Whose lives changed Sunday at Korn Ferry Tour finale

The Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season-ending Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna is a week unlike any other. A standard Korn Ferry Tour event has one winner. The Korn Ferry Tour finale has 25 winners.

Not many weeks in golf see players stick around upon missing the cut. The Korn Ferry Tour finale challenges that norm; of the 15 players who had crossed the fail-safe points threshold to secure a TOUR card into the week, eight missed the cut. They all stayed in Omaha for the weekend. Some enjoyed a libation or two Sunday afternoon. Some watched their friends compete. Some did both.

The reason: Sunday afternoon’s card ceremony, where each of the 25 players to earn a TOUR card via the Regular Season Eligibility Points List is called to the stage to accept a custom-stamped TOUR card. The card represents the PhD of professional golf, an indicator of proving one’s ability on merit to compete at the game’s highest level.

Whether a TOUR returner like Pinnacle Bank Championship winner Robby Shelton – whose eyes welled with tears when asked what his 8-year-old self would think of his mettle – or a first-timer like Roy, or Australia’s Harrison Endycott, whose father Brian flew in for the week, the emotion was palpable.

“It’s something that I’ve always dreamed of since I was 6, 5, 4 years old,” Endycott said. “I packed up everything to come over here, do what I needed to do, and I’m so stoked. It’s unbelievable. To drink champagne on the 18th green and get presented a TOUR card is something special. I’m stoked. It’s something that I’ve worked so hard for, and I’ve had a huge team around me, and I’m just amazed to be here.”

“You buy lottery tickets all your life, you can’t win a prize, and then one day you get a ticket and you win it,” reflected Brian, standing aside his beaming son. “That ticket came true. Harrison’s won his dream to get on the PGA TOUR. He’s done it.”