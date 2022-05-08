Winner's bag: Brent Grant, Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation

Brent Grant earned his first Korn Ferry Tour title Sunday at the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, carding a four-round total of 16-under at The Grove to finish one stroke clear of Kevin Yu.

The Hawaii native began the final round one stroke back of Yu, and a 3-under 69 was enough to get the job done, as Grant made birdie on the par-5 18th -- playing in the penultimate pairing -- before Yu made par in the final pairing.

Grant made a beeline for the range to prepare for a potential playoff; after learning he had won outright, he dropped to his knees in jubilation.

With the victory, the 26-year-old ascends from No. 88 to No. 12 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List, as he strives to secure his first PGA TOUR card via The 25.

