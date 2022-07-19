  • MONDAY QUALIFIERS

    Monday qualifiers: Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper

  • Peter Kuest carded 6-under 65 in Monday&apos;s qualifier to earn a tee time at Highland Springs CC. (Octavio Passos/Getty Images)Peter Kuest carded 6-under 65 in Monday's qualifier to earn a tee time at Highland Springs CC. (Octavio Passos/Getty Images)