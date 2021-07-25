×
Front 9 Round 1 Scoring Average

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 35.43

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL ROUNDS
1 1 Adam Svensson 34.16 1,264 37
2 2 Dan McCarthy 34.39 1,238 36
3 3 Dylan Wu 34.41 1,342 39
4 5 Chad Ramey 34.42 1,308 38
5 6 Will Zalatoris 34.44 551 16
6 4 Greyson Sigg 34.45 1,068 31
7 7 Ben Kohles 34.50 1,242 36
8 8 Max Greyserman 34.55 1,140 33
9 T9 Lee Hodges 34.56 1,175 34
10 11 Brandon Wu 34.57 795 23
11 T9 Carl Yuan 34.58 1,072 31
12 15 Cameron Young 34.63 831 24
13 12 Nick Hardy 34.64 1,247 36
T14 T13 David Lipsky 34.68 971 28
T14 T13 Vince India 34.68 1,283 37
16 17 Kevin Roy 34.71 1,423 41
T17 T18 Callum Tarren 34.78 1,252 36
T17 T18 Taylor Moore 34.78 1,252 36
T19 23 Eric Cole 34.79 1,009 29
T19 21 Curtis Thompson 34.79 1,357 39
T21 26 Stephan Jaeger 34.81 1,114 32
T21 T24 Stephen Franken 34.81 1,288 37
T23 33 Erik Barnes 34.82 1,149 33
T23 22 Scott Gutschewski 34.82 1,149 33
25 T18 Jared Wolfe 34.83 1,254 36
T26 T27 Andrew Novak 34.86 1,290 37
T26 T27 Mickey DeMorat 34.86 1,255 36
T28 T29 Harry Hall 34.88 872 25
T28 T29 Taylor Pendrith 34.88 1,186 34
T28 T29 Mito Pereira 34.88 1,116 32
T28 16 Peter Uihlein 34.88 558 16
32 T40 Tyrone Van Aswegen 34.92 1,292 37
T33 T36 Tag Ridings 34.94 1,188 34
T33 T36 Paul Haley II 34.94 1,118 32
T33 32 Brent Grant 34.94 1,118 32
36 34 Charlie Saxon 34.97 1,294 37
T37 T36 Tom Whitney 35.00 1,225 35
T37 T36 Joey Garber 35.00 1,260 36
39 47 Dawie van der Walt 35.02 1,436 41
T40 44 Brett Drewitt 35.03 1,401 40
T40 T57 Derek Ernst 35.03 1,121 32
T40 T40 Jimmy Stanger 35.03 1,296 37
T40 T40 Dawson Armstrong 35.03 1,331 38
T44 56 Billy Kennerly 35.06 1,192 34
T44 T57 Kyle Reifers 35.06 1,157 33
T46 T50 Jamie Arnold 35.08 1,263 36
T46 35 Brad Brunner 35.08 842 24
48 49 Anders Albertson 35.09 1,123 32
49 46 Stuart Macdonald 35.10 1,053 30
T50 48 John Chin 35.11 1,264 36
T50 T50 Jonathan Randolph 35.11 1,299 37
T52 T52 David Lingmerth 35.12 597 17
T52 T57 Conrad Shindler 35.12 1,159 33
54 45 Paul Barjon 35.13 1,124 32
T55 60 Wade Binfield 35.14 1,265 36
T55 43 Trey Mullinax 35.14 984 28
T57 54 David Kocher 35.18 1,372 39
T57 T65 Grant Hirschman 35.18 1,337 38
T57 55 Brian Richey 35.18 774 22
T57 T52 Steve LeBrun 35.18 1,196 34
T61 T65 Julián Etulain 35.21 1,373 39
T61 T79 Chip McDaniel 35.21 1,338 38
63 T74 Austin Smotherman 35.22 1,268 36
T64 T71 José de Jesús Rodríguez 35.23 1,057 30
T64 70 David Skinns 35.23 1,092 31
T64 64 George Cunningham 35.23 1,409 40
67 T65 Cyril Bouniol 35.24 740 21
68 T77 Justin Lower 35.26 1,199 34
T69 T61 Brady Schnell 35.27 1,305 37
T69 T71 Hayden Buckley 35.27 1,058 30
71 T71 Zecheng Dou 35.28 1,129 32
T72 T74 Sangmoon Bae 35.29 847 24
T72 T74 Joshua Creel 35.29 1,235 35
T72 T77 Will Cannon 35.29 988 28
75 63 Lorens Chan 35.30 706 20
T76 T83 Zach Wright 35.31 1,271 36
T76 T85 Ryan McCormick 35.31 1,236 35
T76 T61 Harrison Endycott 35.31 1,130 32
