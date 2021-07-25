×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Scoring » Early Round 1 Scoring Average

Early Round 1 Scoring Average

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 70.72

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL ROUNDS
1 T3 Brandon Wu 68.64 755 11
2 1 Will Zalatoris 68.67 412 6
3 2 Lee Hodges 68.69 1,099 16
4 T3 Dan McCarthy 68.80 1,376 20
5 6 Dawie van der Walt 68.86 1,515 22
6 5 Chad Ramey 68.94 1,241 18
7 T7 Tommy Gainey 69.06 1,105 16
8 T7 Greyson Sigg 69.07 1,036 15
9 15 Stephan Jaeger 69.21 1,315 19
10 10 Nick Hardy 69.22 1,246 18
11 11 Taylor Dickson 69.23 900 13
12 21 Paul Haley II 69.24 1,177 17
T13 T12 Dylan Wu 69.25 1,385 20
T13 T12 Stuart Macdonald 69.25 1,108 16
T15 16 Harrison Endycott 69.29 970 14
T15 17 Taylor Moore 69.29 1,178 17
17 T12 Max Greyserman 69.31 901 13
T18 T18 Cyril Bouniol 69.33 624 9
T18 T18 Adam Svensson 69.33 1,248 18
20 20 Carl Yuan 69.35 1,179 17
T21 T7 Trey Mullinax 69.38 1,110 16
T21 28 Erik Barnes 69.38 1,110 16
23 T22 Andrew Novak 69.39 1,249 18
24 36 Eric Cole 69.43 972 14
25 T22 Mito Pereira 69.47 1,181 17
26 24 Kyle Reifers 69.50 1,112 16
27 26 Ryan McCormick 69.57 974 14
28 27 Sangmoon Bae 69.58 835 12
29 T30 Zach Wright 69.61 1,253 18
30 29 David Lipsky 69.63 1,114 16
31 T30 Brett Drewitt 69.65 1,393 20
T32 T32 Theo Humphrey 69.67 1,045 15
T32 T32 Harry Hall 69.67 627 9
34 37 Patrick Fishburn 69.72 1,255 18
35 T38 Curtis Thompson 69.75 1,395 20
T36 47 Tyrone Van Aswegen 69.76 1,465 21
T36 T40 Austin Smotherman 69.76 1,465 21
T36 T40 Joshua Creel 69.76 1,186 17
T39 T38 Will Cannon 69.77 907 13
T39 T32 Cameron Young 69.77 907 13
41 42 David Lingmerth 69.80 698 10
42 25 Evan Harmeling 69.81 1,117 16
43 T49 Stephen Franken 69.83 1,257 18
44 43 Anders Albertson 69.84 1,327 19
45 T49 Rick Lamb 69.88 1,118 16
T46 T45 David Kocher 69.89 1,328 19
T46 T45 Braden Thornberry 69.89 1,328 19
48 48 Callum Tarren 69.95 1,539 22
49 44 Kevin Dougherty 70.00 1,120 16
50 52 Alex Chiarella 70.05 1,331 19
51 53 Michael Miller 70.06 1,191 17
52 T49 Kevin Roy 70.09 1,542 22
53 T54 Derek Ernst 70.10 1,402 20
T54 T56 Tag Ridings 70.11 1,332 19
T54 T70 Seth Reeves 70.11 1,332 19
T54 T56 Justin Lower 70.11 1,332 19
T57 74 Peter Uihlein 70.13 561 8
T57 58 Zecheng Dou 70.13 1,122 16
59 59 Grant Hirschman 70.14 1,473 21
60 60 Steve Marino 70.17 421 6
61 61 Ryan Ruffels 70.20 1,053 15
62 62 Brent Grant 70.22 1,264 18
63 64 Nicholas Lindheim 70.24 1,194 17
64 63 Curtis Luck 70.29 984 14
65 T89 Steve Lewton 70.30 703 10
66 T54 Ben Kohles 70.32 1,547 22
67 T65 Scott Gutschewski 70.33 1,266 18
68 67 Billy Kennerly 70.35 1,196 17
69 T89 Brandon Harkins 70.37 1,337 19
T70 T65 Blayne Barber 70.38 1,126 16
T70 69 José de Jesús Rodríguez 70.38 1,126 16
T72 T81 Jonathan Randolph 70.39 1,619 23
T72 T70 Chip McDaniel 70.39 1,267 18
T74 T72 Roberto Díaz 70.40 1,408 20
T74 T72 Dawson Armstrong 70.40 1,408 20
76 T75 Tom Whitney 70.44 1,127 16
77 T75 Brandon Crick 70.47 1,339 19
T78 T78 Vince India 70.50 1,128 16
