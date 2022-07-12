'#TOURBound' launches as continuation of Korn Ferry Tour's official podcast

No two paths to a PGA TOUR card are identical.

When a player crosses the Korn Ferry Tour’s fail-safe points threshold to secure a TOUR card, the moment is often ripe with emotion. It’s a culmination of a journey – sometimes a few years, sometimes nearly a lifetime – that sees a player overcome various challenges to cement a dream of competing on the PGA TOUR. It’s a time to share the accomplishment with family, friends and fans.

It's also a time to reflect on a player’s individual story, how he made it to the pinnacle of the game. One of professional golf’s inherent beauties is that no two tales are the same, routinely illustrated by the Korn Ferry Tour’s eclectic mix of graduates year after year. Rising stars, seasoned vets and everyone in between come together to earn the #TOURBound distinction.

These stories come to life on the Korn Ferry Tour’s official podcast, which has been rebranded as “#TOURBound” – commemorating the hashtag used on Korn Ferry Tour social media channels to denote a player as having clinched his TOUR card for the following season.

Effective this week, veteran professional golfer James Nitties will take the reins as host of the #TOURBound podcast, with weekly interviews as the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season builds to its crescendo and 50 PGA TOUR cards are awarded – 25 via the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season; 25 via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. The first iteration of '#TOURBound' with guest Brandon Matthews can be found here.

Nitties also serves as host of “One Shot Away,” the annual six-episode series airing on CBS Sports that takes a deep dive behind-the-scenes of life on the Korn Ferry Tour. The Australia native knows what it’s like to earn a TOUR card, lose a TOUR card and everything in between – including the feeling of being indeed one shot away from a card.

The #TOURBound podcast is a continuation of “Golf’s Next Wave,” which released 60 episodes across a five-year span with guests including Will Zalatoris, Davis Riley, Sam Burns, Max Homa and several more eventual TOUR pros.

"#TOURBound" can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever you find your podcasts.

Keep it here for links to episodes as they are released throughout the season.