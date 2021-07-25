×
Statistics » Off the Tee » Longest Drives

Longest Drives

Season
Time Period
Tournament
Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 349

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS DISTANCE TOURNAMENT ROUND HOLE COURSE
1 1 Brandon Crick 120 452 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
2 2 Tyson Alexander 103 442 TPC Colorado 3 1 808
3 3 Daniel Wetterich 6 436 MGM Resorts 1 7 811
4 4 Rico Hoey 84 432 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
5 5 David Skinns 94 423 TPC Colorado 1 1 808
6 6 Zecheng Dou 110 422 MGM Resorts 1 7 811
7 7 Davis Riley 115 420 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
8 8 Jake Knapp 98 419 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T9 T9 Ben Kohles 128 418 MGM Resorts 1 7 811
T9 T9 Ryan McCormick 112 418 TPC Colorado 1 1 808
11 11 Taylor Pendrith 126 417 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
12 12 Hayden Shieh 6 415 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
13 13 Brent Grant 96 414 MGM Resorts 1 7 811
14 14 Jimmy Stanger 108 413 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T15 T15 Ryan Ruffels 89 412 WinCo Foods 4 4 790
T15 T15 Connor Howe 2 412 TPC Colorado 1 1 808
17 17 Ollie Schniederjans 94 411 TPC Colorado 1 1 808
18 18 Steve Lewton 68 410 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
19 19 Grant Hirschman 118 409 MGM Resorts 4 7 811
T20 T20 Kevin Dougherty 106 407 MGM Resorts 4 7 811
T20 T20 Seth Reeves 114 407 TPC Colorado 1 1 808
T20 T20 Nick Hardy 134 407 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T23 T23 Justin Hueber 56 403 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T23 T23 Austen Truslow 59 403 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T23 T23 Callum Tarren 122 403 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T23 T23 Peter Uihlein 58 403 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
27 27 Braden Thornberry 122 402 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
28 28 Yuwa Kosaihira 50 401 TPC Colorado 1 1 808
29 29 Patrick Fishburn 114 400 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T30 T30 Paul Peterson 17 399 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T30 T30 Ryan Brehm 24 399 Utah 1 2 052
T32 T32 Brett Coletta 74 398 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T32 T32 Trey Mullinax 88 398 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T32 T32 Christian Castillo 4 398 TPC Colorado 4 15 808
T35 T35 Garett Reband 14 397 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T35 T35 Curtis Thompson 134 397 Utah 1 2 052
T35 T35 J.T. Griffin 104 397 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T38 T38 Alex Prugh 96 396 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T38 T38 Rick Lamb 84 396 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T40 T40 Jim Knous 40 395 TPC Colorado 4 1 808
T40 T40 Bobby Bai 86 395 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T40 T40 Max Greyserman 107 395 TPC Colorado 3 15 808
T40 T40 Carl Yuan 106 395 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T40 T40 Luke Kwon 40 395 MGM Resorts 4 7 811
T40 T40 John Somers 44 395 Boise Open 2 16 027
T40 T40 Steve Marino 47 395 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T47 T47 John Chin 110 394 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T47 T47 Vince India 124 394 TPC Colorado 3 1 808
T49 T49 Brad Brunner 66 392 TPC Colorado 1 1 808
T49 T49 Zach Cabra 56 392 TPC Colorado 1 1 808
