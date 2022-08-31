On the bubble: Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance

The Korn Ferry Tour Finals will culminate at Victoria National Country Club in Newburgh, Indiana, for the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance.

Last week at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship in Ohio, Joseph Bramlett, winner of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship, finished T6 and moved from T13 to No. 5 on the Korn Ferry Tour Finals Eligibility Points List to secure his PGA TOUR card for 2022-23.

David Lingmerth will return to the PGA TOUR after winning the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship and jumping to No. 2 on The Finals 25. Fellow Swede Henrik Norlander also locked up his PGA TOUR card with a T6 finish at the Nationwide Children’s.

It's a tightly contested race around The Finals 25 bubble, with players 22-34 on the standings separated by just 27 points, the equivalent of a two-way T42 in a Finals event.

A solo fifth or better at one of the three Finals events will be enough to secure a TOUR card via The Finals 25; other combinations also will suffice. All players in the field have a chance to earn a TOUR card this week; some just have more work ahead than others.

Click here for a full explanation of Finals structure and eligibility. Click here for The Finals 25 live projected standings.

Let’s take a closer look at five players on The Finals 25 bubble heading into the last event of the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Finals ...

No. 21: Norman Xiong

After beginning 2022 without status on any Tour, Xiong won the Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics in June. After his win, he failed to finish better than T34 over his next five starts.

Xiong’s patience paid off and he drew closer to a PGA TOUR card with a T14 finish at last week’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship. The steady performance saw him move from T38 to No. 21 on the Finals Eligibility Points List.

Xiong, 23, is safely inside the top 25 on the Finals points list, but he will need another solid finish to secure his PGA TOUR card for next season. He would cross the fail-safe threshold of 210 points with a two-way T18 or better at Victoria National.

No. 26: Patrick Fishburn

Fishburn entered the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Finals ranked 49th on the Regular Season Eligibility Points List. After missing five consecutive cuts between the AdventHealth Championship and Live and Work in Maine Open, the BYU alum finished the season on a solid note. Fishburn recorded three top-20s over his final five Regular Season starts, including T2 at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank.

After a steady start to the Finals at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron (T37), the 30-year-old went to work on offense last week at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship with rounds of 69-70-71-67 to finish T22.

Fishburn, who ranks 13th in driving distance (319.4) and No. 9 in greens in regulation (73.75%), will look to fire on all cylinders this week to inch his way into The Finals 25. He sits 0.231 strokes behind T23 (Hurly Long, Seung-Yul Noh, Sean O’Hair).

The Utah native would cross the fail-safe threshold to cement his first TOUR card with a two-way T14 or better in Indiana.

T27: Carson Young

The 27-year-old out of Clemson had a successful inaugural season on the Korn Ferry Tour, including a win at The Panama Championship in February. However, 13 missed cuts over 24 events left him just outside the top 25 on the Regular Season Eligibility Points List.

After consecutive top-20 finishes at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna and the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron, Young missed the cut at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship and is on the bubble on The Finals 25.

Young ranks 12th in driving accuracy (67.33%) and sits 15.875 points behind the trio of Hurly Long, Seung-Yul Noh, and Sean O’Hair at T23. He'd cross the fail-safe threshold with a top-12 finish this week.

T32: Sung Kang

Kang missed 18 cuts over 31 events during the 2021-22 PGA TOUR as his two-year tournament winner exempt status expired.

The 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson winner finished T22 last week at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship after missing the cut in the first week of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals in Boise, Idaho.

Kang, 35, last played an entire season on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2015. He will look for a top finish this week to secure his PGA TOUR card for 2022-23.

T36: Jason Scrivener

The 33-year-old qualified for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals as a non-member who accumulated enough non-member FedExCup Points to finished inside Nos. 126-200.

Scrivener accrued those points on the PGA TOUR, finishing T10 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with fellow Aussie Jason Day, T16 at the Genesis Scottish Open, and T53 at The Open Championship.

The 2007 Australian Junior Champion opened the Finals with a T26 finish at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron, which placed him in a tie for 17th on the Finals Eligibility Points List. However, after a missed cut last week at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Scrivener dropped below the 25th spot on the standings. He sits 39.5 points behind the trio at T23 (Long, Noh, O’Hair).