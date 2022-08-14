-
Meet the 25 newest PGA TOUR members
August 14, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
The 25 PGA TOUR Card Ceremony at Pinnacle Bank Championship
ELKHORN, Nebraska – The Korn Ferry Tour regular season concluded Sunday afternoon at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, as 25 PGA TOUR cards were awarded in a ceremony on No. 18 green at The Club at Indian Creek.
The top 25 players on the cumulative 23-event Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Eligibility Points List earned PGA TOUR cards for the 2022-23 season, which begins at next month’s Fortinet Championship in California. Oddly enough, all 25 players who entered the regular season finale inside The 25 held on to their spots.
The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour regular season graduating class includes a mix of rising stars across backgrounds and nationalities, as well as veteran returners who have earned another opportunity on TOUR. Some key numbers to know about the Class of 2022:
- 9 – Countries represented in The 25 (Argentina, Australia, China, Chinese Taipei, England, South Africa, South Korea, Sweden, United States)
- 16 – Players who will be PGA TOUR rookies for the 2022-23 season (Tyson Alexander, Erik Barnes, Trevor Cone, Harrison Endycott, Ben Griffin, Harry Hall, Seonghyeon Kim, Brandon Matthews, Taylor Montgomery, Vincent Norrman, Augusto Núñez, Kevin Roy, Davis Thompson, Trevor Werbylo, Kevin Yu, Carl Yuan)
- 2 – Additional players who will be first-time PGA TOUR members (MJ Daffue, Justin Suh)
- 3 – PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global Class of 2021 alums earned their first PGA TOUR card (Davis Thompson, Trevor Werbylo, Kevin Yu)
Scroll below to learn about the newest class of PGA TOUR members.KORN FERRY TOUR THE 25
First known in the golf world for his 'hosel drill' and oft-exaggerated follow through, the Dalian, China native earned his first PGA TOUR card. Yuan, 25, recorded three top-threes in his first five starts of 2022, highlighted by a win at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS. The University of Washington alum also represented China in last summer's Olympic Men's Golf Competition. Yuan joins Zecheng Dou (2017 and 2022) and Xinjun Zhang (2017 and 2019) as the only mainland Chinese golfers in history to earn a TOUR card. The soft-spoken University of Alabama alum and self-described "homebody" from Wilmer, Alabama first earned PGA TOUR status via the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour regular season, sweeping its Tennessee-based events in Nashville and Knoxville. Advanced to the 2020 BMW Championship in the FedExCup Playoffs as a rookie, but tinkered with his swing and was relegated to the Korn Ferry Tour the following season. Returned to a familiar baby-draw ball flight this season and earned his third Korn Ferry Tour victory at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, solidifying a return to the PGA TOUR. Captured a fourth win at the regular season finale, the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna. A hunting and fishing enthusiast, shares a young duck-hunting golden retriever, Riggs, with his fiancée, Kelsie. A decade after earning his first PGA TOUR card via the 2012 Korn Ferry Tour regular season, the Georgia Tech alum completed the arc, rebounding from a mini-tour stint in his mid-20s and earning a TOUR return with a win and runner-up this season. Haley, 34, won the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS in mid-July, exactly 3,780 days since his maiden victory at the 2012 Chile Classic. The Dallas, Texas native has worked with famed instructor Randy Smith, also known for his work with Justin Leonard and Scottie Scheffler, since age 8, and was a youth baseball teammate of Clayton Kershaw and Matthew Stafford. Haley, 34, won the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS in mid-July, exactly 3,780 days since his maiden victory at the 2012 Chile Classic. The Dallas, Texas native has worked with famed instructor Randy Smith, also known for his work with Justin Leonard and Scottie Scheffler, since age 8, and was a youth baseball teammate of Clayton Kershaw and Matthew Stafford. 