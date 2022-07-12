  • NEWS

    '#TOURBound' launches as continuation of Korn Ferry Tour's official podcast

    Host James Nitties leads in-depth conversations with next wave of PGA TOUR stars

  • Pennsylvania native Brandon Matthews is the first guest on the 2022 season of the Korn Ferry Tour&apos;s official "#TOURBound" podcast.Pennsylvania native Brandon Matthews is the first guest on the 2022 season of the Korn Ferry Tour's official "#TOURBound" podcast.