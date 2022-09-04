Air Force Captain Kyle Westmoreland earns first PGA TOUR card in dramatic fashion

NEWBURGH, Ind. – Kyle Westmoreland made birdie on his final hole of the Korn Ferry Tour season, but he wasn’t satisfied. Far from it. His 6-under total at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance set the stage for an intense two-hour waiting period to see if it would be enough for his first TOUR card via The Finals 25.

“I think I lost years of my life,” Westmoreland said. “I think I lost my hair. It’s the craziest situation you could imagine.”

Westmoreland served five-and-a-half years of active duty in the United States Air Force, largely as a finance officer, but no amount of number crunching could improve his position.

It came down to Westmoreland and Joey Garber for the final PGA TOUR card via the top 25 on the Korn Ferry Tour Finals Eligibility Points List, in the ninth and final iteration of The Finals 25.

Rugged yet picturesque Victoria National GC provided a fitting backdrop for the occasion, as several players including Eric Cole, Tano Goya, Nicolas Echavarria, Sam Stevens and Austin Eckroat cemented their first PGA TOUR card on a soggy Sunday in southern Indiana.

As the dust settled, one distinct scenario emerged. Joey Garber needed a three-way T12 or better to pass Westmoreland for the final spot on The Finals 25. Garber had authored a heroic rally after a double bogey at the par-4 14th hole Sunday, recording four consecutive closing birdies to move into the mix.

Garber ultimately finished in a five-way T12, and Westmoreland earned the final spot on The Finals 25, just 4.5 points clear of Westmoreland.

“Joey Garber played so well down the stretch, such a great finish after making a double,” Westmoreland reflected in the gloaming Sunday evening. “If it went the other way, I would’ve been happy for him … but I’m happy to be on this side of it. Happy to be a member of the PGA TOUR.”