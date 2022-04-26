  • NEWS

    Will Wilcox embracing recovery through competitive golf

    Makes competitive return at Monday qualifier for Huntsville Championship

  • Will Wilcox teed it up in the Monday qualifier for the Huntsville Championship and carded 2-under 69 at Huntsville CC. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)Will Wilcox teed it up in the Monday qualifier for the Huntsville Championship and carded 2-under 69 at Huntsville CC. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)