×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Points/Rankings » Korn Ferry Points per Event Leaders

Korn Ferry Points per Event Leaders

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021
RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME % POINTS PER EVENT TOTAL POINTS
1 1 Luke List 500.000 500.000
2 2 Joseph Bramlett 203.750 407.500
3 3 Chris Kirk 168.667 506.000
4 4 Will Zalatoris 117.237 1875.790
5 5 Stephan Jaeger 83.676 2677.621
6 8 Mito Pereira 79.868 2555.770
7 9 Brandon Wu 75.239 1730.486
8 7 Peter Uihlein 75.236 1203.771
9 6 Kevin Yu 69.960 419.762
10 10 Cameron Young 68.431 1642.338
11 11 Greyson Sigg 67.897 2104.800
12 12 Kris Ventura 66.750 267.000
13 13 David Lipsky 63.644 1782.030
14 17 Taylor Moore 63.073 2270.627
15 14 Taylor Pendrith 62.047 2109.607
16 15 Chad Ramey 61.807 2348.661
17 16 Davis Riley 59.088 1949.897
18 18 Lee Hodges 54.450 1851.315
19 19 Paul Barjon 54.044 1729.394
20 21 Kevin Chappell 50.000 50.000
21 22 Daniel Summerhays 49.660 248.300
22 20 Adam Svensson 49.227 1821.394
23 23 Austin Eckroat 48.939 146.817
24 25 Max McGreevy 46.311 1667.178
25 26 Jared Wolfe 44.717 1609.802
26 28 Nick Hardy 43.859 1578.929
27 24 Jamie Lovemark 43.577 479.350
28 27 Andrew Novak 43.559 1611.689
29 30 Seth Reeves 43.081 1550.918
30 Hayden Springer 43.000 86.000
31 51 Dylan Wu 42.956 1675.293
32 31 Paul Haley II 42.182 1349.808
33 29 Ben Kohles 41.379 1489.632
34 32 Harry Hall 40.583 1014.580
35 33 Ben Martin 40.039 320.313
36 36 Aaron Baddeley 39.056 156.225
37 34 Justin Lower 38.997 1325.907
38 35 Roberto Díaz 38.996 1403.859
39 38 Carl Yuan 38.240 1185.444
40 42 Austin Smotherman 38.237 1376.545
41 37 Erik Barnes 38.085 1256.814
42 40 Curtis Thompson 37.219 1451.556
43 39 Taylor Montgomery 36.774 1213.534
44 41 Brett Drewitt 36.071 1442.820
45 43 Josh Hart 35.000 70.000
46 45 Ollie Schniederjans 34.005 1088.158
47 44 Hayden Buckley 33.879 1016.379
48 47 Jeremy Gandon 32.500 65.000
49 46 Trey Mullinax 31.544 883.230
50 48 Dan McCarthy 31.024 1116.868
51 50 Garrett Osborn 31.000 31.000
52 49 Tommy Gainey 30.976 991.236
53 52 Wes Roach 30.544 366.525
54 54 OJ Farrell 30.250 30.250
55 55 Camilo Villegas 30.197 181.183
56 57 Zecheng Dou 30.087 962.773
57 56 Brandon Harkins 29.619 1095.917
58 59 Luke Schniederjans 29.357 58.714
59 53 Max Greyserman 29.355 968.721
60 58 Tyson Alexander 28.983 1043.376
61 60 Rafael Campos 28.967 86.900
62 62 Austen Truslow 28.139 562.776
63 65 David Skinns 28.130 872.022
64 64 Callum Tarren 27.790 1000.449
65 61 David Kocher 27.493 1072.215
66 63 Billy Kennerly 27.427 932.527
67 67 Austin Squires 27.250 27.250
68 68 Vince India 27.181 1005.685
69 69 Seung-Yul Noh 26.500 26.500
70 66 Curtis Luck 26.374 738.463
71 71 Stuart Macdonald 26.080 782.399
72 72 Kyle Jones 25.116 728.369
73 73 Isidro Benitez 25.071 25.071
T74 T74 Mark Anderson 25.000 75.000
T74 T74 Kyler Dunkle 25.000 25.000
