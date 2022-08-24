TOUR’s new Earnings Assurance Program to help players’ transition to the TOUR

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A rookie season on the PGA TOUR is not a soft landing.

There are inherent challenges of competing against the world’s best players, learning new courses and playing in front of bigger crowds. There are countless logistical and strategic hurdles to navigate. Not to mention the weekly costs of travel, lodging, paying a caddie and other team members, and any number of life expenses.

Stephan Jaeger, who lost his TOUR card twice before qualifying for his first FedExCup Playoffs this month, speaks from experience.

“It’s like a baby in a kid store,” Jaeger said. “There are so many things out here that catch your eye. Like, oh, there’s a Trackman, there’s a coach, there’s a putting coach, and there’s a chipping coach, and there’s a pitching coach, and there’s a mental coach, and it’s just … you’re getting bombarded with this influx of things from all directions. If you’re not set in your ways, in a sense of, ‘I can get better at this,’ you can go down a rabbit hole quickly.

“Sometimes it takes you a couple years to figure out what works for you. And by the time you figure it out, you’ve already lost your card twice.”

New PGA TOUR members are challenged in various ways, and the Korn Ferry Tour graduate category historically has proven difficult in planning out a full-season schedule, with TOUR fields often cutting off mid-category.

J.T. Poston once put it this way: “You don’t feel like you have your card until you keep your card.”

Wednesday at the TOUR Championship in Atlanta, Georgia, PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan announced a series of updates aimed at providing a smoother transition from the Korn Ferry Tour to the PGA TOUR in multiple facets.

Effective for the upcoming season, TOUR rookies and returning members (from a full Korn Ferry Tour season) will receive a guaranteed $500,000 league minimum up front against their season earnings, as part of the newly announced Earnings Assurance Program. Once these players surpass $500,000 in season earnings, additional earnings will be accrued. If a player does not reach $500,000 in a season, the player keeps the difference.

(For exempt players not receiving the money up front, the difference up to $500,000 will be paid at season’s end. All eligible players must compete in a minimum of 15 events to maintain program eligibility.)

“The Korn Ferry Tour is the ultimate proving ground,” said Monahan in a press conference Wednesday at East Lake Golf Club. “For these (Korn Ferry Tour) players … knowing they have that at the other end, allows them to prepare to compete at the highest level.

“Coming out there and knowing that that’s payable on day one, we think will help put those rookies in a better position to compete because they can invest in the infrastructure they need to succeed.”