4 Zecheng DouAfter first earning PGA TOUR membership through the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour as a 20-year-old, which made him one of the youngest graduates in history, the often-smiling China native is headed back. Dou won the 2016 PGA TOUR Series-China Order of Merit at age 19 for Korn Ferry Tour membership and, along with countryman Xinjun Zhang, became the first mainland Chinese golfer to secure a TOUR card with his 2017 AdventHealth Championship title. After first earning PGA TOUR membership through the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour as a 20-year-old, which made him one of the youngest graduates in history, the often-smiling China native is headed back. Dou won the 2016 PGA TOUR Series-China Order of Merit at age 19 for Korn Ferry Tour membership and, along with countryman Xinjun Zhang, became the first mainland Chinese golfer to secure a TOUR card with his 2017 AdventHealth Championship title. Now age 25, the video game and karaoke enthusiast won his third Korn Ferry Tour title at this year's The Ascendant presented by Blue. The Las Vegas, Nevada native gained notoriety for narrowly missing a PGA TOUR card twice last season, finishing No. 26 on both The 25 and The Finals 25 rankings. The 27-year-old University of Nevada-Las Vegas alum made amends this season with seven top-10s, including two runners-up, in just 15 starts to earn his first PGA TOUR card. The outdoors enthusiast frequents Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, where his father first worked as a caddie before he rose to the role of general manager, a position he continues to hold. Best known for his short game wizardry, Montgomery won the Stroke Play Championship at the inaugural Major Series of Putting in 2017. The outdoors enthusiast frequents Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, where his father first worked as a caddie before he rose to the role of general manager, a position he continues to hold. Best known for his short game wizardry, Montgomery won the Stroke Play Championship at the inaugural Major Series of Putting in 2017. 6 Augusto NúñezThe 29-year-old Tucuman, Argentina native produced a torrid summer with five consecutive top-six finishes and secured his first PGA TOUR card. Núñez won three times on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica (once in 2016, twice in 2019) and finished No. 1 on its 2019 Order of Merit as part of his journey, which included time caddying as a teenager in Argentina. Uses fear as a tool on the golf course, saying, “I take that fear and rush as a good thing. The 29-year-old Tucuman, Argentina native produced a torrid summer with five consecutive top-six finishes and secured his first PGA TOUR card. Núñez won three times on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica (once in 2016, twice in 2019) and finished No. 1 on its 2019 Order of Merit as part of his journey, which included time caddying as a teenager in Argentina. Uses fear as a tool on the golf course, saying, "I take that fear and rush as a good thing. When I stopped feeling it back in 2017 and 2018, I lost my Korn Ferry Tour card." Also enjoys visiting Disney with his wife and daughter. A 25-year-old native of San Jose, California, finished on the number for guaranteed starts (T39) at Final Stage of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament. Caught fire in February and carried his form through the summer, posting 14 top-25s in his final 17 regular season starts to secure his first PGA TOUR card. Grew up in the shadow of his older sister, Hannah, an elite junior golfer, before he eventually rose to No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and enjoyed a decorated career at University of Southern California. While Justin now resides in Las Vegas, his parents own and operate a Hawaiian restaurant in San Jose. Grew up in the shadow of his older sister, Hannah, an elite junior golfer, before he eventually rose to No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and enjoyed a decorated career at University of Southern California. While Justin now resides in Las Vegas, his parents own and operate a Hawaiian restaurant in San Jose. 8 Ben GriffinAdvanced through First, Second and Final Stages of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament last fall, earning membership roughly five months after quitting professional golf and working as a mortgage loan officer. A 26-year-old native of Chapel Hill, North Carolina who played collegiately in his hometown, Griffin converted to a plant-based diet amid his comeback and previously experimented as an amateur disc jockey, once exchanging golf clubs for a used turntable set with University of North Carolina basketball player K.J. Smith, son of Kenny “The Jet” Smith. Advanced through First, Second and Final Stages of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament last fall, earning membership roughly five months after quitting professional golf and working as a mortgage loan officer. A 26-year-old native of Chapel Hill, North Carolina who played collegiately in his hometown, Griffin converted to a plant-based diet amid his comeback and previously experimented as an amateur disc jockey, once exchanging golf clubs for a used turntable set with University of North Carolina basketball player K.J. Smith, son of Kenny "The Jet" Smith. Posted three runner-up finishes en route