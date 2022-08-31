-
KORN FERRY TOUR FINALS
Scenarios for PGA TOUR cards at Korn Ferry Tour Championship
Minimum finish to cross fail-safe threshold for spot in The Finals 25 at Victoria National GC
August 31, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Air Force Captain Kyle Westmoreland is on the verge of his first TOUR card into the Korn Ferry Tour Championship. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
NEWBURGH, Ind. – The PGA TOUR Priority Ranking can be seen as a ladder.
TOUR pros hold status on various rungs of the ladder. TOUR pros without fully exempt status are competing in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals in effort to climb rungs on the ladder. Korn Ferry Tour Finals participants without any TOUR status are aiming to break onto the ladder.
This week’s Finals-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance brings various status implications for players across different categories on the proverbial status ladder.
“If I had it my way, I would’ve sat at home for these three weeks,” admitted Harry Higgs early in the week at Victoria National GC. “I didn’t play good enough throughout the year to afford myself that opportunity.”
At the conclusion of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, the top 25 players on the Finals Eligibility Points List (The Finals 25) will secure positioning in the Korn Ferry Tour graduate category on the 2022-23 TOUR Priority Ranking.
Through two of three Finals events, the Korn Ferry Tour is using 210 points as the fail-safe threshold to secure a spot in The Finals 25. Eight players have clinched a spot in The Finals 25, with 17 spots to be determined this week in southern Indiana.
Here’s a look at scenarios for players to cross the fail-safe threshold for spots in The Finals 25, as well as whether they already have assured conditional TOUR status at minimum for next season.
(The eventual number for a spot in The Finals 25 could ultimately fall below 210 points, pending how the competition unfolds at Victoria National.)
* Note: Players to have already crossed the fail-safe threshold for The Finals 25: Will Gordon, David Lingmerth, Philip Knowles, Joseph Bramlett, Michael Gligic, Austin Cook, Dean Burmester, Henrik Norlander
* All players inside the top 150 on the 2021-22 FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List, as well as TOUR Past Champions and veteran members (150 career cuts made on TOUR), are assured conditional 2022-23 status on TOUR at minimum.
Player 2022-23 TOUR membership already assured? Minimum finish to cross fail-safe threshold (210 points) Thomas Detry N Solo 60th Scott Harrington N Solo 60th Matti Schmid N Solo 34th Nick Hardy Y Solo 32nd Ben Martin Y Solo 32nd Brian Stuard Y Solo 32nd Kyle Westmoreland N Solo 25th Brice Garnett Y Two-way T21 Satoshi Kodaira Y Two-way T21 Nicholas Lindheim N Two-way T21 Norman Xiong N Two-way T18 William McGirt Y Two-way T16 Hurly Long N Solo 15th Seung-Yul Noh Y Solo 15th Sean O'Hair Y Solo 15th Patrick Fishburn N Two-way T14 Chris Gotterup N Solo 12th Grayson Murray Y Solo 12th Carson Young N Solo 12th Aaron Baddeley Y Solo 12th Brent Grant N Two-way T11 Ryan Armour Y Solo 11th Sung Kang Y Solo 11th David Kocher N Solo 11th Kelly Kraft Y Solo 11th Min Woo Lee N Solo 10th Jason Scrivener N Solo 10th Brandon Crick N Two-way T9 Bill Haas Y Solo ninth Sam Stevens N Solo ninth Dawie van der Walt N Two-way T8 Rob Oppenheim N Two-way T8 Fabian Gomez Y Solo eighth Pierceson Coody N Solo eighth Matt McCarty N Solo eighth Roger Sloan N Solo eighth Eric Cole N Solo eighth Jim Knous N Two-way T7 Dylan Wu N Two-way T7 Jonathan Byrd Y Solo seventh Tommy Gainey Y Solo seventh Joey Garber N Solo seventh Brandon Hagy N Solo seventh Hank Lebioda Y Solo seventh Jimmy Stanger N Solo seventh David Skinns N Solo seventh Jose de Jesus Rodriguez N Solo seventh Jeremy Paul N Three-way T6 John VanDerLaan N Three-way T6 Andrew Yun N Three-way T6 Jared Wolfe N Two-way T6 Tano Goya N Solo sixth Bo Hoag N Solo sixth Rick Lamb N Solo sixth Nelson Ledesma N Solo sixth Camilo Villegas Y Solo sixth John Augenstein N Solo sixth Austin Eckroat N Solo sixth Kevin Chappell Y Solo sixth Chan Kim N Solo sixth Bo Van Pelt Y Solo sixth Kiradech Aphibarnrat N Solo sixth Patrick Flavin N Solo sixth Nicolas Echavarria N Two-way T5 Dawson Armstrong N Two-way T5 Tain Lee N Two-way T5 Scott Brown Y Two-way T5 Quade Cummins N Two-way T5 Mac Meissner N Two-way T5 Chris Stroud Y Two-way T5 Chris Baker N Two-way T5 Marcelo Rozo N Two-way T5 Kyle Stanley Y Two-way T5 Shad Tuten N Two-way T5 Jeff Overton Y (medical) Two-way T5 Mark Anderson N Two-way T5 Chase Seiffert N Two-way T5 Josh Teater N Two-way T5 Paul Barjon N Two-way T5 Jacob Bergeron N Two-way T5 Akshay Bhatia N Two-way T5 Jonas Blixt Y Two-way T5 Wesley Bryan Y Two-way T5 A.J. Crouch N Two-way T5 Kevin Dougherty N Two-way T5 Zack Fischer N Two-way T5 Robert Garrigus Y Two-way T5 Scott Gutschewski N Two-way T5 Brandon Harkins N Two-way T5 Harry Higgs Y Two-way T5 Ben Kohles N Two-way T5 Andrew Kozan N Two-way T5 Haotong Li N Two-way T5 Ryan McCormick N Two-way T5 Chris Naegel N Two-way T5 Andrew Novak Y Two-way T5 Pontus Nyholm N Two-way T5 Yannik Paul N Two-way T5 Anthony Quayle N Two-way T5 Seth Reeves N Two-way T5 Shawn Stefani Y (medical) Two-way T5 Vaughn Taylor Y Two-way T5 Curtis Thompson N Two-way T5 Martin Trainer Y Two-way T5 Ashton Van Horne N Two-way T5 T.J. Vogel N Two-way T5 Tom Whitney N Two-way T5 Xinjun Zhang N Two-way T5