79 T85 Michael Miller 35.32 1,342 38
80 T83 Patrick Fishburn 35.33 1,272 36
T81 T79 Andy Pope 35.34 1,343 38
T81 103 J.T. Griffin 35.34 1,237 35
T83 T85 Austen Truslow 35.35 707 20
T83 T85 Ollie Schniederjans 35.35 1,096 31
T85 T89 Nicolas Echavarria 35.36 1,379 39
T85 82 Curtis Luck 35.36 990 28
T85 68 Alex Prugh 35.36 1,167 33
T85 T89 John VanDerLaan 35.36 1,379 39
89 T79 Brandon Crick 35.37 1,344 38
T90 T108 Steve Lewton 35.38 849 24
T90 92 Rick Lamb 35.38 1,026 29
T92 69 T.J. Vogel 35.39 1,274 36
T92 105 Roberto Díaz 35.39 1,274 36
T94 T94 Max Rottluff 35.41 779 22
T94 T94 Rico Hoey 35.41 956 27
T94 T99 Theo Humphrey 35.41 1,310 37
T97 97 Yuwa Kosaihira 35.42 673 19
T97 93 Nicholas Lindheim 35.42 1,098 31
99 91 Bobby Bai 35.43 1,063 30
T100 98 Drew Weaver 35.44 1,276 36
T100 T99 Steve Marino 35.44 567 16
T100 T111 Brett Stegmaier 35.44 1,134 32
T103 110 Blayne Barber 35.45 1,099 31
T103 T101 Justin Hueber 35.45 709 20
T103 106 Taylor Montgomery 35.45 1,170 33
106 113 James Nicholas 35.46 993 28
T107 104 Kevin Dougherty 35.47 1,206 34
T107 T114 Seth Reeves 35.47 1,277 36
T107 T108 Scott Langley 35.47 1,206 34
110 T94 Brian Campbell 35.48 1,171 33
111 T101 Erik Compton 35.50 1,065 30
112 T116 Tommy Gainey 35.53 1,137 32
113 T111 Andres Gonzales 35.56 1,138 32
T114 T116 Michael Arnaud 35.58 925 26
T114 107 Braden Thornberry 35.58 1,352 38
T116 T114 Brett Coletta 35.59 1,032 29
T116 125 Brad Hopfinger 35.59 1,210 34
T116 122 Nicholas Thompson 35.59 1,139 32
T116 123 Brandon Harkins 35.59 1,317 37
T116 118 Ryan Ruffels 35.59 1,139 32
121 119 Tyson Alexander 35.61 1,282 36
122 124 Ben Silverman 35.63 1,069 30
123 121 Nick Voke 35.64 998 28
124 120 Alex Chiarella 35.65 1,212 34
T125 126 Greg Yates 35.73 1,322 37
T125 137 Chase Johnson 35.73 1,072 30
T127 T127 Whee Kim 35.74 1,358 38
T127 T133 Steven Alker 35.74 965 27
T129 T127 Augusto Núñez 35.78 1,467 41
T129 T141 Taylor Dickson 35.78 1,145 32
T131 T133 Jake Knapp 35.79 1,217 34
T131 T127 Mark Blakefield 35.79 1,181 33
133 T127 Martin Piller 35.82 1,361 38
T134 131 Sebastián Vázquez 35.83 860 24
T134 136 KK Limbhasut 35.83 1,254 35
T136 132 Davis Riley 35.85 1,183 33
T136 T141 Shad Tuten 35.85 1,219 34
138 T138 Max McGreevy 35.86 1,291 36
139 T138 Robby Ormand 35.87 825 23
140 T133 Evan Harmeling 35.91 1,221 34
141 144 Jack Maguire 35.92 1,365 38
142 T141 Chandler Blanchet 35.94 1,186 33
143 145 Mark Baldwin 35.95 1,330 37
144 T138 Matt Atkins 36.00 1,296 36
145 T146 Marcelo Rozo 36.05 1,334 37
146 149 Kyle Jones 36.17 1,049 29
147 151 John Somers 36.21 688 19
148 152 Matt Ryan 36.24 761 21
149 153 Chase Wright 36.26 1,378 38
150 148 Zach Cabra 36.35 836 23
T151 158 Trevor Cone 36.42 1,311 36
T151 155 Kevin Lucas 36.42 947 26
T153 157 Daniel Miernicki 36.50 1,095 30
T153 156 Robert Garrigus 36.50 730 20
155 159 Will Wilcox 36.67 880 24
156 160 Luke Guthrie 36.72 1,322 36
157 161 John Oda 36.80 1,104 30
158 162 Shane Smith 37.17 1,078 29

The actual scoring average on the front 9 when playing in round 1. (245)