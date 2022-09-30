Q-School notebook: Notables to advance from First Stage (Sept. 27-30)

Three sites of the First Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament concluded Friday. Here’s a capsule look at who advanced to Second Stage and maintained their hopes of 2023 Korn Ferry Tour membership.

For all scores from all Q-School sites, click here .

Note: First Stage of Q-School is now complete. The Second Stage will begin October 11 in Albuquerque, New Mexico; Dothan, Alabama; and Valdosta, Georgia.

All players who advance from Second Stage to Final Stage will earn 2023 Korn Ferry Tour membership. They’ll compete for position on the Eligibility Ranking across four rounds at Final Stage, which will be contested November 4-7 at The Landings Club in Savannah, Georgia.

CHARDON, OHIO (MAYFIELD SAND RIDGE CLUB)

Carter Jenkins earned medalist honors in Ohio with a 13-under-par total. Jenkins fired a 6-under 66 in the final round – tied for the low round of the day – to bounce back after a 1-over 73 in the third round. Jenkins played nine events on PGA TOUR Canada in 2022 and finished 40th in the Order of Merit. The University of North Carolina alum has played a smattering of Korn Ferry Tour events since 2011 and has teed it up twice on the PGA TOUR.

Notables to advance: Chris Francoeur matched Jenkins’ final-round 66 to finish second, just one shot back of medalist honors. Francoeur managed to turn things around after an opening-round 75 and shoot 66-69-66 to move on to Second Stage … Billy Tom Sargent finished at 11 under and looks to return to the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023 after playing 17 times this season … Matt Hill finished T7 at 8 under for the week. Hill won the NCAA individual title in 2009 and had seven other victories – matching Tiger Woods’ record for most wins by a college golfer in a season en route to winning the Haskins Award that year … Luke Schniederjans finished T10 and advanced. He is brothers with Korn Ferry Tour winner Ollie Schniederjans … Dominic Bozzelli, a Korn Ferry Tour winner and former member of The 25, finished T12 and is on to Second Stage.

Notables to miss: Nine players finished at 1 under, agonizingly one shot back of the magic number of 2 under. In that group included Sam Fidone, a winner on PGA TOUR Canada … Another PGA TOUR Canada winner, Mark Blakefield finished at even par for the week and missed by two … The lone amateur in the field, Robert Holdon of England, did not advance.

GUNTER, TEXAS (THE BRIDGES GOLF CLUB)

Matt Gilchrest shot a 3-under 69 in the final round to win medalist honors by one over Brandon McIver and amateur Derek Busby. Gilchrest was steady enough through First Stage in Texas, firing 69-68-67-69 to cruise onwards to Second Stage. Gilchrest made a birdie on the 72nd hole of the week to top the field at The Bridges.

Notables to advance: Daniel Miernicki fired a sizzling 8-under 64 in the final round to zip up the leaderboard 20 spots and into a tie for seventh. Miernicki played the Korn Ferry Tour’s combined season in 2020-21 but finished 180th on the Points List … Another amateur, Wenyi Ding, also finished tied for seventh and advanced … Luke Gannon also finished tied for seventh and advanced. Gannon worked as a janitor in both high school and college to fund his golf dreams … Eric Lilleboe and George Toone also catapulted themselves into earning spots at Second Stage thanks to strong final rounds. Toone and Lilleboe both shot 7-under 65s to go from the outside in.

Notables to miss: George Cunningham and Zach Wright – PGA TOUR Canada winners, both, and former Korn Ferry Tour members – finished at 6 under, two shots back … Taylor Funk, son of multi-time PGA TOUR winner Fred Funk, shot a solid 5-under 67 in the final round but it was too little, too late. He finished six shots out of qualifying … 49-year-old Scott Fawcett, another amateur, made two heartbreaking bogeys in his final five holes. Despite a birdie on the par-5 18th, he finished one shot out of qualifying.

LINCOLN, NEBRASKA (WILDERNESS RIDGE)

Charlie Hillier and Will Grevlos were co-medalists in Nebraska after finishing at 10 under for the week. Hillier fired an impressive 6-under 65 in the final round – the round of the day. Grevlos, meanwhile, shot a 4-under 67. Hillier is from New Zealand and his brother, Harry, also plays golf at the University of Kansas. Grevlos just graduated from the University of Minnesota.

Notables to advance: Emilio Gonzalez finished at 8 under and in third, while Chris Gilman ended up in fourth and Sam Anderson finished fifth … A multi-time winner on the Japan Golf Tour, Jung-gon Hwang of South Korea finished at 4 under and is off to Second Stage … Plenty of players with hearty PGA TOUR Canada experience like Cody Blick and David Pastore are moving on … 31-year-old T.K. Kim is keeping the dream alive and finished tied for 15th … Amateur Benton Weinberg of the University of Iowa is off to Second Stage … Despite a bogey on the 72nd hole of the week, Ross Miller finished on the number to advance from the Nebraska site.

Notables to miss: Despite a pair of 3-under 68s in the final round, both John Sand and Matthew Walker fell just one shot short of moving on to Second Stage … Luke Long, a celebrated college star at Arkansas, finished five shots back of qualifying.