T51 T51 Jordan Niebrugge 42 391 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T51 T51 Ted Smith 8 391 TPC Colorado 1 1 808
T53 T53 Brandon Harkins 123 390 TPC Colorado 4 1 808
T53 T53 Cameron Young 74 390 MGM Resorts 1 7 811
T55 T55 Stephen Franken 116 389 TPC Colorado 4 15 808
T55 T55 James Nicholas 88 389 Utah 1 2 052
T55 T55 Greyson Sigg 114 389 Utah 1 2 052
T55 T55 Andres Gonzales 88 389 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T59 T59 Robby Ormand 62 388 TPC Colorado 1 1 808
T59 T59 Chase Johnson 78 388 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T61 T61 MJ Maguire 2 387 TPC Colorado 1 1 808
T61 T61 Charlie Saxon 110 387 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T61 T61 Nicolas Echavarria 118 387 TPC Colorado 3 1 808
T64 T64 Greg Yates 96 386 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T64 T64 Erik Barnes 116 386 Pinnacle Bank 1 4 801
T64 T64 Tyrone Van Aswegen 106 386 MGM Resorts 1 7 811
T67 T67 Derek Ernst 86 385 TPC Colorado 1 1 808
T67 T67 Max Rottluff 56 385 TPC San Antonio 1 8 065
T67 T67 Trevor Sluman 24 385 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T67 T67 Mickey DeMorat 98 385 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T71 T71 David Kocher 128 384 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T71 T71 Hayden Buckley 96 384 LECOM Suncoast 2 10 071
T71 T71 T.J. Vogel 110 384 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T74 T74 Jared Wolfe 120 383 Pinnacle Bank 2 4 801
T74 T74 Alistair Docherty 14 383 Pinnacle Bank 2 4 801
T74 T74 Chip McDaniel 104 383 TPC Colorado 1 1 808
T74 T74 Chris Korte 2 383 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T74 T74 Preston Summerhays 2 383 Utah 2 2 052
T74 T74 Brian Richey 66 383 TPC Colorado 1 1 808
T80 T80 José de Jesús Rodríguez 90 382 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T80 T80 Martin Piller 108 382 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T80 T80 Daniel Summerhays 14 382 TPC Colorado 1 1 808
T80 T80 Nick Voke 80 382 Veritex Bank 3 17 060
T80 T80 Dawson Armstrong 114 382 TPC Colorado 1 1 808
T80 T80 Tom Whitney 104 382 TPC Colorado 1 1 808
T80 T80 Zach Wright 106 382 TPC Colorado 1 1 808
T87 T87 Matt Atkins 98 381 MGM Resorts 1 7 811
T87 T87 Will Zalatoris 64 381 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T87 T87 Jack Maguire 107 381 MGM Resorts 1 7 811
T87 T87 Taylor Montgomery 106 381 Boise Open 2 16 027
T87 T87 Ben Lanting 2 381 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T92 T92 John VanDerLaan 128 380 Utah 3 2 052
T92 T92 Stephan Jaeger 112 380 TPC Colorado 3 15 808
T92 T92 Chase Wright 104 380 Utah 1 2 052
T92 T92 Curtis Luck 73 380 LECOM Suncoast 1 10 071
T92 T92 Mikel Martinson 36 380 Pinnacle Bank 1 4 801
T92 T92 Jonathan Randolph 112 380 TPC Colorado 1 1 808
T98 T98 Marcelo Rozo 98 379 LECOM Suncoast 1 10 071
T98 T98 Kevin Roy 132 379 Boise Open 4 16 027
T98 T98 Myles Creighton 6 379 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T101 T101 Jordan Hahn 10 378 Visit Knoxville 4 18 063
T101 T101 Paul Barjon 104 378 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T101 T101 Alex Kang 32 378 MGM Resorts 3 7 811
T101 T101 Mito Pereira 110 378 TPC Colorado 1 1 808
T101 T101 Max McGreevy 110 378 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T101 T101 Tag Ridings 103 378 TPC Colorado 2 15 808
T107 T107 Dawie van der Walt 134 377 MGM Resorts 4 7 811
T107 T107 Michael Miller 113 377 TPC Colorado 1 1 808
T109 T109 Kevin Yu 22 376 Wichita Open 4 1 641
T109 T109 Taylor Moore 124 376 MGM Resorts 1 7 811
