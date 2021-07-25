×
Statistics » Streaks » Consecutive Cuts

Consecutive Cuts

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 4

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME TOTAL START TOURNAMENT ID
1 1 Chad Ramey 21 2,020,280
2 2 Will Zalatoris 17 2,019,270
3 3 Nick Hardy 12 2,020,420
T4 4 Mito Pereira 9 2,020,430
T4 5 Taylor Pendrith 9 2,020,450
T6 T6 Bo Hoag 7 2,019,210
T6 T8 Stephan Jaeger 7 2,020,470
T8 T8 Xinjun Zhang 6 2,019,240
T8 T8 Kevin Chappell 6 2,010,280
T8 T12 Joshua Creel 6 2,020,520
T8 T12 Davis Riley 6 2,020,490
T8 T12 Brandon Wu 6 2,020,510
T13 T21 Lee Hodges 5 2,020,510
T13 T21 Taylor Moore 5 2,020,530
T13 T12 Vincent Whaley 5 2,019,250
T13 T21 Tag Ridings 5 2,020,530
T13 T12 Camilo Villegas 5 2,020,020
T13 T12 Kris Ventura 5 2,019,270
T13 T12 Joseph Bramlett 5 2,019,250
T13 T12 Robert Streb 5 2,018,270
T13 T21 Dylan Wu 5 2,020,520
T22 T21 Aaron Baddeley 4 2,020,410
T22 T29 Tyson Alexander 4 2,020,530
T22 T29 Jonathan Randolph 4 2,020,540
T22 T21 Wes Roach 4 2,020,430
T22 T29 Kyle Reifers 4 2,020,540
T22 T21 Hank Lebioda 4 2,019,260
T22 T21 Doug Ghim 4 2,019,250
T22 T29 Callum Tarren 4 2,020,530
T22 T29 Adam Svensson 4 2,020,540
T31 T41 Justin Lower 3 2,020,540
T31 T41 Brett Drewitt 3 2,020,550
T31 T41 Billy Kennerly 3 2,020,550
T31 T41 Ryan McCormick 3 2,020,550
T31 T29 Andrew Dorn 3 2,016,200
T31 T29 Carl Yuan 3 2,020,510
T31 T41 John VanDerLaan 3 2,020,550
T31 T29 Bryson Nimmer 3 2,020,286
T31 T29 Austin Eckroat 3 2,020,520
T31 T41 Greyson Sigg 3 2,020,520
T31 T29 Luke List 3 2,015,250
T31 T41 David Skinns 3 2,020,550
T31 T29 Josh Teater 3 2,020,286
T31 T41 Tyrone Van Aswegen 3 2,020,550
T31 T41 Curtis Thompson 3 2,020,550
T31 T41 Steven Alker 3 2,020,550
T31 T41 Grant Hirschman 3 2,020,550
T31 T41 James Nicholas 3 2,020,550
T49 Mickey DeMorat 2 2,020,560
T49 T41 Tim Wilkinson 2 2,020,185
T49 T41 Sangmoon Bae 2 2,020,520
T49 T41 Seung-Yul Noh 2 2,013,240
T49 T41 James Hahn 2 2,012,270
T49 Dan McCarthy 2 2,020,560
T49 Tommy Gainey 2 2,020,550
T49 T41 Rafael Campos 2 2,020,400
T49 T41 Vince India 2 2,020,550
T49 T41 Erik Flores 2 2,014,180
T49 T41 Kelly Kraft 2 2,016,240
T49 T41 David Lipsky 2 2,020,500
T49 T41 Jim Knous 2 2,020,510
T49 T41 Dru Love 2 2,018,080
T49 Conrad Shindler 2 2,020,560
T49 Erik Barnes 2 2,020,560
T49 T41 Michael Johnson 2 2,019,240
T49 Max McGreevy 2 2,020,560
T49 T41 Justin Suh 2 2,019,230
T49 Will Cannon 2 2,020,560
T49 Taylor Dickson 2 2,020,560
T49 T41 Noah Norton 2 2,020,284
T49 Patrick Fishburn 2 2,020,560
T49 Patrick Flavin 2 2,020,560
T49 T41 Jeremy Gandon 2 2,020,490
T49 T41 Richy Werenski 2 2,019,270
T49 Stuart Macdonald 2 2,020,560
T49 Shad Tuten 2 2,020,560
T49 Seth Reeves 2 2,020,560
T49 T41 Wesley Bryan 2 2,020,060

Consecutive # of Cuts is the number of cuts a player has made since the last time he missed a cut. (122)