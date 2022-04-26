Will Wilcox embracing recovery through competitive golf

Will Wilcox wasn’t sure he’d ever play competitive golf again.

After splitting time on the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour for a decade, Wilcox lost full Korn Ferry Tour status after the 2020-21 season, in which he made just seven cuts in 25 starts and finished a distant No. 174 on the Points List.

A longtime struggle with drug addiction had caught up to him, he admitted in a Fire Pit Collective story earlier this month. He felt he no longer possessed the drive to prepare and compete at the highest level, and that his lifestyle as a touring pro was no longer sustainable.

Wilcox has since committed to a journey of recovery, which began with treatment earlier this year. He wants to share his story, in hopes of inspiring others who deal with similar issues to seek help as needed, and to keep himself accountable.

And he believes that competitive golf will play a crucial role in his journey of recovery.

The first step in Wilcox’s competitive return came Monday, as he teed it up in the Monday qualifier for the Huntsville Championship in his native Alabama.

Wilcox, 35, fell short of a qualifying score, but positive signs were abundant. He carded 2-under 69 at Huntsville CC, recording two birdies and an eagle against two bogeys. He has gained an estimated 30 yards off the tee, relative to 2021.

And he’s enjoying the sanctuary that golf provides.

“If you had asked me four months ago if I was going to play, I would have probably laughed at you,” Wilcox said after his round Monday in Huntsville. “I’m about 70 days into my new chapter, and I mean, I never thought I would be so focused in a Monday qualifier. I hadn’t played one in so long … it’s just a nice little benchmark and checkpoint; move on to the next one. Keep grinding, keep doing the same things.”

Wilcox is intent on building competitive reps throughout the process. Upon completing his round Monday in Huntsville, he headed to the Florida Panhandle for an Emerald Coast Golf Tour event. He plans to continue on the Korn Ferry Tour Monday qualifying circuit through the spring and summer, as well.

“It’s part of the steps I’m taking to be a golfer,” Wilcox said. “I took it for granted in my 20s; now I’m in my mid-30s and I feel good; I just want to play. I don’t care where it is … it’s a big deal for me and my family, and it’s just part of it.

“It’s helping a lot; it’s a great escape. You get five, six, seven, eight hours, however long you hang out at the course, you get to just remove yourself from any distractions or temptations -- not that I’m worried about that part of it. Golf has helped so many people change their circle; I’m in that scenario where I’m getting a solid friend base, and golf people are generally good folks.”

When asked to pinpoint a competitive goal for 2022, Wilcox didn’t hesitate.

“If I can get into a Korn Ferry Tour event, that would be sweet,” he said. “I just want to play. I’ve picked up about 30 yards in the air since I got my head on straight. I just want to keep flushing it.”