T109 T109 Harry Hall 78 376 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T109 T109 Sangmoon Bae 71 376 MGM Resorts 3 7 811
T109 T109 David Lipsky 95 376 TPC Colorado 1 1 808
T114 T114 Mark Baldwin 96 375 Wichita Open 3 1 641
T114 T114 Sean O'Hair 26 375 Wichita Open 4 1 641
T114 T114 Mark Hensby 37 375 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T114 T114 Chandler Eaton 16 375 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T114 T114 Augusto Núñez 128 375 TPC Colorado 4 1 808
T114 T114 Brad Hopfinger 105 375 TPC Colorado 1 1 808
T114 T114 Anders Albertson 99 375 Boise Open 1 16 027
T114 T114 Alex Chiarella 89 375 Boise Open 2 16 027
T122 T122 Evan Harmeling 94 374 TPC Colorado 1 1 808
T122 T122 Wade Binfield 102 374 TPC Colorado 1 1 808
T122 T122 Lee Hodges 128 374 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T122 T122 Brett Stegmaier 93 374 TPC Colorado 1 1 808
T122 T122 Jamie Arnold 108 374 Lincoln Land 3 13 055
T122 T122 Sebastián Vázquez 55 374 TPC Colorado 1 1 808
T128 T128 Joey Lane 10 373 LECOM Suncoast 1 10 071
T128 T128 Matt Ryan 56 373 Wichita Open 1 1 641
T128 T128 Joey Garber 114 373 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T131 T131 Brandon Hagy 2 372 Utah 2 10 052
T131 T131 Trevor Cone 94 372 TPC Colorado 1 1 808
T131 T131 Theo Humphrey 98 372 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T131 T131 Alex Schaake 4 372 Pinnacle Bank 2 4 801
T131 T131 Austin Eckroat 12 372 Wichita Open 3 1 641
T131 T131 Erik Compton 85 372 MGM Resorts 1 7 811
T131 T131 Scott Gutschewski 108 372 Orange County 4 18 798
T131 T131 Sam Saunders 35 372 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T139 T139 Christopher Gotterup 2 371 Lincoln Land 1 16 055
T139 T139 Jonathan Garrick 12 371 Pinnacle Bank 2 4 801
T139 T139 Taylor Dickson 92 371 Pinnacle Bank 1 4 801
T142 T142 Stuart Macdonald 99 370 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T142 T142 Chase Koepka 14 370 Pinnacle Bank 1 4 801
T142 T142 J.J. Henry 10 370 TPC Colorado 1 1 808
T142 T142 Julián Etulain 111 370 TPC Colorado 1 1 808
T142 T142 Lorens Chan 56 370 TPC Colorado 1 1 808
T147 T147 Dan Woltman 32 369 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T147 T147 Brett Drewitt 119 369 MGM Resorts 1 7 811
T147 T147 Zahkai Brown 4 369 TPC Colorado 1 1 808
T150 T150 Tommy Gainey 97 368 Utah 4 10 052
T150 T150 Kent Bulle 30 368 Pinnacle Bank 2 4 801
T150 T150 Seung-Yul Noh 4 368 MGM Resorts 1 7 811
T153 T153 Dominic Bozzelli 21 367 TPC San Antonio 1 2 066
T153 T153 Shad Tuten 98 367 MGM Resorts 4 7 811
T153 T153 Austin Smotherman 114 367 TPC Colorado 1 1 808
T153 T153 Justin Suh 4 367 MGM Resorts 3 7 811
T157 T157 Matthew Campbell 15 366 Pinnacle Bank 2 4 801
T157 T157 Chad Hambright 2 366 MGM Resorts 1 7 811
T157 T157 Zander Winston 4 366 TPC Colorado 1 1 808
T157 T157 William McGirt 8 366 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T161 T161 Drew Weaver 102 365 MGM Resorts 4 7 811
T161 T161 Blayne Barber 84 365 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T161 T161 Paul Haley II 106 365 Boise Open 1 16 027
T161 T161 Jonathan Kaye 4 365 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T161 T161 Peyton White 14 365 Lincoln Land 4 13 055
T161 T161 Morgan DeNeen 2 365 LECOM Suncoast 1 10 071
T161 T161 Conrad Shindler 92 365 Visit Knoxville 4 18 063
T161 T161 Harrison Endycott 99 365 MGM Resorts 4 7 811
T161 T161 Michael Schoolcraft 1 365 MGM Resorts 1 7 811
T170 T170 Michael Gellerman 16 364 MGM Resorts 1 7 811
