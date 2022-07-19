Monday qualifiers: Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper

Hong Kong native Matthew Cheung heard about the Price Cutter Charity Championship’s Monday qualifier from a friend, approximately two hours before the deadline to register.

He decided to give it a shot. He’s glad he did.

Cheung, who spent a large part of his upbringing in Australia, carded 5-under 66 in Monday’s qualifier at Millwood Golf & Racquet Club – then survived a 9-for-1 playoff to earn his first career Korn Ferry Tour start.

The Oklahoma City University alum played the 2019 season on PGA TOUR China, currently holds PGA TOUR Canada status and has filled his schedule with a variety of mini-tour events.

Now he’ll have the chance to test his game at the Korn Ferry Tour level this week at Highland Springs CC.

“One of my buddies told me about this Monday (qualifier), and I was like, ‘May as well sign up,’” Cheung reflected after his playoff victory on Monday evening. “I actually signed up two hours before closing last Wednesday.”