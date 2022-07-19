-
MONDAY QUALIFIERS
Monday qualifiers: Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper
July 19, 2022
By Kevin Prise and Grace Vroom , PGATOUR.COM
- July 19, 2022
- Peter Kuest carded 6-under 65 in Monday's qualifier to earn a tee time at Highland Springs CC. (Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
Hong Kong native Matthew Cheung heard about the Price Cutter Charity Championship’s Monday qualifier from a friend, approximately two hours before the deadline to register.
He decided to give it a shot. He’s glad he did.
Cheung, who spent a large part of his upbringing in Australia, carded 5-under 66 in Monday’s qualifier at Millwood Golf & Racquet Club – then survived a 9-for-1 playoff to earn his first career Korn Ferry Tour start.
The Oklahoma City University alum played the 2019 season on PGA TOUR China, currently holds PGA TOUR Canada status and has filled his schedule with a variety of mini-tour events.
Now he’ll have the chance to test his game at the Korn Ferry Tour level this week at Highland Springs CC.
“One of my buddies told me about this Monday (qualifier), and I was like, ‘May as well sign up,’” Cheung reflected after his playoff victory on Monday evening. “I actually signed up two hours before closing last Wednesday.”
Matthew Cheung heard about the Monday qualifier from a friend and signed up two hours before the deadline. He just won the 9 for 1 playoff and will be making his first Korn Ferry Tour start.
He just won the 9 for 1 playoff and will be making his first @KornFerryTour start. pic.twitter.com/bWOKpXtolz
David Gazzolo earned medalist honors at the qualifier, carding 8-under 63 that included seven birdies and an eagle against one bogey. The University of California-Riverside alum has made 14 career Korn Ferry Tour starts, highlighted by a T7 at the Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics in 2017.
Gazzolo, 29, is an Eagle Scout and will aim to record some eagles this week in the Ozarks.
Griffen Locke of Joplin, Missouri, carded 7-under 64 on Monday to comfortably earn his spot in the field, two strokes clear of the playoff. Locke was planning to caddie for his friend Brock Derrick, who works as an assistant pro at Millwood Golf & Racquet Club, unless he successfully navigated Monday’s qualifier. Locke did just that and is set for his first career Korn Ferry Tour start.
Griffin Locke planned on caddying this week until he made the Monday.
Five players carded 6-under 65 to earn spots in the field with a stroke to spare against the playoff – Peter Kuest, Danny Guise, Graysen Huff, Andrew Beckler and Will Dickson.
The eight players who fell short via the 9-for-1 playoff: Ricky Hearden, Tanner Gore, Ivan Camilo Ramirez, Jonathan Hodge, Noah West, Kymer Li, Cody Burrows and Tyson Reeder.
In all, 115 players competed for eight spots in this week’s field.
For all scores from the Price Cutter Charity Championship qualifier, click here.
Graysen Huff is ready to move to the next level and take full advantage of his made Monday.
