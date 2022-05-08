-
Winner's bag: Brent Grant, Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
May 08, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Brent Grant captured his first Korn Ferry Tour title Sunday at The Grove outside Nashville. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Brent Grant earned his first Korn Ferry Tour title Sunday at the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, carding a four-round total of 16-under at The Grove to finish one stroke clear of Kevin Yu.
The Hawaii native began the final round one stroke back of Yu, and a 3-under 69 was enough to get the job done, as Grant made birdie on the par-5 18th -- playing in the penultimate pairing -- before Yu made par in the final pairing.
Grant made a beeline for the range to prepare for a potential playoff; after learning he had won outright, he dropped to his knees in jubilation.
With the victory, the 26-year-old ascends from No. 88 to No. 12 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List, as he strives to secure his first PGA TOUR card via The 25.
Here's what was in Grant's bag this week in the Nashville metroplex.
The moment Brent Grant realized he was a #KornFerryTour champion. pic.twitter.com/0r3fKPJxwV— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) May 8, 2022
Driver: Srixon ZX7, 9.5 degrees
2-wood: PXG 0341X, 13 degrees
2-iron (driving iron): Srixon ZX, 18 degrees
Irons (4-9): Srixon ZX7
Wedges (46, 50, 54, 58): Cleveland RTX ZipCore
Putter: Scotty Cameron Tour Only Timeless Buttonback
