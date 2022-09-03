Who could earn a PGA TOUR card Sunday at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship

Projected In

Tano Goya (No. 59, projected to No. 3). The 34-year-old Argentinian is the man of the moment in Indiana. After earning a Finals berth in his first Korn Ferry Tour season, he stands 16-under through three rounds at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, one off Suh’s lead, and will secure his first PGA TOUR card with a solid Sunday at the final event of The Finals 25 era.

Austin Eckroat (T64, projected to No. 8). After finishing top-five on the inaugural 2021 PGA TOUR University Order of Merit, Eckroat finished T50 at Final Stage of Q-School but has parlayed conditional status into a Korn Ferry Tour Finals berth and has taken advantage. He stands T3 into the final round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, two back of Suh’s lead.

Sam Stevens (T36, projected to No. 14). A third-generation professional golfer from Kansas, Stevens finished No. 2 on the 2021 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Order of Merit and has made a quick impact as a Korn Ferry Tour rookie. Stevens missed the cut in Boise, rallied with a T28 in Columbus and fired a third-round 62 at Victoria National to move into position for his first TOUR card. He’s T6 into Sunday.

Eric Cole (No. 44, projected to No. 16). The 34-year-old has spent the better part of a decade on mini-tours, winning 50-plus times on the Minor League Golf Tour, and now he strives to take his talents to the highest level. The son of two professional golfers, Cole finished T56-T34 in the first two Finals events, and he stands T6 into the final round at Victoria National.

Brent Grant (No. 29, projected to No. 19). The feisty Hawaii native fell just short of a TOUR card through the Regular Season, and he’s giving it his all as he strives to make amends in the Finals. The 26-year-old finishes T32-T34 in the first two Finals events, and he stands T12 into the final day of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

Ryan Armour (T30, projected to No. 23). The wily veteran has battled back from a rib injury that sidelined him for the Finals-opening Albertsons Boise Open, giving himself a chance to improve his TOUR status into the final day of The Finals 25 era. After a final-round 65 and T22 at last week’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Armour stands T21 into the final round at Victoria National. He’s set up to be one of the central bubble figures down the stretch.

John Augenstein (T64, projected to No. 25). The four-time All-American at Vanderbilt struggled in his debut Korn Ferry Tour season, recording just one top-25 in 21 starts, but earned a Finals berth via the top-200 non-member FedExCup points category, on the strength of a T6 at the Fortinet Championship last fall. The native of nearby Owensboro, Kentucky, has thrived in familiar terrain this week; he carded a third-round 66 at Victoria National and stands T12 into the final round. He enters Sunday squarely on the bubble.

Projected Out

Satoshi Kodaira (T16, projected to No. 26). Missed the cut in finale (2 over) and now awaits his fate.

Patrick Fishburn (No. 24, projected to No. 28). Utah native struggled to a third-round 76 in Indiana, falling from a top-10 position on the leaderboard into a tie for 44th. With a strong Sunday, he could move back into The Finals 25; he’s set up to be one of the central bubble figures down the stretch.

Norman Xiong (No. 19, projected to No. 29). Missed the cut in finale (11 over) and now awaits his fate.

Hurly Long (T21, projected to T31). Stands T58 into Sunday and will need a strong finish for a chance to hold his spot in The Finals 25.

Sean O’Hair (T21, projected to T31). Stands T58 into Sunday and will need a strong finish for a chance to hold his spot in The Finals 25.

William McGirt (No. 20, projected to No. 34). Missed the cut in finale (1 over) and now awaits his fate.

Seung-Yul Noh (T21, projected to No. 36). Missed the cut in finale (1 under) and now awaits his fate.

Grayson Murray (T25, projected to No. 37). Stands T53 into Sunday and will need a strong day for a chance to maintain his position inside The Finals 25.