T170 T170 Andrew Novak 112 364 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T170 T170 Joshua Seiple 2 364 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T170 T170 Jonathan Brightwell 2 364 TPC Colorado 1 15 808
T170 T170 Steve LeBrun 98 364 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T170 T170 Derek Lamely 26 364 LECOM Suncoast 1 10 071
T170 T170 Mark Blakefield 93 364 Utah 4 10 052
T170 T170 Shawn Stefani 32 364 Utah 2 2 052
T178 T178 Daniel Miernicki 75 363 LECOM Suncoast 1 10 807
T178 T178 Kyle Reifers 108 363 Boise Open 2 16 027
T178 T178 Ethan Marcus 6 363 MGM Resorts 4 7 811
T178 T178 Nicholas Lindheim 101 363 Simmons Bank 4 18 069
T178 T178 Cyril Bouniol 54 363 TPC San Antonio 2 8 065
T178 T178 Adam Svensson 134 363 MGM Resorts 4 7 811
T184 T184 Frederick Wedel 8 362 Pinnacle Bank 1 4 801
T184 T184 Brandon Wu 82 362 MGM Resorts 1 7 811
T184 T184 Robert Garrigus 50 362 MGM Resorts 3 7 811
T184 T184 Jamie Lovemark 36 362 MGM Resorts 3 7 811
T188 T188 Seamus Power 12 361 MGM Resorts 4 7 811
T188 T188 Michael Arnaud 68 361 Pinnacle Bank 2 4 801
T188 T188 Erik Flores 4 361 Veritex Bank 4 3 060
T188 T188 Stephen Stallings Jr. 2 361 LECOM Suncoast 2 10 071
T188 T188 Ryan Siegler 20 361 Pinnacle Bank 2 4 801
T188 T188 Daniel Sutton 22 361 Pinnacle Bank 1 4 801
T194 T194 Bryson Nimmer 12 360 Visit Knoxville 4 18 063
T194 T194 Joshua Creel 119 360 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T194 T194 Justin Lower 108 360 TPC Colorado 1 1 808
T194 T194 Eric Cole 88 360 Boise Open 1 16 027
T194 T194 Josh Teater 22 360 TPC San Antonio 2 2 066
T199 T199 Martin Laird 4 359 Lincoln Land 4 13 055
T199 T199 Dan McCarthy 122 359 Boise Open 2 16 027
T199 T199 Brady Schnell 98 359 Veritex Bank 1 3 060
T199 T199 Rhein Gibson 14 359 MGM Resorts 1 7 811
T199 T199 Patrick Flavin 32 359 Wichita Open 4 1 641
T199 T199 Chandler Blanchet 90 359 TPC Colorado 1 1 808
T199 T199 Billy Tom Sargent 20 359 Lincoln Land 1 16 055
T199 T199 Winton Munch 2 359 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T207 T207 Lukas Euler 6 358 MGM Resorts 4 7 811
T207 T207 Jason Millard 40 358 TPC Colorado 1 1 808
T207 T207 Kyle Jones 80 358 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T207 T207 Sahith Theegala 26 358 Huntsville 2 4 062
T207 T207 Billy Kennerly 110 358 TPC Colorado 1 1 808
T207 T207 Wes Roach 42 358 MGM Resorts 3 7 811
T207 T207 Corbin Mills 8 358 Lincoln Land 3 13 055
T214 T214 Chad Ramey 146 357 MGM Resorts 3 7 811
T214 T214 Kolton Lapa 4 357 Pinnacle Bank 1 4 801
T216 T216 George Cunningham 109 356 MGM Resorts 1 7 811
T216 T216 Derek Oland 6 356 Pinnacle Bank 2 4 801
T216 T216 Zach Bauchou 4 356 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T219 T219 Jon Trasamar 2 355 Pinnacle Bank 2 4 801
T219 T219 Shane Smith 60 355 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T219 T219 Dylan Wu 126 355 TPC Colorado 1 1 808
T219 T219 Noah Norton 8 355 Wichita Open 4 18 641
T219 T219 Will Wilcox 58 355 Veritex Bank 1 3 060
T219 T219 Nelson Ledesma 30 355 LECOM Suncoast 1 10 071
T225 T225 Nicholas Thompson 78 354 Boise Open 2 2 027
T225 T225 Andy Spencer 8 354 Wichita Open 2 1 641
T225 T225 Ben Taylor 16 354 MGM Resorts 1 7 811
T225 T225 Matt Gilchrest 14 354 Pinnacle Bank 2 4 801
T225 T225 Josh McCarthy 6 354 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T225 T225 Will Cannon 88 354 Boise Open 2 2 027
T231 T231 Whee Kim 105 353 Pinnacle Bank 2 4 801
T231 T231 Brian Campbell 106 353 TPC Colorado 1 1 808
T231 T231 Spencer Reed 2 353 LECOM Suncoast 2 18 071
T231 T231 Luke Schniederjans 6 353 Wichita Open 1 1 641
T235 T235 Carson Jacobs 4 352 LECOM Suncoast 1 10 807
