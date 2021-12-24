-
Players to watch in 2022: John Augenstein, No. 8
December 24, 2021
By Nick Parker, PGATOUR.COM
- Vanderbilt alum John Augenstein finished T39 at Final Stage of Q-School to earn guaranteed Korn Ferry Tour starts in 2022. (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
John Augenstein, a four-time All-American at Vanderbilt, will be a rookie on the Korn Ferry Tour after finishing seventh at Second Stage and surviving Final Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament on the number with a T39 to secure eight guaranteed starts for the upcoming season.
PLAYERS TO WATCH | No. 10: Paul Haley | No. 9: Ben Griffin
Augenstein, 24, turned pro in January 2021 after making the cut at the 2020 Masters Tournament with a T55. Augenstein gained Masters entry by finishing runner-up to Andy Ogletree at the 2019 U.S. Amateur. The Owensboro, Kentucky native also won the 2018 Players Amateur and was the 2020 SEC Player of the Year.
Regardless of how Augenstein plays on the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour, he’s already in a great spot to gain Korn Ferry Tour Finals entry via non-member FedExCup points after finishing T6 at the Fortinet Championship to open the 2021-22 PGA TOUR season.
That T6 helped him secure 86 non-member FedExCup points -- last season, 94 FedExCup points secured entry into the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
