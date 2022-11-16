Justin Suh, S.H. Kim win 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Player Awards

In 24 starts last season, Suh led the Korn Ferry Tour with 10 top-10 finishes, including his maiden professional victory at the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance.

Suh opened 2022 with two missed cuts and finishes of T50 and T55 in his first four starts, but he finished inside the top 20 in 16 of his final 20 starts, including five top-10s across the last six Korn Ferry Tour events.

By sweeping the No. 1 spots on both Korn Ferry Tour Eligibility Points Lists, Suh has fully exempt status for the 2022-23 PGA TOUR season, an exemption for the 2023 PLAYERS Championship and, for the first time in history, an exemption for the 2023 U.S. Open.

A native of San Jose, California and graduate of the University of Southern California, Suh played four seasons with the Trojans en route to a decorated collegiate career. A two-time first-team All-American, Suh recorded the two lowest single-season scoring averages in program history (68.73 in 2017-18; 69.39 in 2018-19). As a junior in 2018, he set the school record in individual wins (five) and was named the Pac-12 Conference Player of the Year. Additionally, Suh was a member of the victorious 2018 Arnold Palmer Cup team alongside teammates Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala and Davis Riley.