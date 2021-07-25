×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Scoring » Back 9 Round 3 Scoring Average

Back 9 Round 3 Scoring Average

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 34.94

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL ROUNDS
1 1 Cameron Young 74 33.23 432 13
2 2 Stephen Franken 116 33.71 708 21
3 4 Will Zalatoris 64 33.81 541 16
4 3 Paul Haley II 106 33.86 711 21
5 5 Mito Pereira 110 33.91 780 23
6 T6 Ollie Schniederjans 94 34.00 578 17
7 T6 José de Jesús Rodríguez 90 34.07 511 15
T8 8 Dawson Armstrong 114 34.11 648 19
T8 T9 Hayden Buckley 96 34.11 614 18
10 T9 Taylor Moore 124 34.12 887 26
11 14 David Lipsky 95 34.15 683 20
12 16 Max Rottluff 56 34.17 205 6
13 17 Alex Chiarella 89 34.18 376 11
14 T11 Tyson Alexander 103 34.19 547 16
15 23 Davis Riley 115 34.20 855 25
16 T11 Stephan Jaeger 112 34.21 821 24
17 T11 John VanDerLaan 128 34.24 856 25
T18 21 Trevor Cone 94 34.27 377 11
T18 15 Greyson Sigg 114 34.27 891 26
20 19 Austin Smotherman 114 34.29 720 21
21 22 Paul Barjon 104 34.30 686 20
22 T31 Brandon Wu 82 34.33 618 18
23 20 Justin Lower 108 34.35 687 20
24 T38 Mickey DeMorat 98 34.38 447 13
25 24 Rico Hoey 84 34.40 516 15
26 25 J.T. Griffin 104 34.41 585 17
27 26 Harrison Endycott 99 34.44 620 18
T28 T28 Conrad Shindler 92 34.46 448 13
T28 27 Ryan Ruffels 89 34.46 448 13
30 T28 Dan McCarthy 122 34.48 862 25
31 T31 Jamie Arnold 108 34.50 621 18
32 30 Nick Hardy 134 34.52 1,070 31
T33 T35 Max McGreevy 110 34.53 656 19
T33 T31 George Cunningham 109 34.53 518 15
35 T35 Chad Ramey 146 34.54 1,209 35
T36 34 Nicolas Echavarria 118 34.55 691 20
T36 41 Derek Ernst 86 34.55 380 11
T38 T38 Kyle Jones 80 34.58 415 12
T38 T52 Dylan Wu 126 34.58 830 24
T38 T38 Theo Humphrey 98 34.58 415 12
T41 T57 Kyle Reifers 108 34.62 727 21
T41 42 Peter Uihlein 58 34.62 450 13
T43 43 Ben Kohles 128 34.64 970 28
T43 T57 Callum Tarren 122 34.64 866 25
T45 T44 Tom Whitney 104 34.65 589 17
T45 T35 Tommy Gainey 97 34.65 589 17
T47 T44 Roberto Díaz 114 34.67 728 21
T47 46 Lee Hodges 128 34.67 1,040 30
T47 T47 Whee Kim 105 34.67 520 15
T47 T47 Chandler Blanchet 90 34.67 416 12
51 51 Kevin Roy 132 34.68 867 25
52 T47 James Nicholas 88 34.69 555 16
53 83 Taylor Dickson 92 34.71 486 14
54 T47 Erik Barnes 116 34.72 868 25
T55 T52 Brad Hopfinger 105 34.74 660 19
T55 T52 Kevin Dougherty 106 34.74 660 19
T57 T57 Jack Maguire 107 34.75 556 16
T57 T52 Brett Drewitt 119 34.75 695 20
T57 T57 Sangmoon Bae 71 34.75 417 12
T57 T52 Curtis Thompson 134 34.75 973 28
61 65 Taylor Pendrith 126 34.76 1,008 29
T62 T63 Anders Albertson 99 34.78 626 18
T62 T63 Braden Thornberry 122 34.78 800 23
T62 62 Tag Ridings 103 34.78 626 18
T62 T57 Chase Johnson 78 34.78 313 9
T66 T66 Taylor Montgomery 106 34.80 696 20
T66 T66 Vince India 124 34.80 870 25
68 T66 Billy Kennerly 110 34.81 731 21
T69 T69 Brandon Crick 120 34.82 766 22
T69 T69 Jimmy Stanger 108 34.82 592 17
T71 81 Adam Svensson 134 34.83 1,045 30
T71 18 Kevin Lucas 62 34.83 209 6
T71 T71 Augusto Núñez 128 34.83 801 23
74 73 T.J. Vogel 110 34.84 662 19
T75 T75 Max Greyserman 107 34.86 732 21
T75 T75 Nicholas Lindheim 101 34.86 732 21