76 79 Sahith Theegala 24.668 172.675
77 77 Dawie van der Walt 24.642 1010.341
78 70 Brad Hopfinger 24.545 834.540
T79 T80 Albin Choi 24.500 49.000
T79 T80 Myles Creighton 24.500 49.000
81 82 Daniel Sutton 24.407 170.851
82 76 John Chin 24.141 869.067
83 85 Josh McCarthy 24.000 48.000
84 78 Scott Gutschewski 23.931 789.707
85 87 Sean O'Hair 23.806 190.450
86 83 Jimmy Stanger 23.558 871.650
87 88 Kramer Hickok 23.500 47.000
88 84 Nicholas Lindheim 23.384 724.908
89 86 Theo Humphrey 23.343 863.702
90 91 Cameron Percy 22.556 22.556
91 89 Anders Albertson 22.069 706.223
92 90 Charlie Saxon 21.962 812.603
93 92 Dawson Armstrong 21.896 832.053
94 105 Brent Grant 21.698 694.348
95 93 John VanDerLaan 21.350 832.669
96 94 Braden Thornberry 21.256 807.739
97 100 Bryson Nimmer 21.153 63.460
98 95 Evan Harmeling 21.092 717.114
99 96 Kevin Roy 21.082 864.361
100 97 José de Jesús Rodríguez 20.979 629.383
101 98 Tag Ridings 20.806 707.416
102 106 Thomas Forster 20.714 62.143
103 103 Joshua Creel 20.699 724.448
104 107 Josh Teater 20.667 124.000
105 99 Tom Whitney 20.657 722.999
106 102 Shad Tuten 20.470 716.465
107 101 Stephen Franken 20.395 754.600
108 104 George Cunningham 20.332 813.299
109 134 Taylor Dickson 20.239 647.661
110 111 Kyle Reifers 20.087 662.881
111 108 Ryan McCormick 19.843 694.494
112 109 Joey Garber 19.751 711.022
113 112 Patrick Flavin 19.138 210.514
114 110 Brett Coletta 18.880 547.525
115 114 Vincent Whaley 18.667 56.000
116 126 Nick Voke 18.436 516.216
117 113 Kevin Dougherty 18.217 619.367
118 116 Juan Carlos Benitez 18.000 18.000
119 117 Peyton White 17.943 89.714
120 115 Harrison Endycott 17.938 591.954
121 199 Alex Kang 17.700 194.700
122 120 Michael Gellerman 17.195 103.167
123 119 Augusto Núñez 16.808 689.125
124 122 Scott Stevens 16.610 83.050
125 123 Preston Stanley 16.500 16.500
126 124 Paul Peterson 16.278 97.667
127 121 J.T. Griffin 16.274 569.593
128 127 Grant Hirschman 15.852 602.363
129 125 Patrick Fishburn 15.804 568.928
130 128 Zack Sucher 15.722 141.500
131 130 Joseph Winslow 15.250 76.250
132 133 Dru Love 15.000 15.000
133 129 Whee Kim 14.895 566.006
134 132 Nicolas Echavarria 14.713 573.826
135 131 Chandler Blanchet 14.679 484.398
136 135 Chris Naegel 14.611 73.056
137 136 Ryan Ruffels 14.435 461.927
138 137 Brian Campbell 13.969 460.979
139 148 KK Limbhasut 13.892 486.230
140 139 Chase Johnson 13.816 414.475
141 138 T.J. Vogel 13.782 496.155
142 141 Andrew Dorn 13.750 27.500
143 140 Alex Chiarella 13.455 470.935
144 150 Eric Cole 13.295 385.544
145 142 Brandon Crick 12.954 492.258
146 143 Sangmoon Bae 12.903 309.673
147 144 Seamus Power 12.875 64.375
148 149 Jonathan Randolph 12.675 468.960
149 146 Xinjun Zhang 12.653 25.306
150 147 Wesley Bryan 12.586 37.759
151 165 James Nicholas 12.317 344.871
152 151 Zach Wright 12.017 432.628
153 145 Spencer Levin 11.915 166.813
154 118 Corbin Mills 11.905 35.714
