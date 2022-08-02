Five players on bubble watch into Utah Championship

As the Korn Ferry Tour descends upon Salt Lake City for this week’s Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank, the heat is on.

A pair of events remain in the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season, and players on the bubble of the top 25 or top 75 on the Regular Season Points List are pushing the panic button.

Veterans familiar with this position try to channel their past experiences to elevate their game. A rookie’s attention to routine and superstition has never been greater. With 25 PGA TOUR cards to be awarded at the end of the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season, many members are one win away from catapulting inside the magic number.

Two weeks ago, David Kocher jumped from No. 114 to No. 30 after rounds of 63-66-65-66 to win the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper. Kocher, a four-year pro out of the University of Maryland, did not previously have a top-10 finish in 2022. His last victory before the Price Cutter came in 2020 at the El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA, where he beat now-PGA TOUR members Paul Barjon and Chad Ramey in a playoff.