T78 T92 KK Limbhasut 70.50 1,128 16
T78 68 Charlie Saxon 70.50 1,410 20
81 94 James Nicholas 70.54 917 13
T82 77 Jared Wolfe 70.55 1,411 20
T82 T81 Robby Ormand 70.55 776 11
84 83 Ollie Schniederjans 70.56 1,270 18
T85 84 Brad Hopfinger 70.59 1,200 17
T85 86 Taylor Montgomery 70.59 1,200 17
87 85 Joey Garber 70.61 1,271 18
88 T78 Bobby Bai 70.62 918 13
T89 T111 Nicholas Thompson 70.65 1,201 17
T89 T87 John VanDerLaan 70.65 1,413 20
T91 T89 Yuwa Kosaihira 70.67 636 9
T91 80 Jimmy Stanger 70.67 1,272 18
T91 103 Shad Tuten 70.67 1,060 15
94 T111 Conrad Shindler 70.69 1,131 16
95 T87 Brady Schnell 70.71 1,485 21
96 T92 Scott Langley 70.75 1,132 16
T97 T95 Andy Pope 70.76 1,203 17
T97 T95 T.J. Vogel 70.76 1,203 17
99 97 Rico Hoey 70.77 920 13
T100 T98 Matt Ryan 70.80 708 10
T100 T98 Drew Weaver 70.80 1,416 20
T100 T98 Brian Richey 70.80 708 10
T103 102 Augusto Núñez 70.84 1,346 19
T103 101 Wade Binfield 70.84 1,346 19
T105 104 Trevor Cone 70.88 1,134 16
T105 T126 Ben Silverman 70.88 1,134 16
107 105 Max Rottluff 70.90 709 10
108 110 Martin Piller 70.91 1,560 22
109 T106 Brett Coletta 70.93 1,064 15
T110 T111 Davis Riley 70.94 1,135 16
T110 T106 Paul Barjon 70.94 1,135 16
T110 109 Mickey DeMorat 70.94 1,206 17
T113 T111 John Chin 71.00 1,349 19
T113 T111 Brett Stegmaier 71.00 1,207 17
T113 T111 Max McGreevy 71.00 1,207 17
T113 121 Chandler Blanchet 71.00 994 14
117 117 Nicolas Echavarria 71.04 1,705 24
T118 T118 David Skinns 71.07 1,066 15
T118 T118 Jamie Arnold 71.07 1,066 15
T118 T118 Michael Arnaud 71.07 995 14
121 T122 Brad Brunner 71.09 782 11
T122 T122 Justin Hueber 71.10 711 10
T122 T122 George Cunningham 71.10 1,493 21
124 125 Austen Truslow 71.11 640 9
125 T126 Steven Alker 71.13 1,067 15
126 T129 Steve LeBrun 71.18 1,210 17
127 T129 Brian Campbell 71.25 1,140 16
128 131 Julián Etulain 71.28 1,283 18
T129 T106 Erik Compton 71.38 1,142 16
T129 T136 Luke Guthrie 71.38 1,499 21
131 T140 Hayden Buckley 71.39 1,285 18
132 139 Tyson Alexander 71.43 1,500 21
T133 T132 Robert Garrigus 71.44 643 9
T133 T132 Marcelo Rozo 71.44 1,286 18
135 134 J.T. Griffin 71.50 1,287 18
136 135 Taylor Pendrith 71.53 1,216 17
137 138 Lorens Chan 71.56 644 9
138 144 Mark Baldwin 71.60 1,074 15
139 T140 Jack Maguire 71.72 1,291 18
140 T142 Greg Yates 71.75 1,435 20
141 T136 Zach Cabra 71.83 862 12
142 145 Whee Kim 71.85 1,437 20
T143 T146 Andres Gonzales 71.93 1,007 14
T143 154 Chase Johnson 71.93 1,079 15
T143 T146 Matt Atkins 71.93 1,079 15
146 T148 Chase Wright 72.00 1,224 17
147 151 Mark Blakefield 72.06 1,225 17
148 150 Will Wilcox 72.08 865 12
149 152 Nick Voke 72.17 866 12
150 T148 Alex Prugh 72.25 1,156 16
151 155 Jake Knapp 72.38 1,158 16
152 153 John Somers 72.56 653 9
153 156 Sebastián Vázquez 72.69 945 13
154 T157 Kevin Lucas 72.71 1,018 14
155 T157 Kyle Jones 72.92 948 13
156 160 Shane Smith 73.50 1,176 16
157 161 John Oda 73.57 1,030 14
158 159 Daniel Miernicki 73.64 1,031 14

The actual scoring average in round 1 when teeing off early. (NOTE: 'Early' indicates a player was among the first half of the groups to tee off for a given round). (247)