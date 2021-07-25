×
GIR Percentage from Fairway

GIR Percentage from Fairway

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 78.00

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % GREENS HIT # OF HOLES
1 1 Will Zalatoris 64 86.13 385 447
T2 2 Austen Truslow 59 83.40 412 494
T2 3 Curtis Thompson 134 83.40 839 1,006
4 6 Austin Smotherman 114 82.54 785 951
5 5 Ben Kohles 128 82.40 894 1,085
6 4 Greyson Sigg 114 82.37 729 885
7 9 Hayden Buckley 96 81.86 758 926
8 8 Kevin Roy 132 81.78 817 999
9 14 Justin Lower 108 81.64 707 866
10 7 Scott Gutschewski 108 81.59 718 880
11 15 Kyle Reifers 108 81.56 743 911
12 10 Theo Humphrey 98 81.44 544 668
13 16 Stephan Jaeger 112 81.32 692 851
14 T11 Nick Hardy 134 81.26 902 1,110
15 T18 Brandon Harkins 123 81.08 754 930
T16 T18 Dawie van der Walt 134 81.04 889 1,097
T16 17 Alex Prugh 96 81.04 560 691
18 T11 Mark Baldwin 96 81.03 551 680
19 13 Max Greyserman 107 80.93 662 818
20 23 Callum Tarren 122 80.87 740 915
21 20 Nicholas Lindheim 101 80.80 728 901
22 28 Brandon Wu 82 80.77 630 780
23 29 Taylor Moore 124 80.68 881 1,092
24 21 Taylor Pendrith 126 80.60 731 907
25 24 Tag Ridings 103 80.53 641 796
26 22 Harry Hall 78 80.52 500 621
27 25 Stephen Franken 116 80.49 730 907
T28 31 Seth Reeves 114 80.38 639 795
T28 T34 Stuart Macdonald 99 80.38 639 795
30 T34 Zach Wright 106 80.32 608 757
31 26 Carl Yuan 106 80.22 584 728
32 T32 Dan McCarthy 122 80.12 806 1,006
33 27 Chad Ramey 146 80.06 1,068 1,334
34 44 Will Cannon 88 80.03 581 726
35 30 Mito Pereira 110 80.02 737 921
T36 37 Brad Hopfinger 105 79.95 678 848
T36 T32 Lee Hodges 128 79.95 873 1,092
38 36 T.J. Vogel 110 79.94 741 927
T39 43 Adam Svensson 134 79.93 940 1,176
T39 42 Chip McDaniel 104 79.93 677 847
41 40 Tyson Alexander 103 79.92 605 757
42 T46 Tyrone Van Aswegen 106 79.88 647 810
43 39 Drew Weaver 102 79.84 689 863
44 38 Zecheng Dou 110 79.76 737 924
45 41 David Lipsky 95 79.62 664 834
46 48 Jamie Arnold 108 79.59 663 833
47 53 Brett Drewitt 119 79.56 798 1,003
48 49 J.T. Griffin 104 79.52 668 840
49 T46 Cameron Young 74 79.50 442 556
50 45 Mark Blakefield 93 79.48 515 648
51 50 Patrick Fishburn 114 79.46 673 847
52 55 Matt Atkins 98 79.31 552 696
53 57 Davis Riley 115 79.29 666 840
54 56 Michael Miller 113 79.25 699 882
55 T63 Erik Barnes 116 79.23 698 881
56 52 Ollie Schniederjans 94 79.22 507 640
57 70 Dylan Wu 126 79.11 799 1,010
58 61 Brandon Crick 120 79.09 798 1,009
59 51 Jared Wolfe 120 79.07 718 908
60 60 Julián Etulain 111 79.05 634 802
61 62 Augusto Núñez 128 79.04 728 921
T62 T63 Bobby Bai 86 78.97 492 623
T62 65 Kevin Dougherty 106 78.97 642 813
64 68 Blayne Barber 84 78.96 608 770
65 59 Vince India 124 78.95 750 950
66 69 Brett Coletta 74 78.90 557 706
T67 54 Alex Chiarella 89 78.86 500 634
T67 T77 Paul Haley II 106 78.86 750 951
69 67 Charlie Saxon 110 78.84 682 865
70 66 Tom Whitney 104 78.81 703 892
71 58 John Chin 110 78.68 679 863
72 T86 Zach Cabra 56 78.48 299 381
73 71 Andres Gonzales 88 78.45 506 645
74 T77 David Skinns 94 78.37 547 698
75 T73 Nicolas Echavarria 118 78.36 670 855
T76 72 Kyle Jones 80 78.34 499 637
T76 96 Lorens Chan 56 78.34 293 374
78 84 Rick Lamb 84 78.33 517 660
T79 T98 Steve Lewton 68 78.31 390 498
T79 T73 Chase Wright 104 78.31 603 770
81 80 Nick Voke 80 78.30 469 599