T75 T75 Erik Compton 85 34.86 488 14
T75 T75 Harry Hall 78 34.86 488 14
79 79 Zecheng Dou 110 34.87 802 23
80 T89 Dawie van der Walt 134 34.89 942 27
T81 80 Stuart Macdonald 99 34.90 698 20
T81 T84 Grant Hirschman 118 34.90 733 21
83 82 Carl Yuan 106 34.91 768 22
T84 T89 Brady Schnell 98 34.92 419 12
T84 88 Brandon Harkins 123 34.92 873 25
86 T89 Brett Stegmaier 93 34.93 524 15
87 T105 Brent Grant 96 34.94 559 16
T88 T84 Andy Pope 113 34.95 664 19
T88 T84 John Chin 110 34.95 664 19
T90 T89 Daniel Miernicki 75 35.00 280 8
T90 T71 Luke Guthrie 86 35.00 245 7
T90 T89 Curtis Luck 73 35.00 315 9
T90 T89 Alex Prugh 96 35.00 525 15
T90 T89 Charlie Saxon 110 35.00 630 18
T90 74 Ryan McCormick 112 35.00 735 21
T90 T89 Trey Mullinax 88 35.00 560 16
T90 T89 Joey Garber 114 35.00 735 21
T90 T89 Justin Hueber 56 35.00 280 8
T99 T99 Jared Wolfe 120 35.04 841 24
T99 T99 David Kocher 128 35.04 876 25
101 101 David Skinns 94 35.06 561 16
T102 T102 Steven Alker 80 35.08 456 13
T102 T102 Bobby Bai 86 35.08 456 13
104 104 Austen Truslow 59 35.10 351 10
105 T105 Lorens Chan 56 35.13 281 8
T106 115 Seth Reeves 114 35.14 738 21
T106 T84 Patrick Fishburn 114 35.14 738 21
108 110 Andrew Novak 112 35.16 668 19
109 111 Greg Yates 96 35.18 387 11
T110 T112 Rick Lamb 84 35.23 458 13
T110 T112 Evan Harmeling 94 35.23 458 13
T112 114 Sebastián Vázquez 55 35.25 141 4
T112 T105 Shad Tuten 98 35.25 564 16
114 108 Eric Cole 88 35.27 529 15
115 109 Chip McDaniel 104 35.29 494 14
116 116 Cyril Bouniol 54 35.33 212 6
117 T122 KK Limbhasut 108 35.37 672 19
118 117 Steve LeBrun 98 35.40 531 15
T119 118 Scott Gutschewski 108 35.43 744 21
T119 T128 Chase Wright 104 35.43 496 14
121 119 Blayne Barber 84 35.45 390 11
122 120 Brian Campbell 106 35.50 710 20
123 121 Joshua Creel 119 35.52 888 25
124 130 Brian Richey 66 35.55 391 11
125 T122 Brett Coletta 74 35.56 320 9
126 125 Will Wilcox 58 35.57 249 7
127 T128 Zach Wright 106 35.65 606 17
T128 126 Drew Weaver 102 35.67 535 15
T128 127 John Somers 44 35.67 107 3
130 140 Will Cannon 88 35.69 571 16
131 T135 Steve Lewton 68 35.70 357 10
132 T135 Michael Miller 113 35.74 679 19
T133 131 Nick Voke 80 35.75 429 12
T133 132 Steve Marino 47 35.75 286 8
135 133 Julián Etulain 111 35.76 608 17
136 134 Scott Langley 94 35.77 465 13
137 T135 Brad Brunner 66 35.78 322 9
138 138 Zach Cabra 56 35.80 179 5
139 139 Andres Gonzales 88 35.83 430 12
140 T142 Tyrone Van Aswegen 106 35.88 574 16
141 141 Matt Atkins 98 35.92 467 13
T142 T142 Wade Binfield 102 35.93 539 15
T142 T144 Mark Blakefield 93 35.93 503 14
T144 T144 Robert Garrigus 50 36.00 216 6
T144 T144 Shane Smith 60 36.00 72 2
146 150 Jonathan Randolph 112 36.11 686 19
T147 147 Martin Piller 108 36.13 578 16
T147 152 Jake Knapp 98 36.13 542 15
T149 T148 Matt Ryan 56 36.25 290 8
T149 T148 Robby Ormand 62 36.25 290 8
151 151 Mark Baldwin 96 36.33 436 12
152 153 Marcelo Rozo 98 36.42 437 12
153 154 Ben Silverman 82 36.45 401 11
154 155 Michael Arnaud 68 36.50 292 8
155 156 David Lingmerth 48 36.57 256 7
156 159 John Oda 74 36.63 293 8
157 161 Nicholas Thompson 78 36.75 294 8
158 162 Yuwa Kosaihira 50 37.67 226 6

The actual scoring average on the back 9 when playing in round 3. (262)