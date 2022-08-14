Meet the 25 newest PGA TOUR members

ELKHORN, Nebraska – The Korn Ferry Tour regular season concluded Sunday afternoon at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, as 25 PGA TOUR cards were awarded in a ceremony on No. 18 green at The Club at Indian Creek.



The top 25 players on the cumulative 23-event Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Eligibility Points List earned PGA TOUR cards for the 2022-23 season, which begins at next month’s Fortinet Championship in California. Oddly enough, all 25 players who entered the regular season finale inside The 25 held on to their spots.



The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour regular season graduating class includes a mix of rising stars across backgrounds and nationalities, as well as veteran returners who have earned another opportunity on TOUR. Some key numbers to know about the Class of 2022:



9 – Countries represented in The 25 (Argentina, Australia, China, Chinese Taipei, England, South Africa, South Korea, Sweden, United States)

16 – Players who will be PGA TOUR rookies for the 2022-23 season (Tyson Alexander, Erik Barnes, Trevor Cone, Harrison Endycott, Ben Griffin, Harry Hall, Seonghyeon Kim, Brandon Matthews, Taylor Montgomery, Vincent Norrman, Augusto Núñez, Kevin Roy, Davis Thompson, Trevor Werbylo, Kevin Yu, Carl Yuan)

2 – Additional players who will be first-time PGA TOUR members (MJ Daffue, Justin Suh)

3 – PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global Class of 2021 alums earned their first PGA TOUR card (Davis Thompson, Trevor Werbylo, Kevin Yu)

Scroll below to learn about the newest class of PGA TOUR members.