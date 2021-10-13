Local hero Hall makes waves at Shriners; rookie roundup

“Las Vegas is very close to my heart now, and I’ve spent six years here and don’t plan on leaving anytime soon,” Hall said after his final round. “Very grateful for the exemption they gave me, and I know a lot of people in town were rooting to have me in the field, which means the world.”

Hall entered the weekend in T6 position and three shots behind co-leaders Sungjae Im, the 2018 Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year, and Chad Ramey, a 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour graduate. At 1-over par through 12 holes of the third round, however, Hall tumbled down the leaderboard. The Englishman staged a furious rally across the final six holes, making four birdies and closing his day with an approach inside of a foot at the par-4 18th.

Hall battled to a second consecutive 3-under 68 in Sunday’s final round, tallying five birdies against two bogeys.

“If you give me a T8 at the start of the week, I would have taken it,” Hall said. “It’s given me a lot of confidence and I’m happy with the way I’m trending, just through my game and through my career at the moment.”

Hall has positioned himself to move from the Korn Ferry Tour to the PGA TOUR via Special Temporary Membership, as his T8 was worth 80 non-member points. Another 197 non-member points will net Hall Special Temporary Membership, which would allow him to accept unlimited sponsor’s exemptions.

Hall is not looking too far ahead, though. Nor is he looking at this top-10 as a seminal moment in his very young career.

“I’m pretty confident I’ll be on the PGA TOUR, whether it’s through this or through the Korn Ferry (Tour) next year,” Hall said. “Hopefully, I’ll look back in 30 years and this will be a little bit insignificant.”

For the time being, it could prove to be quite significant. The same could be said for three other 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour graduates who recorded top-25s in Las Vegas.