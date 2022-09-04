  • KORN FERRY TOUR FINALS

    Air Force Captain Kyle Westmoreland earns first PGA TOUR card in dramatic fashion

  • Kyle Westmoreland earned the 25th and final TOUR card via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals Eligibility Points List. (James Gilbert/PGA TOUR)Kyle Westmoreland earned the 25th and final TOUR card via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals Eligibility Points List. (James Gilbert/PGA TOUR)