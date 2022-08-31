Scenarios for PGA TOUR cards at Korn Ferry Tour Championship

NEWBURGH, Ind. – The PGA TOUR Priority Ranking can be seen as a ladder.

TOUR pros hold status on various rungs of the ladder. TOUR pros without fully exempt status are competing in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals in effort to climb rungs on the ladder. Korn Ferry Tour Finals participants without any TOUR status are aiming to break onto the ladder.

This week’s Finals-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance brings various status implications for players across different categories on the proverbial status ladder.

“If I had it my way, I would’ve sat at home for these three weeks,” admitted Harry Higgs early in the week at Victoria National GC. “I didn’t play good enough throughout the year to afford myself that opportunity.”

At the conclusion of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, the top 25 players on the Finals Eligibility Points List (The Finals 25) will secure positioning in the Korn Ferry Tour graduate category on the 2022-23 TOUR Priority Ranking.

Through two of three Finals events, the Korn Ferry Tour is using 210 points as the fail-safe threshold to secure a spot in The Finals 25. Eight players have clinched a spot in The Finals 25, with 17 spots to be determined this week in southern Indiana.

Here’s a look at scenarios for players to cross the fail-safe threshold for spots in The Finals 25, as well as whether they already have assured conditional TOUR status at minimum for next season.

(The eventual number for a spot in The Finals 25 could ultimately fall below 210 points, pending how the competition unfolds at Victoria National.)