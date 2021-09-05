-
KORN FERRY TOUR FINALS
Winner's bag: Joseph Bramlett, Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
September 05, 2021
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- Joseph Bramlett won his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, carding a final-round, 7-under 65. (James Gilbert/PGA TOUR)
NEWBURGH, Ind. – Joseph Bramlett secured his first Korn Ferry Tour title Sunday at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, carding a final-round, 7-under 65 at Victoria National GC for a 20-under total and four-stroke win over Trey Mullinax.
Bramlett began the final round one stroke back of Mullinax, and the Stanford alum steadily navigated the front nine in 1-under 35 before turning on the heat with six birdies in the first seven holes of the back nine.
With the win, Bramlett secures the No. 1 spot on The Finals 25, fully exempt status on the 2021-22 PGA TOUR and a spot in the 2022 PLAYERS Championship.
“It gives me a lot of confidence,” reflected Bramlett on Sunday evening in southern Indiana. “My game’s in the best shape it’s ever been. I’ve got the most speed off the tee I’ve ever had, my wedge game is really, really dialed in, and my putter is becoming way more consistent, which has always been it for me.
“Things are really, really trending the right way.”
Here’s what was in Bramlett’s bag this week at Victoria National GC.
Driver: Titleist TSi3, 10 degrees
3-wood: Titleist TSi3, 16.5 degrees
2-hybrid: Nike VR Pro, 18 degrees
4-iron: Titleist T100
Irons (5-8): Titleist 620 CB Forged
9-iron: Titleist 620 MB
Wedges: (46, 50, 60 degrees): Titleist Vokey SM8
Wedge (54 degrees): Titleist WedgeWorks
Putter: Bettinardi Custom
