Q-School notebook: Notables to advance from Second Stage in Plantation, FL

PLANTATION, Fla. – Drama is always the theme of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament’s Second Stage, and things played out as wildly as anticipated at the Plantation Preserve Golf Club site. A six-way T19 at 9-under par meant 24 players survived and are headed to Final Stage in less than two weeks.

As expected, there were tense finishes for those flirting with the cut for Final Stage (top 20 and ties), with Michael Visacki and Andrew Kozan making critical saves on their 72nd holes to remain in the top 20.

Visacki, who won the hearts of golf fans with his emotional Monday qualifier playoff triumph for the Valspar Championship this past April, entered Friday’s fourth and final round at 8-under par, putting him right on the cut line. Visacki turned at 4-over par for the round after a pair of double bogeys.

He then staged a furious rally.

An eagle at the par-5 10th, followed by birdies at the par-4 11th and par-3 12th put him back in contention. Another birdie at the par-4 16th moved him inside the cut line. But Visacki put his second shot at the par-5 18th in the water and took a penalty drop. Needing a par from roughly 150 yards out to keep himself inside the top 20, Visacki got up and down for a five, signed for a 1-under 70, and secured a Final Stage berth.

Despite a 2-over 37 on the front nine of the final round, Kozan came to the 18th with a one-stroke cushion from the cut line. The medalist from the West Palm Beach, Florida site and a two-time All-SEC Second Team honoree while at Auburn University, Kozan made four birdies in a six-hole stretch from Nos. 12-17 to overcome the rocky front side and put himself back in qualifying position.

Kozan, who, like Visacki, entered the final round right on the cut line, found trouble at the 18th, hitting through the fairway and into a row of bushes. The 2021 U.S. Open qualifier took an unplayable lie, knocked his next shot on the green and salvaged a bogey. Kozan then signed for a 1-under 70 and punched his ticket to Savannah, Georgia for Final Stage.

Advancing with far less drama, Chandler Blanchet, Marcelo Rozo, and Carson Young all began the day outside the cut line but fired matching 7-under 64s to easily advance to Final Stage. Leandro Marelli was another final-round climber, as he carded a 6-under 65 and went from two strokes off the cut line to three strokes clear of it.

Luis Gagne, a 24-year-old Costa Rican who graduated from Louisiana State University in 2019, took medalist honors at 17-under par. Gagne predominantly played on the Forme Tour this past season, making four cuts in eight starts. At LSU, he was a three-time All-SEC selection, earning a first-team nod in 2018. Gagne also shared low amateur honors at the 2018 U.S. Open

Other notables to advance: Blanchet finished 95th on the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List in his first season on Tour … Rozo is a three-time winner on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and finished 47th on the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List … Young finished 12th on the 2021 Forme Tour Order of Merit … Albin Choi has 112 career Korn Ferry Tour starts and is looking to regain status following a T2 this week; he was Sungjae Im’s caddie for his win at the 2020 The Honda Classic … Steve LeBrun, a 43-year-old with 203 career Korn Ferry Tour starts, finished T9 off the strength of 5-under 66s in the first two rounds … Jason Scrivener is currently 15th in the European Tour’s Race to Dubai and ranked as high as 95th in the Official World Golf Ranking earlier this year; the Australian took solo eighth at 13-under par, highlighted by a 6-under 65 in the first round … Will Gordon, who has a T3 among six top-25s the last two PGA TOUR seasons, played the final three rounds at 12-under par for a T9 … Steve Marino’s 1-under 70 in the final round was just enough to keep him inside the cut line; he has five runner-up finishes and 23 top-10s in 222 career PGA TOUR starts.