155 154 Justin Hueber 11.532 230.643
156 155 Rhein Gibson 11.428 57.142
157 153 Steve Lewton 11.272 270.517
158 152 Rick Lamb 11.237 325.869
159 156 Jack Maguire 11.109 422.151
160 158 Ryan Blaum 10.914 76.400
161 160 Rob Oppenheim 10.867 32.600
162 161 Rico Hoey 10.667 288.000
163 162 Nelson Ledesma 10.645 117.100
164 159 Andy Pope 10.599 402.753
165 164 Mike Weir 10.500 52.500
166 167 Michael Miller 10.466 397.710
167 163 Jamie Arnold 10.367 373.214
168 157 Chandler Phillips 10.306 133.983
169 166 Hayden Shieh 10.292 20.583
170 168 Will Cannon 10.083 282.323
171 183 Brett Stegmaier 10.050 321.615
172 172 Jim Knous 9.867 148.000
173 169 Julián Etulain 9.786 391.459
174 173 Shawn Stefani 9.771 107.476
175 171 Derek Ernst 9.744 321.566
176 174 Max Rottluff 9.691 213.206
177 175 Hank Lebioda 9.675 19.350
178 170 Ben Silverman 9.623 288.697
179 179 Chip McDaniel 9.513 361.512
180 178 Robert Streb 9.475 18.950
181 193 Jake Knapp 9.418 320.197
182 176 Greg Yates 9.379 347.020
183 180 Grayson Murray 9.370 46.850
184 198 Steven Alker 9.325 251.777
185 177 John Oda 9.281 287.713
186 182 James Driscoll 9.200 46.000
187 184 Ryan Brehm 9.055 72.439
188 181 Bobby Bai 8.957 268.706
189 185 Seth Fair 8.750 8.750
190 187 Mark Blakefield 8.293 273.662
191 189 Steve Marino 8.271 140.602
192 194 Mickey DeMorat 8.200 295.198
193 190 David Lingmerth 8.147 138.500
194 192 Bo Hoag 8.000 8.000
195 188 Erik Compton 7.998 239.942
196 191 Martin Piller 7.901 300.226
197 186 Andre Metzger 7.850 109.900
198 226 Brady Schnell 7.776 287.694
199 195 Arjun Atwal 7.750 7.750
200 196 Richard Johnson 7.381 59.050
201 211 Chase Wright 7.319 278.121
202 200 Cooper Musselman 7.167 21.500
203 197 Trevor Cone 7.160 257.765
204 201 Quade Cummins 7.043 7.043
205 202 Drew Weaver 6.857 246.868
206 204 Ethan Tracy 6.795 74.750
207 203 Alex Prugh 6.740 222.429
208 212 Tyrone Van Aswegen 6.723 248.751
209 207 William McGirt 6.667 20.000
210 252 Nicholas Thompson 6.639 212.449
211 205 Mark Baldwin 6.533 241.709
212 206 Matt Atkins 6.521 234.772
213 210 Will Wilcox 6.474 155.383
214 208 Lorens Chan 6.299 125.983
215 209 Brad Brunner 6.263 150.300
216 216 Conrad Shindler 6.121 201.989
217 213 Brian Richey 6.120 134.629
218 214 Michael Arnaud 6.097 158.521
219 215 Kelly Kraft 6.050 6.050
220 219 Jonathan Hodge 5.884 88.255
221 217 Scott Langley 5.813 197.648
222 220 Tim Wilkinson 5.788 11.575
223 221 Michael Johnson 5.750 5.750
224 223 Sebastián Vázquez 5.685 136.433
225 218 Robby Ormand 5.679 130.617
226 224 Chris Baker 5.656 33.933
227 225 Kent Bulle 5.645 62.100
228 227 Robert Garrigus 5.523 110.450
229 222 Daniel Miernicki 5.513 165.380
230 229 Chris Thompson 5.438 10.875
231 230 Chase Koepka 5.417 27.083
232 228 Blayne Barber 5.334 165.350
233 232 Fabián Gómez 5.280 42.240
234 231 Kevin Lucas 5.273 137.103
235 234 Sam Saunders 5.212 67.750
236 233 Wade Binfield 5.119 184.297
