Five Things to Know: Pierceson Coody

Pierceson Coody earned his first Korn Ferry Tour title Sunday at the Live and Work in Maine Open, carding a four-round total of 20-under at Falmouth CC, five strokes clear of Jacob Bergeron.

Coody, who played collegiately at the University of Texas, finished No. 1 on the 2022 PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global Ranking, earning automatic Korn Ferry Tour membership and entry into all open, full-field Korn Ferry Tour events this summer. He has quickly taken advantage.

With the win, Coody moves to No. 31 on the Regular Season Points List, suddenly well positioned to chase his first PGA TOUR card via The 25.

Here are five things to know about Pierceson Coody …