82 95 Brett Stegmaier 93 78.22 607 776
83 T86 James Nicholas 88 78.21 506 647
84 T77 Trey Mullinax 88 78.20 513 656
85 T86 Paul Barjon 104 78.19 631 807
T86 T98 Roberto Díaz 114 78.17 716 916
T86 T73 Trevor Cone 94 78.17 573 733
88 93 Billy Kennerly 110 78.15 683 874
89 81 Jimmy Stanger 108 78.14 604 773
90 108 Taylor Dickson 92 78.09 524 671
91 76 Ben Silverman 82 78.07 541 693
92 82 Michael Arnaud 68 78.03 380 487
93 83 Sebastián Vázquez 55 78.00 312 400
T94 85 Rico Hoey 84 77.97 598 767
T94 91 Taylor Montgomery 106 77.97 552 708
96 92 Andrew Novak 112 77.94 728 934
97 T89 John Somers 44 77.92 187 240
98 101 John VanDerLaan 128 77.87 760 976
T99 T89 Anders Albertson 99 77.86 661 849
T99 105 Tommy Gainey 97 77.86 661 849
101 94 Brent Grant 96 77.81 554 712
102 97 José de Jesús Rodríguez 90 77.79 585 752
103 T102 Brad Brunner 66 77.76 388 499
104 106 Derek Ernst 86 77.67 480 618
105 104 Braden Thornberry 122 77.59 696 897
106 100 David Kocher 128 77.55 805 1,038
107 T102 Matt Ryan 56 77.39 308 398
108 107 Wade Binfield 102 77.37 646 835
109 109 Peter Uihlein 58 77.33 348 450
110 110 Will Wilcox 58 77.00 318 413
111 121 Eric Cole 88 76.92 530 689
112 111 Harrison Endycott 99 76.88 612 796
113 113 George Cunningham 109 76.86 681 886
114 118 Jonathan Randolph 112 76.83 726 945
115 112 Cyril Bouniol 54 76.79 258 336
116 116 Jack Maguire 107 76.76 555 723
117 T119 Grant Hirschman 118 76.60 671 876
118 114 Ryan Ruffels 89 76.57 477 623
T119 125 Max McGreevy 110 76.53 727 950
T119 124 Ryan McCormick 112 76.53 724 946
T119 115 Chandler Blanchet 90 76.53 636 831
T122 117 Justin Hueber 56 76.37 307 402
T122 T122 Marcelo Rozo 98 76.37 530 694
124 126 Conrad Shindler 92 76.30 544 713
125 T122 Steve Marino 47 76.28 283 371
126 134 Whee Kim 105 76.14 632 830
127 132 Andy Pope 113 76.11 704 925
128 130 Daniel Miernicki 75 76.02 466 613
129 139 Brian Richey 66 75.89 362 477
130 141 Mickey DeMorat 98 75.83 524 691
131 133 Evan Harmeling 94 75.74 515 680
132 129 Steve LeBrun 98 75.70 598 790
133 127 Martin Piller 108 75.66 606 801
134 135 Yuwa Kosaihira 50 75.58 229 303
135 136 Joey Garber 114 75.49 696 922
136 131 Brian Campbell 106 75.45 710 941
137 144 Shad Tuten 98 75.43 571 757
138 146 Nicholas Thompson 78 75.38 539 715
139 137 Robert Garrigus 50 75.30 250 332
140 138 Dawson Armstrong 114 75.15 608 809
141 140 Max Rottluff 56 74.95 347 463
142 143 Sangmoon Bae 71 74.77 412 551
143 147 Joshua Creel 119 74.45 746 1,002
144 145 Erik Compton 85 74.10 492 664
145 149 Curtis Luck 73 74.00 390 527
146 150 KK Limbhasut 108 73.94 732 990
147 152 Jake Knapp 98 73.73 536 727
148 156 Chase Johnson 78 73.68 487 661
149 154 Luke Guthrie 86 73.63 391 531
150 153 Brady Schnell 98 73.62 586 796
151 151 Shane Smith 60 73.61 304 413
152 148 Greg Yates 96 73.58 507 689
153 157 Scott Langley 94 72.89 605 830
154 158 Robby Ormand 62 72.05 348 483
155 159 Steven Alker 80 71.95 531 738
156 160 John Oda 74 71.58 393 549
157 161 Kevin Lucas 62 71.01 338 476
158 162 David Lingmerth 48 69.71 290 416

The percent of time a player was able to hit the green in regulation when the tee shot came to rest on the fairway. Note: A green is considered hit in regulation if any portion of the ball is touching the putting surface after the GIR stroke has been taken (The GIR stroke is determined by subtracting 2 from par (1st stroke on a par 3, 2nd on a par 4, 3rd on a par 5)). (190)