to first PGA TOUR card. Posted three runner-up finishes en route to first PGA TOUR card. 9 Ben TaylorA 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Finals graduate who returned to the Tour in the “Floor of Five” category this year, the 30-year-old Englishman entered the regular season finale on the bubble but played his way back to the PGA TOUR with a 9-under 62 – which featured three eagles, including a hole-out deuce at the challenging par-4 18th – in this week’s third round. Ultimately collected his second runner-up finish of the regular season in this week’s finale. Played collegiately at Nova Southeastern and Louisiana State University, becoming the first player in history to help NCAA Division I and II programs win a team national title. A 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Finals graduate who returned to the Tour in the "Floor of Five" category this year, the 30-year-old Englishman entered the regular season finale on the bubble but played his way back to the PGA TOUR with a 9-under 62 – which featured three eagles, including a hole-out deuce at the challenging par-4 18th – in this week's third round. Ultimately collected his second runner-up finish of the regular season in this week's finale. Played collegiately at Nova Southeastern and Louisiana State University, becoming the first player in history to help NCAA Division I and II programs win a team national title. Father, Phil, earned PGA Master Professional status in 2019 and developed Pachesham Golf Centre (roughly 20 miles outside London), a public driving range where Ben learned to play. Father, Phil, earned PGA Master Professional status in 2019 and developed Pachesham Golf Centre (roughly 20 miles outside London), a public driving range where Ben learned to play. 10 Brandon MatthewsThe long-hitting 28-year-old Pennsylvanian earned 2022 Korn Ferry Tour membership via a No. 1 finish on the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Order of Merit, and he didn’t miss a beat, winning February’s Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard in Bogota, Colombia en route to his first PGA TOUR card. Matthews played his college golf close to home at Temple University, where he met his fiancée, Danielle, as a freshman; she interviewed him for an athletics department video feature after a tournament win. The long-hitting 28-year-old Pennsylvanian earned 2022 Korn Ferry Tour membership via a No. 1 finish on the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Order of Merit, and he didn't miss a beat, winning February's Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard in Bogota, Colombia en route to his first PGA TOUR card. Matthews played his college golf close to home at Temple University, where he met his fiancée, Danielle, as a freshman; she interviewed him for an athletics department video feature after a tournament win. Matthews' hometown of Dupont, Pennsylvania is less than 10 miles from Scranton, widely known for its starring role in the hit network television series The Office. Long known as a Monday qualifying maestro, the Pretoria, South Africa native left Final Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament last fall with conditional status. True to form, Daffue, 33, maximized his opportunities with three top-15s in his first four starts to earn a comfortable position in the reshuffle and didn't look back. The Lamar University alum first played golf with fellow South African Retief Goosen around the time of his 12th birthday and the two have developed a close friendship, with Daffue even serving as a rep for The Goose Wines as he pursued Korn Ferry Tour membership.
Long known as a Monday qualifying maestro, the Pretoria, South Africa native left Final Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament last fall with conditional status. True to form, Daffue, 33, maximized his opportunities with three top-15s in his first four starts to earn a comfortable position in the reshuffle and didn’t look back. The Lamar University alum first played golf with fellow South African Retief Goosen around the time of his 12th birthday and the two have developed a close friendship, with Daffue even serving as a rep for The Goose Wines as he pursued Korn Ferry Tour membership.