T235 T235 Y.E. Yang 3 352 Veritex Bank 1 3 060
T235 T235 Luke Guthrie 86 352 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T238 T238 Michael Johnson 4 351 Huntsville 2 10 062
T238 T238 Ben Silverman 82 351 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T238 T238 Chris Naegel 16 351 Utah 1 2 052
T238 T238 Matt Oshrine 18 351 Pinnacle Bank 2 4 801
T238 T238 Landon Lyons 2 351 Wichita Open 1 1 641
T238 T238 Chandler Phillips 36 351 Pinnacle Bank 2 4 801
T244 Carr Vernon 2 350 Price Cutter 1 17 022
T244 T244 Scott Stevens 16 350 Visit Knoxville 4 18 063
T244 T244 Andre Metzger 42 350 Pinnacle Bank 1 4 801
T244 T244 Kevin Lucas 62 350 LECOM Suncoast 1 10 807
T244 T244 Cody Blick 12 350 Pinnacle Bank 1 4 801
T244 T244 Michael Gligic 8 350 Lincoln Land 4 13 055
T244 T244 Kelly Kraft 4 350 Lincoln Land 4 13 055
T251 T250 Rodrigo Lee 42 349 Pinnacle Bank 1 4 801
T251 T250 Ethan Tracy 26 349 Price Cutter 1 17 022
T251 T250 Zach Zaback 42 349 Lincoln Land 3 13 055
T251 T250 Jordan Gumberg 8 349 Price Cutter 1 17 022
T255 T254 Andrew Svoboda 34 348 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T255 T254 Eric Axley 23 348 Visit Knoxville 4 18 063
T257 T256 David Duval 2 347 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T257 T256 Brian Smock 4 347 MGM Resorts 1 7 811
T257 T256 Richard Johnson 20 347 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T257 T256 Jonas Blixt 12 347 Club Car Champi 1 14 805
T257 T256 Eddie Olson 3 347 Pinnacle Bank 2 4 801
T257 T256 Joseph Winslow 14 347 Huntsville 3 4 062
T257 T256 Ryan Schmitz 2 347 TPC Colorado 1 1 808
T264 T263 Conner Godsey 4 346 TPC San Antonio 2 8 065
T264 T263 KK Limbhasut 108 346 TPC Colorado 1 1 808
T264 T263 Danny Walker 10 346 Lincoln Land 1 13 055
T264 Davis Thompson 4 346 Price Cutter 3 17 022
T264 T263 George Kneiser 6 346 Price Cutter 1 17 022
T264 T263 Steven Alker 80 346 MGM Resorts 1 7 811
T270 T268 Steven Bowditch 18 345 TPC San Antonio 2 8 065
T270 T268 Oscar Fraustro 14 345 Lincoln Land 1 13 055
T270 T268 John Oda 74 345 TPC San Antonio 1 2 066
T270 T268 Shintaro Ban 2 345 Price Cutter 1 17 022
T270 T268 David Perritt 4 345 LECOM Suncoast 1 10 071
T270 T302 Hayden Springer 6 345 Price Cutter 2 17 022
T270 T268 Ross Miller 20 345 Pinnacle Bank 2 4 801
T277 T274 Jared du Toit 6 344 Lincoln Land 3 13 055
T277 T274 Jacob Bergeron 4 344 Huntsville 2 10 062
T277 T274 Sasha Lobel 2 344 LECOM Suncoast 2 18 807
T277 T274 Gregor Main 4 344 Wichita Open 3 1 641
T277 T274 Ben Martin 28 344 LECOM Suncoast 1 10 071
T277 T274 Andy Pope 113 344 TPC Colorado 1 1 808
T277 T274 Scott Langley 94 344 TPC San Antonio 4 8 065
T277 T274 Leandro Marelli 4 344 Pinnacle Bank 1 4 801
T277 T274 Bhavik Patel 12 344 LECOM Suncoast 1 10 807
T277 T274 Kevin Stadler 6 344 MGM Resorts 1 7 811
T287 T284 Rafael Campos 10 343 LECOM Suncoast 3 18 071
T287 T284 Jonathan Hodge 40 343 Pinnacle Bank 2 4 801
T287 T284 Roberto Díaz 114 343 Boise Open 2 2 027
T287 T284 Albin Choi 6 343 LECOM Suncoast 2 10 071
T287 T284 Jake Marriott 2 343 LECOM Suncoast 1 10 807
T292 T289 Brad Miller 6 342 Pinnacle Bank 2 4 801
T292 T289 Grady Brame 2 342 LECOM Suncoast 1 10 807
T292 T289 Broc Everett 10 342 Price Cutter 2 17 022
T292 T289 Nick Dunlap 2 342 Simmons Bank 1 18 069
T292 T289 David Lingmerth 48 342 MGM Resorts 1 7 811
T297 T294 Robert Allenby 19 341 MGM Resorts 1 7 811
T297 T294 Matt Hutchins 6 341 LECOM Suncoast 1 10 807
T297 T294 Alvaro Ortiz 6 341 REX Hospital 2 9 646
T297 T294 Philip Barbaree 6 341 TPC Colorado 1 15 808
T301 T298 Carson Young 8 340 Huntsville 2 4 062
