 144 Sebastián Vázquez 55 71.58 1,861 26
T144 141 Evan Harmeling 94 71.58 3,078 43
146 T147 Steve LeBrun 98 71.73 3,228 45
147 149 Matt Ryan 56 71.78 1,938 27
148 150 Greg Yates 96 71.80 3,590 50
149 146 Martin Piller 108 71.89 3,379 47
150 T153 Luke Guthrie 86 72.02 3,097 43
151 155 Kevin Lucas 62 72.07 1,946 27
152 151 Cyril Bouniol 54 72.12 1,875 26
153 152 Yuwa Kosaihira 50 72.15 1,948 27
154 156 Shane Smith 60 72.27 2,168 30
155 157 Will Wilcox 58 72.32 2,025 28
156 158 Zach Cabra 56 72.36 1,809 25
157 159 John Somers 44 72.59 1,597 22
158 161 Robert Garrigus 50 73.12 1,828 25

The scoring average when teeing off late. (NOTE: 'Late' indicates a player was among the second half of the groups to tee off for a given round). (293)