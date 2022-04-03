  • WINNER'S BAG

    Winner's bag: T.J. Vogel, Club Car Championship at The Landings Club

  • T.J. Vogel played his first seven holes Sunday in 6-under, en route to a one-stroke victory at The Landings Club. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)T.J. Vogel played his first seven holes Sunday in 6-under, en route to a one-stroke victory at The Landings Club. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)