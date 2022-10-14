Q-School notebook: Notables to advance from Second Stage

There are five sites of the Second Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, three of which concluded Friday.

Here’s a capsule look at who advanced to Final Stage. All of those who earned their way into Final Stage will clinch 2023 Korn Ferry Tour membership upon hitting their first shot at the Landings Club in Savannah, Georgia.

Note: Final Stage will be contested November 4-7. There are two more Second Stage sites, with events being held October 18-21 in Murrieta, California and Plantation, Florida.

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO (UNM CHAMPIONSHIP COURSE)

Emilio Gonzalez earned top spot after an 11-under effort in New Mexico. Gonzalez earned medalist honors on the back of a 3-under 68 in the closing round. Gonzalez played 12 times on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica over 2021-22 and notched one top-10 finish.

Notables to advance: Parker Coody, the twin brother of Korn Ferry Tour winner Pierceson Coody, earned his way to Final Stage after a final-round 67. Coody, a winner on PGA TOUR Canada this year, was part of the University of Texas’ national championship-winning team in 2022… Peter Kuest finished second at 10 under, while Ryan Grider came in at 9 under and finished third to qualify for Final Stage… Joel Thelen fired a sizzling 7-under 64 in the final round to finish at 7 under for the week – and easily advance… Jake Staiano makes birdie on two of his final three holes to advance on the number.

Notables to miss: Nick Cantlay, brother of past FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay, fired a closing-round 69 but was unfortunately the lone time he was under-par for the week. He will not advance… Former TOUR member and University of Alabama alum Tom Lovelady couldn’t bounce back from an opening round 75 and missed qualifying… Past Fred Haskins Award winner Braden Thornberry shot 4 over for the week and did not advance… Despite a 5-under 66 in the final round – including an eagle on his final hole – Derek Castillo finished one shot back of qualifying.

DOTHAN, ALABAMA (ROBERT TRENT JONES – HIGHLANDS COURSE, MARSHWOOD COURSE)

Frankie Capan and Trace Crowe were co-medalists after finishing at 15 under – buoyed by third rounds of 64 and 63 respectively.

Notables to advance: Carter Jenkins, a medalist at his first-stage site, finished third at 14 under and continued his fine effort through Q-School so far… Danny Guise rode a round-of-the-day 6-under 66 to finish T5… Despite two bogeys on his back nine, Taylor Dickson birdied his closing hole to get to 11 under and qualify with a shot to spare… TOUR winner Cody Gribble birdied three of his final five holes to finish on the qualifying number… Billy Tom Sargent, who finished 175th on the 2022 Points List, will re-earn Korn Ferry Tour status for 2023… Paul Peterson, a global champion – who has two DP World Tour titles on his resume – earned Korn Ferry Tour status for the first time.

Notables to miss: Long-time TOUR member Justin Hueber was agonizingly close to getting the job done. Hueber fired a 5-under 67 in the final round but was one shot short… College star Bryson Nimmer’s final two rounds of 65-68 weren’t enough to push him across the finish line… John Pak, who swept the college golf awards in 2021 (winner of the Jack Nicklaus Award, Ben Hogan Award, and Haskins Award), missed by three shots… Despite a second-round 64, Luke Schniederjans (brother to Korn Ferry Tour winner Ollie Schniederjans) did not advance… Korn Ferry Tour winner and TOUR veteran Zack Sucher missed out on getting back to Final Stage.

VALDOSTA, GEORGIA (KINDERLOU FOREST GOLF CLUB)

Peter Knade, David Pastore, and Jeremy Gandon share medalist honors at 13 under. Knade and Gandon fired final-round 67s to move into the first-place spot alongside Pastore, who was one of the 54-hole event leaders. Pastore opened with a 1-over 73 but kept clawing his way back, shooting rounds of 65-67-70 over the final three rounds to finish in a share of top spot.

Notables to advance: Alex Weiss fired a final-round 65, tied for the round of the day, to move up 14 spots and into a Qualifying Spot… Wilson Furr finished at 10 under to qualify. Furr is the brother of YouTube musical sensation Prentiss, but was also a celebrated collegiate star at the University of Alabama… 12-year pro Matt Ryan re-earned Korn Ferry Tour status after a final-round 66. He finished T10… Veteran Brad Hopfinger’s 7-under 65 tied for the round of the day in the finale to help the 33-year-old secure Korn Ferry Tour status again after finishing 105th on the 2022 Points List… University of Auburn alum Michael Johnson matched the 7-under 65 score in the final round to zip into a qualifying spot… The cut came at 6 under.

Notables to miss: Long-time TOUR member Jamie Lovemark shot an even-par 72 and finished one shot out of qualifying… Two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner Kristoffer Ventura shot a disappointing 2-over 74 in the final round and was also one shot back of the magic number… Former NCAA Player of the Year Matt Hill finished at 2 under for the week and missed moving on… Another former TOUR member, Luke Guthrie, was 3 over in his final round to miss out… Sean Jacklin, son of major winner Tony Jacklin, fell short of advancing… TOUR winner Ted Potter Jr. did not move on… Dru Love, son of 21-time PGA TOUR winner Davis Love III, did not qualify.