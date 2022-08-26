Misplaced putter doesn't derail Brandon Matthews with childhood friend on bag

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Friends look out for each other. Even during the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

As he approached the 11th green Friday at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Brandon Matthews was informed by his caddie Chuck Bressler that the putter had been misplaced.

Bressler is a childhood friend from eastern Pennsylvania, making his caddying debut this week while Matthews’ caddie Colton Heisey attends a wedding – interestingly at the same venue where Matthews will marry his fiancée Danielle Maslany next month.

Matthews, who will be a PGA TOUR rookie next season after earning his card via The 25, didn’t miss a beat.

He chipped in for birdie as part of a 7-under 64, dramatically flipping the script on an opening-round 76 at The Ohio State University GC (Scarlet). No putter needed.

Matthews and Bressler will advance to the weekend at 2-under at the second of three Korn Ferry Tour Finals events, as the Temple alum aims to improve his position on the upcoming PGA TOUR Priority Ranking.

As for the putter? It was in the bag the entire time.

“I’ll admit to that,” laughed Bressler after the round Friday. “It was hidden under the towel. I got a little panicky, and I started running back to the last hole, like, ‘I don’t know where it’s at.’

“He chipped in, and I ended up finding it in the bag. So that was embarrassing, but we got through it and it was a good day.”

“I’m like, ‘Chucky, I need my putter,’” laughed Matthews. “But I ended up chipping in, so I didn’t necessarily need it there.”