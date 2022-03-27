Winner's bag: Trevor Werbylo, Lake Charles Championship

Trevor Werbylo earned his first Korn Ferry Tour title Sunday at the Lake Charles Championship, carding a final-round, 8-under 63 at The Country Club at Golden Nugget, good for an 18-under total, and then outlasting Seonghyeon Kim in a playoff.

Werbylo, 23, earned fully exempt 2022 Korn Ferry Tour status via his No. 1 position on the 2021 Forme Tour Order of Merit, and the University of Arizona alum has maintained momentum into his rookie Korn Ferry Tour campaign.

The Arizona native was fresh off a T3 finish at last week's Chitimacha Louisiana Open, and after a 72nd-hole bogey to miss a playoff by one stroke, he was hungry to make amends, less than an hour down the road in the region affectionately known as Acadiana.

Werbylo did just that in a blistering final round in Lake Charles. Standing eighth place into the final round, he made three consecutive birdies to begin the day, remained steady throughout, and added four birdies in the final six holes (against a bogey) to post the clubhouse lead at 18-under.

Kim finished birdie-birdie to force a playoff, but Werbylo delivered with a winning birdie on the third playoff hole, after the duo had matched par-birdie on the first two playoff holes.

The victory moves Werbylo to No. 3 on The 25, on the verge of securing his first PGA TOUR card.

Here's what was in Werbylo's bag this week in Louisiana.