KORN FERRY TOUR FINALS
Winner's bag: Greyson Sigg, Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
August 23, 2021
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- Greyson Sigg carded a final-round 65 at Hillcrest CC to secure his second Korn Ferry Tour title of the season. (Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Greyson Sigg secured his second Korn Ferry Tour title Sunday at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron, carding a final-round, 6-under 65 at Hillcrest CC for a one-stroke win over Aaron Rai and J.J. Spaun.
Sigg trailed 54-hole leader Scott Gutschewski by four strokes to begin the final round, but he steadily climbed the board with five birdies in his first nine holes, then offsetting a bogey at No. 11 with birdies on Nos. 14 and 16.
After a two-putt par from the back fringe at the 72nd hole to post 19-under, Sigg watched playing partner Aaron Rai make an unlikely double bogey from just off the back of the green. Rai posted 18-under, providing Sigg with his second title of the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour season.
With the victory, Sigg ascends to the No. 1 spot on the season-long Points List (The 25) and will aim to cement that No. 1 spot – and accompanying fully exempt status on the 2021-22 PGA TOUR – via the next two weeks.
The Korn Ferry Tour Finals series proceeds to next week’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship in Columbus, Ohio, before concluding at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing and Finance just outside Evansville, Indiana.
Here’s what was in Sigg’s bag this week in the Potato State.
Driver: Mizuno ST200, 10.5 degrees
3-wood: Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic, 13.5 degrees
3-hybrid: PXG 0317 X, 19 degrees
4-iron: Mizuno JPX 919
Irons (5-PW): Mizuno JPX 921 Tour
Wedges: (52, 54, 58 degrees) Fourteen RM4 Forged
Putter: Odyssey Toulon Garage Las Vegas T40
