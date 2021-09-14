  • PGA TOUR announces 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule

    Four international events return, Lake Charles Championship to make debut

  • The PGA TOUR announced today the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2022 schedule, which features 26 tournaments across four countries and 18 different states. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)The PGA TOUR announced today the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2022 schedule, which features 26 tournaments across four countries and 18 different states. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)