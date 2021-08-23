  • KORN FERRY TOUR FINALS

    Winner's bag: Greyson Sigg, Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron

  • Greyson Sigg carded a final-round 65 at Hillcrest CC to secure his second Korn Ferry Tour title of the season. (Steve Dykes/Getty Images)Greyson Sigg carded a final-round 65 at Hillcrest CC to secure his second Korn Ferry Tour title of the season. (Steve Dykes/Getty Images)