The 23-year-old native of South Korea advanced through First, Second and Final Stages of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament last fall, securing guaranteed starts on the number with a T39 at Final Stage. A four-time winner internationally with notable victories at the 2021 Japan PGA Championship and 2020 KPGA Championship, where he became the first Monday qualifier in history to win on the Korean Tour, Kim recorded three top-three finishes in his first seven Korn Ferry Tour starts and clinched his first PGA TOUR card by early May. Now based in Dallas, Texas, Kim counts eight-time TOUR winner K.J. Choi as a mentor; they often play together in Fort Worth. A four-time winner internationally with notable victories at the 2021 Japan PGA Championship and 2020 KPGA Championship, where he became the first Monday qualifier in history to win on the Korean Tour, Kim recorded three top-three finishes in his first seven Korn Ferry Tour starts and clinched his first PGA TOUR card by early May. Now based in Dallas, Texas, Kim counts eight-time TOUR winner K.J. Choi as a mentor; they often play together in Fort Worth. 13 Byeong Hun AnA member of the International Team at the 2019 Presidents Cup and a four-time FedExCup Playoffs qualifier (2017 through 2020), An, 30, fell back to the Korn Ferry Tour after a No. 164 finish in the 2020-21 FedExCup Standings and missed cuts in two of the three 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Finals events. A member of the International Team at the 2019 Presidents Cup and a four-time FedExCup Playoffs qualifier (2017 through 2020), An, 30, fell back to the Korn Ferry Tour after a No. 164 finish in the 2020-21 FedExCup Standings and missed cuts in two of the three 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Finals events. Earned his first PGA TOUR-sanctioned victory back in February at the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic, which was played roughly 15 miles from Bradenton, Florida, where An attended the David Leadbetter Golf Academy as a teenager after he moved to the United States from Seoul, South Korea in December 2005. Earned his first PGA TOUR-sanctioned victory back in February at the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic, which was played roughly 15 miles from Bradenton, Florida, where An attended the David Leadbetter Golf Academy as a teenager after he moved to the United States from Seoul, South Korea in December 2005. 14 Davis ThompsonThe No. 2 player in the inaugural PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global Class of 2021 following a decorated career at University of Georgia, Thompson won the REX Hospital Open on his 23rd birthday and secured his first PGA TOUR card. A former No. 1 player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Thompson also helped Lee-Scott Academy win a high school state basketball title in 2016. Frequently plays with fellow Georgia alums and St. Simons Island, Georgia residents Harris English and Keith Mitchell. The No. 2 player in the inaugural PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global Class of 2021 following a decorated career at University of Georgia, Thompson won the REX Hospital Open on his 23rd birthday and secured his first PGA TOUR card. A former No. 1 player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Thompson also helped Lee-Scott Academy win a high school state basketball title in 2016. Frequently plays with fellow Georgia alums and St. Simons Island, Georgia residents Harris English and Keith Mitchell. Thompson's father, Todd, was a four-year letterman on the Georgia golf team, founded the Southeastern Junior Golf Tour in 1994, and has served as Tournament Director of The RSM Classic since March 2017. Thompson’s father, Todd, was a four-year letterman on the Georgia golf team, founded the Southeastern Junior Golf Tour in 1994, and has served as Tournament Director of The RSM Classic since March 2017. 15 Erik BarnesA 34-year-old from Marion, Indiana, Barnes worked his way from PGA TOUR Canada (2013-14) to PGA TOUR Latinoamérica (2014) to the Korn Ferry Tour, finishing in the top 75 four times in six seasons (2015-21) prior to earning his first PGA TOUR card among The 25 this year. Played collegiately at Austin Peay State University, where he was the 2009 Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year. Briefly worked as a Grocery Replenishment Specialist at Publix, stocking shelves on the overnight shift to earn extra money in the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic. A 34-year-old from Marion, Indiana, Barnes worked his way from PGA TOUR Canada (2013-14) to PGA TOUR Latinoamérica (2014) to the Korn Ferry Tour, finishing in the top 75 four times in six seasons (2015-21) prior to earning his first PGA TOUR card among The 25 this year. Played collegiately at Austin Peay State University, where he was the 2009 Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year. Briefly worked as a Grocery Replenishment Specialist at Publix, stocking shelves on the overnight shift to earn extra money in the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Relocated to Birmingham, Alabama earlier this year after a decade on Florida's west coast. Relocated to Birmingham, Alabama earlier this year after a decade on Florida’s west coast. 