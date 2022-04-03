Winner's bag: T.J. Vogel, Club Car Championship at The Landings Club

T.J. Vogel earned his first Korn Ferry Tour title Sunday at the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club, carding a final-round, 5-under 67 for a 17-under total at The Landings Club’s Deer Creek Course, good for a one-stroke victory over Ryan Blaum and Mark Anderson.

Vogel, 31, began the final round three strokes back of Anderson, the 54-hole leader in coastal Georgia, but the University of Florida alum quickly made up ground with four birdies and an eagle in his first seven holes Sunday. He played his final 11 holes in 1-over, which proved to be just enough.

The victory moves Vogel from No. 57 to No. 7 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, as he seeks his first PGA TOUR card via The 25.

Here’s what was in Vogel’s bag this week at The Landings Club.

Driver: Titleist TSi2, 9 degrees

3-wood: Titleist TSi2, 15 degrees

Hybrid: Titleist TSi3, 20 degrees

Irons (4-5): Titleist T100

Irons (6-9): Titleist 620 MB

Wedges (46, 50, 54 degrees): Titleist Vokey Design SM9

60-degree wedge: Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks

Putter: Scotty Cameron TourType Special Select Flowback 5.5 Button Back Tour Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1