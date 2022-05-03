Monday qualifiers: Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation

It’s not often that two brothers compete at the same venue in professional golf, let alone when the two square off in a playoff for a spot in a Korn Ferry Tour field.

That happened at the Monday qualifier for this week’s Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, as Cody and Caleb Proveaux each carded 7-under 65 at Old Fort Golf Course, part of a 5-for-2 playoff for the third and fourth spots from the site (Lukas Euler and Blake Maum paced the field at 9-under 63).

Cody joined Nicholas Mason in surviving the playoff, while Caleb was part of a trio of players (Keenan Huskey and Carr Vernon) to fall short.

Caleb stood first alternate for the Simmons Bank Open on Tuesday morning – he holds conditional Korn Ferry Tour status this season – and gained tournament entry via Aaron Baddeley's withdrawal on Tuesday afternoon.



Cody recently spent time as assistant men’s golf coach at Middle Tennessee State; he played collegiately at Clemson and was 2011 AJGA Rolex Player of the Year as a junior. He competed in the PGA TOUR’s 2012 FedEx St. Jude Classic as an amateur and has made two career Korn Ferry Tour starts, most recently the 2018 Visit Knoxville Open.

Brother Caleb, who played collegiately at the University of South Carolina, has made five Korn Ferry Tour starts this season, highlighted by a T39 at the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard.

Leading the way at the Old Fort site were Euler, making his fifth career Korn Ferry Tour start, and Maum, making his second career Korn Ferry Tour start.

Euler, 25, holds conditional Korn Ferry Tour status this season after finishing T96 at Final Stage of Q-School last fall. He hails from Germany and played collegiately at the University of Kentucky.

Maum, 27, has successfully Monday qualified for the second consecutive week on the Korn Ferry Tour, after advancing through a playoff at last week’s Huntsville Championship qualifier. He hails from Connecticut and played collegiately at Gardner-Webb University.

Mason, who joined Cody Proveaux in advancing via the playoff, is set for his eighth career Korn Ferry Tour start. His most recent appearance occurred at the 2021 Simmons Bank Open, into which he also Monday qualified. The University of Hawaii-Hilo alum plays out of Englewood, Colorado.

Will Dickson led the field at the GreyStone GC site, carding 7-under 65 to secure his tee time Thursday in Music City. Dickson played collegiately at Georgia Tech, hails from Rhode Island and also Monday qualified into this spring’s Club Car Championship at The Landings Club, where he played his way into early contention en route to a T31 finish.

Also advancing from the GreyStone GC site were Wes Homan, Riley Elmes and Cody Blick. Each carded 6-under 66 to gain Simmons Bank Open entry.

Interestingly, Jacob Bergeron carded 11-under 61 and then withdrew, as he had gained Simmons Bank Open entry via a sponsor exemption.

In all, 207 players competed for eight spots in this week’s field.

For all scores from Old Fort GC, click here .