16 Trevor WerbyloFinished No. 9 in the inaugural PGA TOUR University Class of 2021 and won the 2021 PGA TOUR Canada Order of Merit for fully exempt Korn Ferry Tour status, which he took full advantage of, winning the Lake Charles Championship in a thrilling playoff over fellow graduate Seonghyeon Kim. Born, raised, and played collegiately in Tucson, Arizona, where he led University of Arizona to its first Pac-12 Conference Championship since 2004. Werbylo, 24, was a cast member in the Korn Ferry Tour’s YouTube series One Shot Away. Finished No. 9 in the inaugural PGA TOUR University Class of 2021 and won the 2021 PGA TOUR Canada Order of Merit for fully exempt Korn Ferry Tour status, which he took full advantage of, winning the Lake Charles Championship in a thrilling playoff over fellow graduate Seonghyeon Kim. Born, raised, and played collegiately in Tucson, Arizona, where he led University of Arizona to its first Pac-12 Conference Championship since 2004. Werbylo, 24, was a cast member in the Korn Ferry Tour's YouTube series One Shot Away. Did not have a swing coach growing up and honed his swing with YouTube videos of Tiger Woods and swing breakdowns from PGA TOUR broadcasts. Did not have a swing coach growing up and honed his swing with YouTube videos of Tiger Woods and swing breakdowns from PGA TOUR broadcasts. 17 Harry HallBegan 2020-21 season with conditional status but Monday qualified into the first and third events of the Return to Golf and played his way up the priority ranking, eventually winning the 2021 Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics for fully exempt status this season. The 25-year-old earned his second victory at the 2022 NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank, where he birdied five of the last seven holes of regulation and all three holes of a sudden-death playoff. Began 2020-21 season with conditional status but Monday qualified into the first and third events of the Return to Golf and played his way up the priority ranking, eventually winning the 2021 Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics for fully exempt status this season. The 25-year-old earned his second victory at the 2022 NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank, where he birdied five of the last seven holes of regulation and all three holes of a sudden-death playoff. Represents Cornwall, England, where he grew up playing West Cornwall Golf Club, home of four-time major championship winner "Long" Jim Barnes and 1999 Walker Cupper Phil Rowe, who recruited Hall to University of Nevada-Las Vegas. Represents Cornwall, England, where he grew up playing West Cornwall Golf Club, home of four-time major championship winner “Long” Jim Barnes and 1999 Walker Cupper Phil Rowe, who recruited Hall to University of Nevada-Las Vegas. 18 Tyson AlexanderA 34-year-old veteran who turned professional out of University of Florida in 2010 and worked his way from mini-tours to PGA TOUR Latinoamérica (2017-18) and the Korn Ferry Tour, where he won the 2021 and 2022 Veritex Bank Championships and completed the first successful title defense in Tour history. A third-generation U.S. Open qualifier, Alexander’s father, Buddy, won the 1986 U.S. Amateur and coached collegiately for more than 35 seasons, including 27 at Florida. A 34-year-old veteran who turned professional out of University of Florida in 2010 and worked his way from mini-tours to PGA TOUR Latinoamérica (2017-18) and the Korn Ferry Tour, where he won the 2021 and 2022 Veritex Bank Championships and completed the first successful title defense in Tour history. A third-generation U.S. Open qualifier, Alexander's father, Buddy, won the 1986 U.S. Amateur and coached collegiately for more than 35 seasons, including 27 at Florida. Tyson's grandfather, Skip, won three PGA TOUR events and played on the 1949 and 1951 Ryder Cup teams, although his career was cut short by a 1950 plane crash which left him with third-degree burns on over 70 percent of his body. A 29-year-old former Jack Nicklaus Award winner at University of California-Berkeley who won the 2018 John Deere Classic in record-setting fashion, Kim entered the regular season finale at No. 25 and solidified a return to the TOUR with his third top-10 of the season – all of which came across the final four events. Remains friends with college teammate and four-time PGA TOUR winner Max Homa. Like Homa, Kim enjoys sharing humorous life experiences via his Twitter handle, @Mike_kim714.
A 29-year-old former Jack Nicklaus Award winner at University of California-Berkeley who won the 2018 John Deere Classic in record-setting fashion, Kim entered the regular season finale at No. 25 and solidified a return to the TOUR with his third top-10 of the season – all of which came across the final four events. Remains friends with college teammate and four-time PGA TOUR winner Max Homa. Like Homa, Kim enjoys sharing humorous life experiences via his Twitter handle, @Mike_kim714.