237 235 James Hahn 5.100 5.100
238 237 Luke Guthrie 5.044 181.575
239 236 Steve LeBrun 4.852 164.983
240 Dalton Ward 4.833 14.500
241 238 Ryan Sullivan 4.700 4.700
T242 T239 Chase Seiffert 4.625 9.250
T242 T239 Jared du Toit 4.625 9.250
T242 T239 Lukas Euler 4.625 9.250
245 242 Justin Suh 4.600 4.600
246 243 Yuwa Kosaihira 4.541 86.275
247 244 Billy Tom Sargent 4.521 31.650
248 245 Luke Kwon 4.483 62.767
249 T246 Derek Lamely 4.433 44.333
250 248 Erik Flores 4.400 4.400
251 250 Johnson Wagner 4.241 16.963
252 249 Andres Gonzales 4.156 133.000
253 T246 Jason Millard 4.116 57.630
254 251 Doug Ghim 4.100 4.100
255 253 Martin Laird 4.000 4.000
256 254 Matt Gilchrest 3.975 19.875
257 256 Gregor Main 3.700 3.700
258 257 Marcelo Rozo 3.582 132.531
259 258 Sean Kelly 3.561 32.050
T260 T259 Danny Guise 3.550 7.100
T260 T259 Matt Oshrine 3.550 21.300
262 261 Jonathan Garrick 3.500 17.500
263 262 Blake Trimble 3.367 10.100
264 263 Brad Fritsch 3.317 3.317
265 264 David Vanegas 3.300 3.300
266 265 Matt Ryan 3.256 68.383
267 267 Chris Gilman 3.200 3.200
268 255 Garett Reband 3.167 19.000
269 266 Shane Smith 3.138 91.000
270 268 Ross Miller 3.111 28.000
271 269 Matt Every 3.000 18.000
272 270 Eric Axley 2.940 29.400
273 271 Mark Hensby 2.859 42.885
T274 T272 Kevin Stadler 2.850 5.700
T274 T272 Zach Caldwell 2.850 5.700
276 274 Cyril Bouniol 2.717 57.050
T277 T275 MJ Daffue 2.650 2.650
T277 T275 Hayden Foster 2.650 2.650
T277 Davis Thompson 2.650 2.650
T280 T277 George Kneiser 2.550 5.100
T280 T277 Nathan Stamey 2.550 2.550
T280 T277 Byron Meth 2.550 20.400
283 280 Jaime Lopez Rivarola 2.450 4.900
284 281 Jordan Hahn 2.438 9.750
285 282 Rodrigo Lee 2.313 37.000
286 283 Oscar Fraustro 2.280 11.400
287 284 John Somers 2.270 43.129
288 285 Matthew Campbell 2.214 15.500
289 286 Alex Cejka 2.210 22.100
290 287 Richy Werenski 2.200 2.200
291 288 Dominic Bozzelli 2.102 23.125
292 289 Willie Mack III 2.050 4.100
293 290 Mikel Martinson 1.993 29.900
294 291 Matt Hutchins 1.950 3.900
295 292 Bhavik Patel 1.800 7.200
296 293 Zach Cabra 1.591 36.583
297 294 Chandler Eaton 1.538 9.225
298 295 Charlie Holland 1.500 3.000
299 296 Broc Everett 1.494 5.975
300 297 Ethan Marcus 1.350 2.700
301 298 Zach Zaback 1.316 21.050
302 300 Michael Gligic 1.200 3.600
303 301 Jordan Niebrugge 1.153 19.600
304 302 Nick Arman 1.150 2.300
305 299 Andrew Svoboda 1.127 16.900
306 303 Ben Taylor 1.117 6.700
307 304 Carson Young 1.106 3.317
308 305 Alistair Docherty 1.008 6.050
309 306 Trevor Sluman .920 9.200
310 307 Ryan Siegler .913 7.300
311 308 Danny Walker .850 3.400
312 309 Alvaro Ortiz .750 1.500
313 310 Dan Woltman .718 10.050
314 311 Martin Flores .600 4.800
315 312 Jonas Blixt .590 2.950
316 314 D.H. Lee .514 3.600
317 313 Charlie Wi .510 5.100

The average Korn Ferry Tour points a player has earned for all the regular season Korn Ferry Tour events played year-to-date. (2688)