T301 T298 Ryan Blaum 21 340 MGM Resorts 1 7 811
T301 T298 Xinjun Zhang 8 340 Wichita Open 3 1 641
T301 T298 Hudson Swafford 4 340 Lincoln Land 2 16 055
T305 T302 Garrett Osborn 4 339 Emerald Coast 1 17 070
T305 T302 Aaron Baddeley 16 339 MGM Resorts 3 7 811
T305 T302 T.J. Mitchell 2 339 Utah 2 2 052
T305 T302 Vincent Whaley 12 339 The King & Bear 3 18 067
T305 T302 Philip Knowles 4 339 LECOM Suncoast 2 10 071
T310 T405 Tony Romo 4 338 Price Cutter 1 17 022
T310 T308 Chase Seiffert 6 338 Korn Ferry Chal 4 17 510
T310 T308 Sean Kelly 22 338 LECOM Suncoast 1 10 071
T310 T308 Nicolo Galletti 2 338 TPC Colorado 2 1 808
T310 T308 Brax McCarthy 2 338 Huntsville 1 4 062
T310 T308 Andrés Echavarría 4 338 Lincoln Land 1 16 055
T316 T313 Johnson Wagner 12 337 MGM Resorts 1 7 811
T316 T313 Spencer Levin 36 337 Wichita Open 2 1 641
T316 T313 Fabián Gómez 26 337 Lincoln Land 3 13 055
T316 T313 Kramer Hickok 6 337 Utah 1 2 052
T316 T313 Michael Colgate 2 337 LECOM Suncoast 1 10 071
T321 T318 Mason Overstreet 2 336 Wichita Open 2 1 641
T321 T318 OJ Farrell 4 336 BMW Charity 4 5 678
T321 T318 Jaime Lopez Rivarola 6 336 Pinnacle Bank 1 4 801
T321 T318 Willie Mack III 6 336 Huntsville 1 10 062
T321 T318 Chris Baker 17 336 LECOM Suncoast 1 10 071
T326 T323 Mark Anderson 8 335 Huntsville 1 10 062
T326 T323 Michael Buttacavoli 2 335 Price Cutter 1 17 022
T326 T323 Kris Ventura 16 335 Korn Ferry Chal 4 17 510
T326 T323 Andy Zhang 2 335 Utah 2 2 052
T326 T323 Logan McCracken 2 335 Memorial Health 1 13 055
T326 T323 Zachary Burry 2 335 Price Cutter 1 17 022
T332 T329 Richy Werenski 4 334 The King & Bear 3 18 067
T332 T329 Grayson Murray 10 334 REX Hospital 3 1 646
T332 T329 Alex Cejka 26 334 Utah 1 2 052
T335 T332 Mike Weir 14 333 Utah 4 2 052
T335 T332 Matt Every 12 333 LECOM Suncoast 1 10 071
T335 T332 Byron Meth 20 333 Lincoln Land 1 16 055
T335 T332 Dru Love 4 333 LECOM Suncoast 4 10 807
T335 T332 Trey Valentine 2 333 Club Car Champi 2 14 805
T335 T332 Brandon Matthews 2 333 AdventHealth 2 18 810
T335 T332 Quade Cummins 4 333 Wichita Open 3 1 641
T342 T339 Tyler McCumber 2 332 The King & Bear 1 13 067
T342 T339 Andrew Loupe 4 332 Wichita Open 2 1 641
T344 T341 Doug Ghim 4 331 Utah 1 10 052
T344 T341 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 4 331 Evans Scholars 4 18 082
T344 T341 Mitchell Schow 2 331 TPC Colorado 2 15 808
T344 T341 Thomas Forster 8 331 Visit Knoxville 3 18 063
T348 Ben Griffin 2 330 Price Cutter 2 17 022
T348 T345 Cooper Musselman 10 330 Visit Knoxville 2 18 063
T348 T345 Jeremy Gandon 8 330 Evans Scholars 4 18 082
T348 T345 Joseph Bramlett 8 330 The King & Bear 3 18 067
T348 T345 Chris Thompson 6 330 Price Cutter 2 17 022
T353 T349 Connor Arendell 6 329 Price Cutter 1 17 022
T353 T349 Luke Gannon 6 329 Wichita Open 1 1 641
T355 T351 Pontus Nyholm 4 328 REX Hospital 4 1 646
T355 T351 Alex Scott 4 328 Visit Knoxville 2 5 063
T355 T351 Andrew Dorn 8 328 Louisiana Open 4 14 036
T355 T489 Peter Creighton 4 328 Price Cutter 2 17 022
T355 T351 Grant Bennett 2 328 Louisiana Open 2 14 036
T355 T351 Taylor Funk 2 328 The King & Bear 1 13 067
T355 T351 Zack Sucher 26 328 Huntsville 1 10 062
T355 T351 Carter Jenkins 2 328 Savannah 2 3 805
T363 T358 Luke List 4 327 Korn Ferry Chal 4 17 510
T363 T358 Kris Blanks 18 327 MGM Resorts 2 7 811
T363 T358 Martin Flores 18 327 Club Car Champi 1 14 805
T363 T358 Norman Xiong 2 327 Lincoln Land 2 16 055
T363 T358 John Augenstein 2 327 Simmons Bank 1 18 069
T363 T358 Jonathan Hardee 2 327 LECOM Suncoast 1 10 071
T363 T358 Hayden Foster 4 327 Visit Knoxville 3 5 063