Celebrated his 23rd birthday this week and joined C.T. Pan as the only other Chinese Taipei player in history to earn a PGA TOUR card via the Korn Ferry Tour. Earned two runners-up and a solo-third this season, his second year on Tour. Contended twice in his first four starts last season, earning status by virtue of a No. 4 finish in the inaugural PGA TOUR University Class of 2021 following a decorated career at Arizona State University, where his career scoring average of 70.46 was the second-lowest on record, only trailing Jon Rahm. Learned the game at a driving range his father owned in Chinese Taipei. Contended twice in his first four starts last season, earning status by virtue of a No. 4 finish in the inaugural PGA TOUR University Class of 2021 following a decorated career at Arizona State University, where his career scoring average of 70.46 was the second-lowest on record, only trailing Jon Rahm. Learned the game at a driving range his father owned in Chinese Taipei. 21 Harrison EndycottA 26-year-old native of Sydney, Australia, Endycott earned his first professional win with a five-stroke victory at this year’s Huntsville Championship. Decorated amateur who won five titles in 2016 and turned professional at age 21 in fall 2017, played two seasons on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica (2018 and 2019) and spent the last three years on the Korn Ferry Tour. Grew up playing Avondale Golf Club in Pymble, New South Wales, less than 15 miles outside Sydney; his coaches, the father-son duo of Ben and Mark Patterson, operate out of Avondale. A 26-year-old native of Sydney, Australia, Endycott earned his first professional win with a five-stroke victory at this year's Huntsville Championship. Decorated amateur who won five titles in 2016 and turned professional at age 21 in fall 2017, played two seasons on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica (2018 and 2019) and spent the last three years on the Korn Ferry Tour. Grew up playing Avondale Golf Club in Pymble, New South Wales, less than 15 miles outside Sydney; his coaches, the father-son duo of Ben and Mark Patterson, operate out of Avondale. Father, Brian, owned a café, which inspired Endycott's passion for coffee. Began the season with conditional status as a past champion from his 2018 victory, but captured his second career Korn Ferry Tour win at the AdventHealth Championship en route to his first PGA TOUR card. A 29-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina native who played collegiately at Virginia Tech, Cone worked his way to the Korn Ferry Tour in 2018 following two seasons on PGA TOUR Canada. Considers skiing the biggest thrill outside of golf, and his bucket list includes skiing at the top 10 resorts in North America. Considers skiing the biggest thrill outside of golf, and his bucket list includes skiing at the top 10 resorts in North America. 23 Vincent NorrmanStarred at NCAA Division II Georgia Southwestern State University before transferring to Florida State University for a fifth-year senior season (2020-21), rising to as high as No. 4 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. Played his way through First, Second, and Final Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament last fall, then recorded a pair of podium finishes as a rookie this season. Held on for his first PGA TOUR card with a T31 in the regular season finale. A 24-year-old native of Stockholm, Sweden, Norrman played a lot of hockey through his teenage years until he gave it up and focused on golf around the time he turned 15. Starred at NCAA Division Featured cast member in the Korn Ferry Tour’s YouTube series One Shot Away. 24 Kevin RoyA 32-year-old who played collegiately at Long Beach State University, where he was teammates with seven-time PGA TOUR winner Xander Schauffele for a season, Roy spent the entire regular season finale, including the bulk of Sunday’s final round, on the bubble. Bounced back from a 2-over 73 in the third round with a 3-under 68 in the final round, enough to hold on for his first PGA TOUR card. Missed five consecutive cuts midway through the season and, while scrolling Instagram, purchased an $80 hat which read “Have More Fun” in big green letters; he wore it the rest of the season to change his mindset on the course. Kevin’s father, Jim Roy, played the 1983 PGA TOUR season and the 2010 PGA TOUR Champions season.A 32-year-old who played collegiately at Long Beach State University, where he was teammates with seven-time PGA TOUR winner Xander Schauffele for a season, Roy spent the entire regular season finale, including the bulk of Sunday’s final round, on the bubble. Bounced back from a 2-over 73 in the third round with a 3-under 68 in the final round, enough to hold on for his first PGA TOUR card. Missed five consecutive cuts midway through the season and, while scrolling Instagram, purchased an $80 hat which read “Have More Fun” in big green letters; he wore it the rest of the season to change his mindset on the course. Kevin’s father, Jim Roy, played the 1983 PGA TOUR season and the 2010 PGA TOUR Champions season. 25 Anders AlbertsonPreviously graduated via the 2018 Korn Ferry Tour regular season, the 29-year-old earned his second career win at the Visit Knoxville Open. Held on to one of the last available PGA TUR cards despite a missed cut at the regular season finale. Spent much of Sunday’s final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna doing yardwork at home while awaiting the results.
Previously graduated via the 2018 Korn Ferry Tour regular season, the 29-year-old earned his second career win at the Visit Knoxville Open. Held on to one of the last available PGA TUR cards despite a missed cut at the regular season finale. Spent much of Sunday’s final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna doing yardwork at home while awaiting the results.
-
-