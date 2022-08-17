Five players to watch at Korn Ferry Tour Finals

The Korn Ferry Tour Finals showcases a mix of rising stars and veteran grinders, with the ultimate goal of securing 25 coveted PGA TOUR cards via the top 25 positions on the Finals Eligibility Points List.

Twenty-five TOUR cards were determined via the top 25 on the Regular Season Eligibility Points List, which was set at the conclusion of last week’s Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna. These players (The 25) will compete in the Finals to better their position on the 2022-23 TOUR Priority Ranking, with the Korn Ferry Tour’s 50 graduates alternating positions between The 25 and The Finals 25.

Players to compete for The Finals 25 PGA TOUR cards: finishers Nos. 26-75 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Eligibility Points List, Nos. 126-200 on the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List, non-members who would have earned enough FedExCup points to have finished Nos. 126-200, and medical extensions.

A solo fifth or better at one of the three Finals events will be enough to secure a TOUR card via The Finals 25; other combinations will suffice as well.

Click here for a full explanation of Finals structure and eligibility. Click here for The Finals 25 live projected standings.

Here’s a look at five notable players set to chase their first PGA TOUR card across the three-event Finals, which begins at this week’s Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron. The Finals then proceeds to Columbus, Ohio, for next week’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, then to southern Indiana for the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing and Finance.