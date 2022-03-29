Monday qualifiers: Club Car Championship at The Landings Club

Will Dickson paced the field at Monday qualifying for this week's Club Car Championship at The Landings Club, carding 7-under 65 at Forest Heights CC to secure a tee time Thursday at The Landings Club (Deer Creek).

Dickson, who resides in Atlanta, made four birdies and two eagles Monday against a single bogey. The Georgia Tech alum, embarking on his first full season as a professional golfer, made history in Rhode Island by winning four consecutive high school state titles.

Earlier this year, Dickson told WJAR (Providence's NBC affiliate) that he hoped to call himself a Korn Ferry Tour member by the end of 2022. Similar performances as Monday would go a long way in making that vision a reality. This will mark Dickson's first career Korn Ferry Tour start.

Also advancing from the Forest Heights site were Callum McNeill (67), Austin Eckroat (68) and Matt Short (68). McNeill and Eckroat each hold conditional Korn Ferry Tour status this season, and they'll aim to better their position in upcoming reshuffles via their performance in coastal Georgia.

Short, 38, has competed in three career Korn Ferry Tour events, including last year's Club Car Championship, into which he also Monday qualified. The North Carolina native didn’t play golf until he was 17, and his college basketball coach at Lees-McRae College put him on a golf scholarship because the basketball team was out of scholarships.

Eckroat and Short advanced via a 3-for-2 playoff, with Jacob Bergeron the odd man out.

Dalton Ward and Mookie DeMoss shared medalist honors at the Georgia Southern GC site, each carding 5-under 65.

Ward, 30, made six birdies against a single birdie to earn his sixth career Korn Ferry Tour start. The South Carolina native has also made 27 starts on PGA TOUR Canada.

DeMoss, 30, made five birdies without a bogey to earn a tee time at Deer Creek. The University of Georgia alum has made two career Korn Ferry Tour starts, and he has also spent time on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica.

Also advancing from the Georgia Southern GC site were Gavin Hall and Davis Lamb, each carding 4-under 66 and surviving a 5-for-2 playoff with Trey Shirley, Marc Mazza and Tyler McDaniel.

In all, 223 players competed for eight spots in this week's field.

For all scores from Forest Heights CC, click here.

For all scores from Georgia Southern GC, click here.