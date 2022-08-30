10 players on verge of first PGA TOUR card heading into Korn Ferry Tour Championship

NEWBURGH, Ind. – One event remains on the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour calendar, and 17 PGA TOUR cards are yet to be determined.

Through the first two of three Korn Ferry Tour Finals events, eight players have crossed the fail-safe threshold (210 points) to secure a spot in The Finals 25.

Here’s a look at who secured a TOUR card at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron.

Here’s a look at who secured a TOUR card at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship.



Victoria National GC will provide the backdrop for this week’s inherent drama, as a mix of rising stars and veteran pros chase their TOUR dreams at this week’s Finals-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance.

Here’s a look at 10 players on the verge of their first PGA TOUR card, who could secure #TOURBound status this week in southern Indiana.

Thomas Detry

The Belgium native played collegiately at Illinois and turned professional in 2016. He has been a consistent presence on the DP World Tour, notching four career runner-up finishes.

Detry, 29, gained Korn Ferry Tour Finals access via non-member FedExCup points, finishing top-35 in all five of his TOUR appearances in 2021-22. Now he’s on the verge of a TOUR card, earning 200 Korn Ferry Tour points with a T4 in Boise.

Detry missed the cut in Columbus but enters the week in a tie for 10th on The Finals 25. With a top-60 finish at Victoria National, he’ll cross the threshold to secure his first TOUR card.