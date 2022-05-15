Winner's bag: Anders Albertson, Visit Knoxville Open

Anders Albertson has recently placed a premium on hitting the ball higher.

This week, the Georgia Tech alum put that skill to the test with his approaches into Holston Hills CC’s multi-tiered greens. He passed the test, to say the least, carding 20-under 260 across four rounds at the Visit Knoxville Open, good for a one-stroke victory over Carl Yuan.

The Georgia Tech alum, 28, thrived down the stretch in Knoxville, making birdie on three of his final five holes as part of a cumulative 21 birdies for the week, against just one bogey.

The victory moves Albertson to No. 9 on the season-long Korn Ferry Tour Points List, as he strives to secure a PGA TOUR return via The 25.

“It’s hard to put your finger on where it all happened and where the change happens,” said Albertson after securing the victory at Holston Hills. “I received help this year from coach Mike Adams, which this week was really helpful because he helped me learn how to hit it high.

“These greens are so firm that I don’t know if I would have been able to compete the same way without being able to hold some of these, so that was huge.”

Here’s what was in Albertson’s bag this week at the Visit Knoxville Open.

Driver: Titleist TSi2, 10 degrees

3-wood: Titleist TSi2, 16.5 degrees

5-wood: Titleist TSi2, 21 degrees

Irons (4-7): Titleist T100

Irons (8-PW): Titleist 620

Wedges (52, 56 degrees): Titleist Vokey SM9

Wedge (60 degrees): Titleist WedgeWorks Vokey 2022 Prototype

Putter: Scotty Cameron Tour Only GSS Super Rat 2