Statistics » Scoring » Bounce Back

Bounce Back

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 21.99

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS %
1 1 Will Zalatoris 64 32.17
2 3 Andrew Novak 112 30.29
3 2 Lee Hodges 128 30.28
4 5 Nicolas Echavarria 118 30.09
5 4 David Lipsky 95 30.05
6 6 Brandon Harkins 123 28.47
7 7 Sangmoon Bae 71 28.14
8 8 Cameron Young 74 27.98
9 9 Justin Hueber 56 27.63
10 10 Stephen Franken 116 27.48
11 11 Brian Richey 66 27.07
12 13 Austen Truslow 59 26.90
13 12 Erik Barnes 116 26.79
14 14 J.T. Griffin 104 26.57
15 15 Zecheng Dou 110 26.30
16 20 Alex Chiarella 89 26.22
17 29 Taylor Montgomery 106 26.17
18 16 Chase Wright 104 25.91
19 18 Jared Wolfe 120 25.89
20 17 Callum Tarren 122 25.82
21 T21 Brent Grant 96 25.80
22 T21 Ollie Schniederjans 94 25.54
23 25 Kevin Roy 132 25.50
24 23 Joey Garber 114 25.42
25 24 Stephan Jaeger 112 25.39
26 28 Taylor Pendrith 126 25.36
27 32 Grant Hirschman 118 25.34
28 38 Matt Atkins 98 25.32
29 42 Shad Tuten 98 25.19
30 35 Paul Barjon 104 25.18
31 27 Curtis Thompson 134 25.16
32 19 Kyle Reifers 108 25.10
T33 26 Jonathan Randolph 112 25.00
T33 31 Trey Mullinax 88 25.00
35 30 Adam Svensson 134 24.92
T36 34 Anders Albertson 99 24.90
T36 T36 James Nicholas 88 24.90
38 33 Nick Hardy 134 24.81
39 44 Patrick Fishburn 114 24.68
40 50 Dawson Armstrong 114 24.58
41 39 Nicholas Lindheim 101 24.55
42 T40 Max Rottluff 56 24.53
43 T36 Ben Kohles 128 24.49
44 57 Stuart Macdonald 99 24.46
45 46 Dawie van der Walt 134 24.36
46 48 John Chin 110 24.23
47 47 Augusto Núñez 128 24.14
48 56 Tyson Alexander 103 24.13
49 43 Davis Riley 115 24.10
50 49 Blayne Barber 84 23.98
T51 45 Taylor Moore 124 23.92
T51 T58 Justin Lower 108 23.92
53 52 Kyle Jones 80 23.89
54 70 Austin Smotherman 114 23.78
55 51 Eric Cole 88 23.71
56 T53 Jimmy Stanger 108 23.59
57 55 Harrison Endycott 99 23.58
T58 T53 Ryan McCormick 112 23.53
T58 T66 Dylan Wu 126 23.53
60 62 John VanDerLaan 128 23.40
T61 64 Brandon Wu 82 23.39
T61 63 Vince India 124 23.39
63 65 Max Greyserman 107 23.32
64 T75 Paul Haley II 106 23.21
65 71 Chip McDaniel 104 23.19
66 T77 Roberto Díaz 114 23.16
67 60 David Skinns 94 23.11
68 T68 Brandon Crick 120 23.10
69 T58 Evan Harmeling 94 23.05
70 T66 Erik Compton 85 23.01
71 61 Billy Kennerly 110 22.92
72 72 Marcelo Rozo 98 22.86
73 T68 Bobby Bai 86 22.85
74 85 Max McGreevy 110 22.80
75 T77 Will Wilcox 58 22.66
76 T81 Chad Ramey 146 22.58
77 74 KK Limbhasut 108 22.55
78 79 Scott Gutschewski 108 22.44
79 T75 Alex Prugh 96 22.43
80 80 Chandler Blanchet 90 22.32
T81 T81 Tag Ridings 103 22.26
T81 T89 Braden Thornberry 122 22.26
83 86 Jack Maguire 107 22.08
T84 83 Tom Whitney 104 22.03
T84 95 Seth Reeves 114 22.03
86 84 Whee Kim 105 21.83
87 98 José de Jesús Rodríguez 90 21.78
88 88 Carl Yuan 106 21.72
89 87 Michael Miller 113 21.67
90 91 Rico Hoey 84 21.62
91 94 Andy Pope 113 21.50
92 T89 Brett Stegmaier 93 21.30
93 97 John Somers 44 21.29
T94 92 Hayden Buckley 96 21.27
T94 101 Nick Voke 80 21.27
96 106 Joshua Creel 119 21.24
97 99 Tyrone Van Aswegen 106 21.20
98 103 Theo Humphrey 98 21.17
99 107 Mickey DeMorat 98 21.16
100 93 David Kocher 128 21.14
101 T108 Martin Piller 108 21.12
102 100 Trevor Cone 94 21.11
103 102 Greg Yates 96 20.98
104 T108 T.J. Vogel 110 20.96
105 115 Robby Ormand 62 20.94
106 96 Curtis Luck 73 20.85
107 119 Ben Silverman 82 20.83
108 104 Chase Johnson 78 20.73
109 T108 Harry Hall 78 20.63
110 111 Sebastián Vázquez 55 20.61
111 121 Brett Drewitt 119 20.52
112 105 Tommy Gainey 97 20.48
113 113 Brian Campbell 106 20.30
114 132 Taylor Dickson 92 20.16
T115 T126 Jake Knapp 98 20.15
T115 116 Brad Hopfinger 105 20.15
117 114 Steve Lewton 68 20.11
118 120 Zach Wright 106 20.06
119 117 Zach Cabra 56 20.00
120 T129 Scott Langley 94 19.92
121 112 Brad Brunner 66 19.89
122 124 Charlie Saxon 110 19.86
123 118 Brady Schnell 98 19.78
124 133 Drew Weaver 102 19.75
125 125 Mito Pereira 110 19.74
126 T126 Robert Garrigus 50 19.70
127 122 Rick Lamb 84 19.65
128 T138 Will Cannon 88 19.64
129 131 Greyson Sigg 114 19.63
130 128 Cyril Bouniol 54 19.55
131 123 Daniel Miernicki 75 19.52
T132 T129 Steve Marino 47 19.51
T132 151 Kevin Lucas 62 19.51
134 144 Conrad Shindler 92 19.26
135 134 Matt Ryan 56 19.19
136 136 Luke Guthrie 86 19.10
137 137 Michael Arnaud 68 19.05
138 146 Julián Etulain 111 19.01
139 148 Nicholas Thompson 78 18.83
140 135 Steve LeBrun 98 18.82
141 140 Steven Alker 80 18.81
142 T138 Brett Coletta 74 18.66
143 142 Yuwa Kosaihira 50 18.63
144 149 Kevin Dougherty 106 18.61
145 145 Jamie Arnold 108 18.57
146 150 John Oda 74 18.55
147 147 Ryan Ruffels 89 18.32
148 143 Lorens Chan 56 18.24
149 141 Peter Uihlein 58 18.11
150 152 George Cunningham 109 18.09
151 156 Dan McCarthy 122 17.80
152 153 Andres Gonzales 88 17.67
153 154 Mark Blakefield 93 17.48
154 158 Mark Baldwin 96 17.30
155 157 Wade Binfield 102 16.89
156 159 Derek Ernst 86 15.77
157 161 Shane Smith 60 14.42
158 160 David Lingmerth 48 13.95

The percent of time a player is over par on a hole and then under par on the following hole. (160)