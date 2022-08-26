  • KORN FERRY TOUR FINALS

    Misplaced putter doesn't derail Brandon Matthews with childhood friend on bag

    Rallies to card second-round 64 and advance to weekend at Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship

  • Temple alum Brandon Matthews earned his first PGA TOUR card via the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)Temple alum Brandon Matthews earned his first PGA TOUR card via the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)