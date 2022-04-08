Monday qualifiers: Veritex Bank Championship

Normally held on Mondays, open qualifying for the Veritex Bank Championship came with a twist; the qualifier was held on Friday, with 227 players competing for eight spots in next week's field at Texas Rangers GC in Arlington, Texas.

Four spots were available via each of two qualifying sites.

Zander Winston led the way at the Firewheel at Garland Bridges site, carding a 4-under 68 with seven birdies against three bogeys. The 28-year-old was born in nearby Dallas, and he'll have the chance to tee it up next week as a local hero of sorts.

Winston, who played collegiately at Cameron University, has made two career Korn Ferry Tour starts, both in the 2020-21 combined season. He has also played five events on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, making three cuts with a best finish of T50.

Also advancing from the Firewheel at Garland Bridges site were Peyton Wilhoit, Ben Silverman and Zahkai Brown. All three carded 3-under 69 in Friday's open qualifier to secure tee times at the Veritex Bank Championship.

Guillaume Fanonnel led the way at The Bridges GC site, carding 4-under 68 with six birdies against two bogeys. Fanonnel started fast, playing his first 12 holes in 6-under, before holding on down the stretch to secure his first career Korn Ferry Tour start.

The 23-year-old France native played collegiately at the University of Louisiana-Monroe, graduating in 2020 with a degree in business administration. He holds status on PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, and he lists Crunchyroll anime among his special interests.

Andrew McCain and Grayson Murray each carded 3-under 69 to earn spots in next week's field at Texas Rangers GC.

The final spot in the field was determined by a 7-for-1 playoff on Saturday morning. Seven players carded 2-under 70 at The Bridges GC, necessitating extra holes. The seven players to earn spots in the playoff: Blake Abercrombie, Wil Bateman, Mitchell Meissner, David Holmes, Keller Harper, Danny Guise and Patrick Martin.

Wil Bateman earned the final spot in the field via the playoff.

For all scores from The Bridges GC site, click here.

For all scores from the Firewheel at Garland Bridges site, click here.