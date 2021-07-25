×
Statistics » Scoring » Back 9 Round 1 Scoring Average

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 35.41

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL ROUNDS
1 1 Stephan Jaeger 34.38 1,100 32
2 2 Max Greyserman 34.48 1,138 33
3 14 Peter Uihlein 34.50 552 16
4 T3 Kyle Reifers 34.55 1,140 33
5 T3 Will Zalatoris 34.56 553 16
6 6 Patrick Fishburn 34.58 1,245 36
T7 10 Brandon Wu 34.61 796 23
T7 7 Greyson Sigg 34.61 1,073 31
9 8 Chad Ramey 34.63 1,316 38
10 9 Davis Riley 34.64 1,143 33
11 T11 Steven Alker 34.67 936 27
12 T11 Nick Hardy 34.69 1,249 36
13 T15 Brandon Harkins 34.70 1,284 37
14 T21 Joshua Creel 34.71 1,215 35
T15 T15 Erik Barnes 34.73 1,146 33
T15 13 Brian Richey 34.73 764 22
17 T21 Lee Hodges 34.74 1,181 34
18 T15 Steve Marino 34.75 556 16
T19 T29 Billy Kennerly 34.76 1,182 34
T19 26 Rick Lamb 34.76 1,008 29
21 34 Stuart Macdonald 34.77 1,043 30
T22 19 Callum Tarren 34.78 1,252 36
T22 24 Taylor Moore 34.78 1,252 36
24 T15 Charlie Saxon 34.81 1,288 37
T25 32 KK Limbhasut 34.83 1,219 35
T25 27 Zach Wright 34.83 1,254 36
27 28 Harry Hall 34.84 871 25
T28 25 Taylor Montgomery 34.85 1,150 33
T28 T21 Taylor Pendrith 34.85 1,185 34
30 T29 Will Cannon 34.86 976 28
T31 T37 Paul Haley II 34.91 1,117 32
T31 35 Zecheng Dou 34.91 1,117 32
T33 T39 Dan McCarthy 34.92 1,257 36
T33 T49 Max McGreevy 34.92 1,257 36
T33 20 Cameron Young 34.92 838 24
36 33 Trey Mullinax 34.93 978 28
T37 36 Adam Svensson 34.95 1,293 37
T37 T37 Braden Thornberry 34.95 1,328 38
39 T44 Andrew Novak 34.97 1,294 37
T40 T44 Justin Lower 35.00 1,190 34
T40 T39 Matt Ryan 35.00 735 21
T40 T39 Joey Garber 35.00 1,260 36
T40 T39 David Kocher 35.00 1,365 39
T40 T39 James Nicholas 35.00 980 28
T45 52 Curtis Thompson 35.03 1,366 39
T45 31 Ben Kohles 35.03 1,261 36
47 48 Rico Hoey 35.04 946 27
48 T44 Chase Wright 35.05 1,332 38
T49 53 Nicholas Lindheim 35.06 1,087 31
T49 T49 Carl Yuan 35.06 1,087 31
51 T59 Taylor Dickson 35.09 1,123 32
T52 T68 Eric Cole 35.10 1,018 29
T52 T44 Augusto Núñez 35.10 1,439 41
T52 T59 Julián Etulain 35.10 1,369 39
T55 T66 Roberto Díaz 35.11 1,264 36
T55 T54 T.J. Vogel 35.11 1,264 36
T57 T54 Trevor Cone 35.14 1,265 36
T57 T54 Vince India 35.14 1,300 37
59 58 Austen Truslow 35.15 703 20
60 T59 Ollie Schniederjans 35.16 1,090 31
T61 63 Sangmoon Bae 35.17 844 24
T61 T66 Dawie van der Walt 35.17 1,442 41
T63 70 Brandon Crick 35.18 1,337 38
T63 T64 Brian Campbell 35.18 1,161 33
65 T59 Anders Albertson 35.19 1,126 32
66 51 Brad Hopfinger 35.21 1,197 34
T67 T64 Harrison Endycott 35.22 1,127 32
T67 75 Brett Stegmaier 35.22 1,127 32
T67 T71 Tommy Gainey 35.22 1,127 32
T67 78 Stephen Franken 35.22 1,303 37
T67 T54 Theo Humphrey 35.22 1,303 37
T72 74 Andy Pope 35.24 1,339 38
T72 T68 Alex Chiarella 35.24 1,198 34
74 T79 Derek Ernst 35.25 1,128 32
75 T71 Robby Ormand 35.26 811 23
76 T79 Jared Wolfe 35.28 1,270 36
77 T76 Evan Harmeling 35.29 1,200 34
78 93 Hayden Buckley 35.30 1,059 30
