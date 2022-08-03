  • NEWS

    Korn Ferry Tour announces new Compliance Solutions Championship in Oklahoma

    Inaugural event to be held June 22-25, 2023 at Jimmie Austin GC at The University of Oklahoma

  • Jimmie Austin GC is situated on ground that was once home to a U.S. Navy recreational facility. (Courtesy of Jimmie Austin Golf Club)Jimmie Austin GC is situated on ground that was once home to a U.S. Navy recreational facility. (Courtesy of Jimmie Austin Golf Club)