T370 T365 Christopher Petefish 2 326 Wichita Open 2 1 641
T370 Caleb Proveaux2 326 Price Cutter 1 1 022
T370 T365 Samuel Anderson 2 326 Evans Scholars 1 18 082
T370 Khavish Varadan4 326 Price Cutter 1 17 022
T370 T365 Charlie Hillier 2 326 Wichita Open 1 1 641
T370 T365 Matthew Short 2 326 Club Car Champi 1 14 805
T370 T365 Nathan Stamey 4 326 Evans Scholars 4 18 082
T377 T370 David Holmes 2 325 TPC San Antonio 2 2 066
T377 T370 Kyle Weldon 2 325 Memorial Health 1 13 055
T377 T370 Linus Lilliedahl 2 325 REX Hospital 1 9 646
T377 T370 Patrick Cover 4 325 Wichita Open 1 1 641
T381 Rob Hudson 2 324 Price Cutter 2 17 022
T381 T374 Austin Bautista 2 324 Wichita Open 2 1 641
T381 T374 Drew Czuchry 2 324 REX Hospital 1 1 646
T381 T374 Danny Guise 6 324 Memorial Health 4 16 055
T381 T374 Charlie Wi 22 324 Huntsville 2 4 062
T381 T374 James Driscoll 14 324 Visit Knoxville 1 5 063
T381 T374 Jay McLuen 2 324 MGM Resorts 1 7 811
T388 T380 James Hahn 4 323 The King & Bear 3 18 067
T388 T380 Bo Hoag 4 323 The King & Bear 3 18 067
T388 T380 Blake Trimble 10 323 Lincoln Land 2 16 055
T388 T380 Isaiah Salinda 4 323 Simmons Bank 2 18 069
T388 Charles Kim2 323 Price Cutter 1 17 022
T393 T384 Spencer Soosman 2 322 Wichita Open 1 1 641
T393 T384 Derek Chang 2 322 Wichita Open 2 1 641
T393 T384 Dalton Ward 8 322 Price Cutter 1 17 022
T393 T384 Sebastian Cappelen 5 322 Korn Ferry Chal 1 8 510
T393 T384 Arjun Atwal 4 322 REX Hospital 1 9 646
T398 T389 Aaron Terrazas 4 321 TPC San Antonio 1 8 065
T398 T389 Jimmy Gunn 3 321 Price Cutter 2 17 022
T398 T389 Hank Lebioda 8 321 The King & Bear 3 18 067
T398 T389 Greg Odom 4 321 TPC Colorado 1 1 808
T402 T393 Keenan Huskey 2 320 REX Hospital 1 1 646
T402 T393 Alejandro Tosti 2 320 Orange County 1 18 798
T402 T393 Charlie Holland 6 320 Veritex Bank 2 3 060
T402 T393 Will Grimmer 6 320 Visit Knoxville 2 5 063
T402 T393 Wesley Bryan 10 320 TPC San Antonio 1 8 065
T402 T393 Carson Schaake 2 320 Pinnacle Bank 2 4 801
T402 T393 Brad Dalke 2 320 Evans Scholars 1 15 068
T402 T393 Josh Hart 6 320 MGM Resorts 1 7 811
T410 T401 Chris Kirk 10 319 The King & Bear 3 18 067
T410 T401 Matthew Picanso 2 319 BMW Charity 2 2 678
T410 T401 Daniel Stringfellow 2 319 Wichita Open 2 1 641
T410 T401 Cole Ponich 2 319 Utah 2 10 052
414 T405 Aman Gupta 2 318 Maine 2 8 059
415 407 Hoke Carlton 2 317 Maine 1 17 059
T416 T408 Cory Churchman 2 316 Louisiana Open 2 14 036
T416 T408 Travis Trace 2 316 The King & Bear 1 13 067
T416 T408 Jonathan Griz 2 316 Club Car Champi 1 14 805
T416 T408 David Pastore 2 316 Maine 2 17 059
T416 T408 Thomas Bass 2 316 Huntsville 2 4 062
T416 T408 Eric Ricard 2 316 Price Cutter 1 17 022
T416 T408 D.H. Lee 14 316 Pinnacle Bank 2 4 801
T423 T415 Robert Streb 8 315 Korn Ferry Chal 4 17 510
T423 T415 JD Fernandez 6 315 Lincoln Land 2 13 055
T423 T415 Ryan Sullivan 4 315 Emerald Coast 1 17 070
T423 T415 Zachary Edmondson 4 315 Savannah 1 14 805
T423 T415 Colin Monagle 2 315 Savannah 2 3 805
T423 T415 Preston Stanley 4 315 Louisiana Open 2 14 036
T423 T415 Kyler Dunkle 4 315 AdventHealth 1 6 810
T423 T415 Derek Ackerman 2 315 AdventHealth 1 6 810
T431 T423 Camilo Villegas 22 314 Nationwide 4 6 676
T431 T423 Albert Pistorius 2 314 Visit Knoxville 2 18 063
T431 T423 John Senden 4 314 Veritex Bank 1 17 060
T431 T423 Brad Schneider 2 314 REX Hospital 1 1 646
T435 T427 Peter Knade 2 313 Club Car Champi 1 14 805
T435 T427 Casey Flenniken 2 313 Visit Knoxville 2 5 063
T437 T429 Jorge Fernández-Valdés 2 312 Veritex Bank 1 17 060
T437 T429 Hayden Wood 2 312 Louisiana Open 2 14 036