79 81 Mito Pereira 35.31 1,130 32
T80 T71 Kevin Roy 35.32 1,448 41
T80 T76 Scott Langley 35.32 1,201 34
T82 T83 Steve Lewton 35.33 848 24
T82 T86 John Chin 35.33 1,272 36
T82 92 Seth Reeves 35.33 1,272 36
T82 82 John VanDerLaan 35.33 1,378 39
T86 94 Grant Hirschman 35.34 1,343 38
T86 T98 Michael Miller 35.34 1,343 38
T88 85 Brett Drewitt 35.35 1,414 40
T88 T89 Marcelo Rozo 35.35 1,308 37
90 88 José de Jesús Rodríguez 35.37 1,061 30
T91 T98 Martin Piller 35.39 1,345 38
T91 T89 David Lipsky 35.39 991 28
T91 T104 Conrad Shindler 35.39 1,168 33
94 T95 Ben Silverman 35.40 1,062 30
T95 T101 Austin Smotherman 35.42 1,275 36
T95 107 Tyson Alexander 35.42 1,275 36
T97 T101 Luke Guthrie 35.44 1,276 36
T97 T95 Shad Tuten 35.44 1,205 34
T97 T89 Kevin Dougherty 35.44 1,205 34
T100 T95 Max Rottluff 35.45 780 22
T100 T86 Blayne Barber 35.45 1,099 31
T100 T104 Mark Blakefield 35.45 1,170 33
T100 T104 Chandler Blanchet 35.45 1,170 33
104 115 Brad Brunner 35.46 851 24
T105 T111 Tag Ridings 35.47 1,206 34
T105 100 Ryan Ruffels 35.47 1,135 32
107 T116 Jonathan Randolph 35.49 1,313 37
T108 T111 Paul Barjon 35.50 1,136 32
T108 T116 Lorens Chan 35.50 710 20
T108 120 Drew Weaver 35.50 1,278 36
111 110 Brett Coletta 35.52 1,030 29
T112 T111 Bobby Bai 35.53 1,066 30
T112 T101 Wade Binfield 35.53 1,279 36
T112 109 David Lingmerth 35.53 604 17
115 T83 Tom Whitney 35.54 1,244 35
116 T121 Jake Knapp 35.56 1,209 34
117 126 Ryan McCormick 35.57 1,245 35
T118 119 Dawson Armstrong 35.58 1,352 38
T118 T129 Jamie Arnold 35.58 1,281 36
T118 114 George Cunningham 35.58 1,423 40
T118 128 Chip McDaniel 35.58 1,352 38
122 T116 Brent Grant 35.59 1,139 32
T123 123 Kyle Jones 35.62 1,033 29
T123 T124 Mark Baldwin 35.62 1,318 37
125 T131 J.T. Griffin 35.63 1,247 35
126 T131 Dylan Wu 35.64 1,390 39
127 T124 Tyrone Van Aswegen 35.65 1,319 37
128 T134 Nicholas Thompson 35.66 1,141 32
129 T129 Daniel Miernicki 35.67 1,070 30
130 T121 Jimmy Stanger 35.68 1,320 37
131 T134 Matt Atkins 35.69 1,285 36
132 108 Erik Compton 35.70 1,071 30
T133 127 David Skinns 35.71 1,107 31
T133 T131 Cyril Bouniol 35.71 750 21
T135 136 Nicolas Echavarria 35.79 1,396 39
T135 137 Scott Gutschewski 35.79 1,181 33
137 T142 Brady Schnell 35.81 1,325 37
138 141 Justin Hueber 35.85 717 20
139 138 Greg Yates 35.86 1,327 37
T140 146 Kevin Lucas 35.88 933 26
T140 T139 Andres Gonzales 35.88 1,148 32
142 145 John Oda 35.90 1,077 30
143 144 Alex Prugh 35.91 1,185 33
144 T139 Whee Kim 35.92 1,365 38
145 147 Curtis Luck 35.93 1,006 28
146 149 Steve LeBrun 35.94 1,222 34
147 T142 Jack Maguire 35.95 1,366 38
148 152 Chase Johnson 35.97 1,079 30
T149 153 Nick Voke 36.00 1,008 28
T149 148 Yuwa Kosaihira 36.00 684 19
151 150 Will Wilcox 36.04 865 24
152 154 Mickey DeMorat 36.11 1,300 36
153 155 Michael Arnaud 36.19 941 26
154 156 Sebastián Vázquez 36.21 869 24
155 157 Robert Garrigus 36.25 725 20
156 159 John Somers 36.42 692 19
157 160 Zach Cabra 36.61 842 23
158 161 Shane Smith 36.66 1,063 29

The actual scoring average on the back 9 when playing in round 1. (246)