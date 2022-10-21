Willie Mack III breaks Q-School barrier, earns Korn Ferry Tour membership via Second Stage

PLANTATION, Fla. – Willie Mack III keeps his emotions in check.

The Michigan native has been through too much in life to let on-course results infiltrate. He has spent time living in his car; once the car burst into flames while he was driving. He lost several of his belongings and nearly died.

Through the struggles, Mack has maintained professional dreams of playing at golf’s highest level, with a rock-solid support system that has guided him through the toughest times. A dozen or so were on hand Friday afternoon, as Mack navigated golf’s sharpest gauntlet, the final round at Second Stage of Q-School.

The stakes are clear: survive the cut line at Second Stage and earn the right to 2023 Korn Ferry Tour membership. Miss and it’s a year of uncertainty until the next chance. Last year, Mack needed to shoot 1 under on his final nine to advance, but he carded 1 over and missed by two.

Mack, 34, had never advanced past Second Stage. That changed Friday, with a final-round, 2-under 69 at Plantation Preserve Golf Course & Club amidst start-and-stop afternoon rain in South Florida. He carded 13-under for 72 holes. The cut line was 13-under exactly.

Mack finished in a seven-way T14, with the top 18 finishers and ties advancing to Final Stage next month at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club in Savannah. Upon teeing off at Final Stage, he’ll be a 2023 Korn Ferry Tour member.

Mack was asked post-round what it meant to have his family and friends on-hand. He looked over to the group, which was waiting by the car to provide official congratulations.

He had remained composed through a line of questioning including the significance of the week, how it compares to a standard event and what it means to finally break through. When asked about his support system, though, his voice broke. He looked over to his crew, and tears welled in his eyes.

“To have them out here, it means a lot,” said Mack before a thoughtful pause. “It’s special.”

Mack has seen frequent success on developmental tours, with 70-plus professional wins to his credit. He has been twice named the APGA Player of the Year. But Q-School represented a nagging barrier; he has competed an estimated eight times, never advancing past Second Stage. “Everyone’s trying to get there,” he explained of the Korn Ferry Tour.

Mack said that prior to this week, the most nerves he had felt on a golf course came at the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic in his home state of Michigan. He faced a 4-footer on the final hole that Friday to make his first PGA TOUR cut. He made it and advanced to the weekend.

Friday afternoon, Mack was on the cut line once again, with 2023 Korn Ferry Tour membership at stake. He had rattled off seven consecutive pars into the 595-yard, par-5 18th at Plantation Preserve, where he faced 30 feet for birdie.

He left himself 3 or 4 feet for par, a putt he knew he’d remember forever, make or miss. The moment immediately etched itself in his mind. He embraced it. He drained it.

“I think this nervousness surpasses the PGA TOUR one,” Mack said. “Just to get to Final Stage and make sure I have Korn Ferry Tour status for the first time … I play well at Final Stage, and who knows what can happen. I’m just happy and blessed to get to Finals this year.

“I think the most nervous I’ve ever been playing golf was making my 4-footer to make my first PGA TOUR cut in Detroit. I think this puts the icing on the cake.”

Mack began working with swing instructor Todd Anderson about a year ago and has seen steady improvement, “just a little bit better each month.” He arrived at Second Stage with momentum, having won the Butterfield Bermuda APGA Championship earlier this month to earn an exemption into next week’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship on TOUR.

A TOUR start will be quite the tune-up for Final Stage of Q-School. If he continues to demonstrate the mettle shown this week at Plantation Preserve, where he carded all four rounds in the 60s, anything is possible.

“It’s been a tough road, trying to get through Q-School,” Mack said. “I think I’ve tried to get through Q-School about eight times, and never got past Second Stage. So just to be able to do that is special.”

Following his post-round interview, he headed to see his crew at the car. “You know what it is!” he was affectionately greeted.

A Korn Ferry Tour card, it is indeed.