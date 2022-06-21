Monday qualifiers: Live and Work in Maine Open

The Bozz is back.

Auburn alum Dominic Bozzelli carded 5-under 67 at Ledges GC to earn a spot in this week’s Live and Work Maine Open via Monday qualifiying.

Bozzelli, who hails from Rochester, New York, made six birdies Monday against a bogey. The 31-year-old will compete in his second consecutive Live and Work in Maine Open; last year, he famously rented a U-Haul for the week to navigate the Maine coastline.

Bozzelli has yet to make a Korn Ferry Tour this season; he also competed in the PGA TOUR’s Corales Puntacana Championship in March. He earned his first TOUR card via the 2016 Korn Ferry Tour, in a season powered by a victory at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship and a runner-up at the LECOM Health Challenge in his native Western New York. He has made 95 career PGA TOUR starts, highlighted by a T3 finish at the 2017 Valspar Championship.