T437 T429 D.A. Points 12 312 LECOM Suncoast 1 10 071
T440 T432 Nick Arman 6 311 TPC San Antonio 2 14 065
T440 T432 Dylan Meyer 2 311 Emerald Coast 2 17 070
T440 T432 Kyle Westmoreland 2 311 BMW Charity 2 6 057
T443 T435 Reed Lotter 2 310 Club Car Champi 1 14 805
T443 T435 Tim Wilkinson 8 310 The King & Bear 3 18 067
T443 T435 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 2 310 Simmons Bank 2 18 069
T446 Bobby Hudson 2 309 Price Cutter 2 17 022
T446 438 Eric Lilleboe 2 309 Evans Scholars 1 15 068
T448 T439 Zach Caldwell 6 308 Evans Scholars 4 18 082
T448 T439 Kamaiu Johnson 2 308 Emerald Coast 2 17 070
T448 T439 Matt Nagy 4 308 Korn Ferry Chal 2 8 510
T451 T442 Sean Dale 4 307 Simmons Bank 2 11 069
T451 T442 Justin Harding 1 307 Evans Scholars 1 15 068
T451 T442 Cameron Percy 4 307 REX Hospital 4 1 646
454 445 Alex Smalley 2 306 Korn Ferry Chal 1 8 510
T455 T446 Osten Waite 2 305 BMW Charity 1 2 678
T455 T446 Sam Stevens 2 305 AdventHealth 2 6 810
T455 T446 Timothy O'Neal 4 305 Savannah 2 3 805
T455 T446 Brad Fritsch 4 305 REX Hospital 3 9 646
T459 T450 Nick Mason 6 304 Louisiana Open 2 14 036
T459 T450 Jonathan Byrd 2 304 The King & Bear 2 18 067
T459 T450 Ted Potter, Jr. 2 304 Korn Ferry Chal 2 8 510
T459 T450 Seth Fair 4 304 Evans Scholars 1 15 068
T463 T454 Brinson Paolini 2 303 REX Hospital 1 1 646
T463 T454 Sean Jacklin 2 303 Veritex Bank 2 17 060
465 456 Zack Fischer 2 302 Veritex Bank 2 17 060
T466 T457 Brant Peaper 2 301 Memorial Health 2 16 055
T466 T457 Shuai Ming Wong 2 301 TPC San Antonio 2 2 066
T466 T457 Andrew McCain 2 301 Evans Scholars 2 18 082
T466 T457 Bogle LaRue 2 301 Visit Knoxville 1 5 063
470 461 Mulbe Dillard, IV 2 300 REX Hospital 2 1 646
T471 T462 Jace McCarron 2 299 Maine 1 17 059
T471 T462 Brooks Thomas 2 299 Simmons Bank 1 18 069
T471 T462 Matt Hill 2 299 Evans Scholars 1 15 068
474 465 Kevin Chappell 4 298 AdventHealth 2 6 810
T475 T466 Jon Curran 4 297 Lincoln Land 1 13 055
T475 T466 Rob Oppenheim 10 297 Evans Scholars 4 18 082
477 468 Shawn Warren 2 296 Maine 1 17 059
478 469 Jason Bohn 2 295 Visit Knoxville 1 5 063
T479 T470 Kyle Thompson 1 294 Price Cutter 1 17 022
T479 T470 Caleb Manuel 2 294 Maine 2 8 059
T479 T470 Chris Gilman 4 294 Orange County 4 18 798
T482 T473 Garrett Rank 2 293 Evans Scholars 2 15 068
T482 T473 Santiago Gomez 4 293 Evans Scholars 1 15 068
T482 T473 Gunner Wiebe 2 293 Maine 1 17 059
T485 T476 Toni Hakula 2 291 Veritex Bank 2 3 060
T485 T476 Rod Pampling 2 291 Emerald Coast 2 17 070
487 478 Chris Wiatr 2 290 Savannah 1 3 805
T488 T479 Daniel Venezio 2 287 Maine 1 17 059
T488 T479 Alex Springer 4 287 AdventHealth 4 18 810
T488 T479 D.J. Trahan 1 287 The King & Bear 1 13 067
T488 T479 Michael Thompson 2 287 Korn Ferry Chal 1 8 510
492 483 Lee McCoy 2 286 Maine 2 8 059
T493 T484 Andrew Alligood 2 285 Korn Ferry Chal 1 8 510
T493 T484 Jim Renner 3 285 REX Hospital 1 1 646
T495 T486 Brandon Pierce 2 284 Louisiana Open 1 14 036
T495 T486 Tommy Gibson 2 284 REX Hospital 2 9 646
T495 T486 Cameron Tankersley 4 284 Simmons Bank 4 18 069
T498 T489 Motin Yeung 2 282 Emerald Coast 1 17 070
T498 T489 Jared Kobren 2 282 TPC San Antonio 2 15 066
T500 T492 Charles Wang 2 281 Evans Scholars 1 5 082
T500 T492 Jamie Wilson 2 281 Evans Scholars 1 5 082
T502 T494 Michael Kartrude 2 280 Evans Scholars 1 5 082
T502 T494 David Hearn 2 280 Korn Ferry Chal 2 8 510
504 496 Seath Lauer 2 279 LECOM Suncoast 1 10 807
505 497 Joe Zawaski 2 273 Evans Scholars 1 5 082
506 498 Taisuke Ono 2 271 Savannah 1 14 805

For all drives measured with a laser, this is the longest drive for the entire year. (159)