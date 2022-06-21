-
MONDAY QUALIFIERS
Monday qualifiers: Live and Work in Maine Open
June 21, 2022
Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Dominic Bozzelli carded 5-under 67 in Monday's qualifier to earn a tee time this week at Falmouth CC. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
The Bozz is back.
Auburn alum Dominic Bozzelli carded 5-under 67 at Ledges GC to earn a spot in this week’s Live and Work Maine Open via Monday qualifiying.
Bozzelli, who hails from Rochester, New York, made six birdies Monday against a bogey. The 31-year-old will compete in his second consecutive Live and Work in Maine Open; last year, he famously rented a U-Haul for the week to navigate the Maine coastline.
Bozzelli has yet to make a Korn Ferry Tour this season; he also competed in the PGA TOUR’s Corales Puntacana Championship in March. He earned his first TOUR card via the 2016 Korn Ferry Tour, in a season powered by a victory at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship and a runner-up at the LECOM Health Challenge in his native Western New York. He has made 95 career PGA TOUR starts, highlighted by a T3 finish at the 2017 Valspar Championship.
Maine a popular summer destination. Rental cars tricky to procure.
Six players matched Bozzelli’s 5-under 67 to earn tee times this week in Maine with no playoff needed – Josh McCarthy, Mark Lawrence, Colin Monagle, Dylan Naidoo, Daniel Hudson and Barrett Kelpin.
Interestingly, this marks McCarthy’s second consecutive successful Monday qualifying foray at the Live and Work in Maine Open. The California native competed on the Pepperdine team that won the 2021 NCAA Division I national title in men’s golf. He proceeded to finish T18 in Maine, earning a spot in the following week’s The Ascendant presented by Blue. This will mark his first Korn Ferry Tour start since, and he’ll aim to channel the good vibes from 2021 at Falmouth CC.
Ryan Gerard earned the final spot in a playoff over Andy Pope, after both had matched scores of 4-under 68. Gerard recently completed his fifth year at the University of North Carolina, helping lead the Tar Heels to the NCAA Championship quarterfinals. The native of Raleigh, North Carolina, also competed in last week’s U.S. Open at The Country Club and holds PGA TOUR Canada status this summer.
In all, 131 players competed for eight spots in this week’s field.
For all scores from Live and Work in Maine Open qualifying, click here.
