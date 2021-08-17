-
KORN FERRY TOUR FINALS
Field study: 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Finals qualifiers
August 17, 2021
By Nick Parker and Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- Akshay Bhatia, 19, aims to secure his first PGA TOUR card via the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
It’s time for the eighth iteration of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, the three-event series that will determine PGA TOUR eligibility for the 2021-22 season. The Finals, originally constructed as a four-event series, has since been shortened to three events, aligned with the PGA TOUR's FedExCup Playoffs.
Korn Ferry Tour Points will be doubled for the Finals, with 1,000 Points awarded to the winner of each event. (Winners of Regular Season events receive 500 Points, with the exception of the Regular Season-ending Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, which awards 600 Points to the winner and a Point boost across the board.)
The Finals begin at the Albertsons Boise Open in Boise, Idaho, August 19-22, to be contested at venerable Hillcrest CC, a long-running Korn Ferry Tour event which will assume a Finals spot for the fifth time.
We'll proceed east for the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship at the Ohio State University GC (Scarlet), August 26-29, the only track which will host a Finals event for the eighth consecutive iteration.
The Finals will conclude at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance at Victoria National GC in Newburgh, Indiana, outside Evansville. Victoria National had previously hosted a Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season event from 2012-2018, before assuming a spot in the Finals rotation in 2019, and is known as one of the sternest tests on Tour, with holes 14-18 providing a particularly demanding finish that is certain to bring high levels of drama down the stretch.
The top 25 players on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List have already earned their PGA TOUR card for the 2021-2022 season, and their Points List (Bucket A) will continue through the Finals, with Priority Ranking determined upon the conclusion of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship. The rest of the field – Nos. 26-75 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List; Nos. 126-200 in the TOUR FedExCup standings, non-members and medical extensions – will battle for the 25 remaining TOUR cards (Bucket B). Priority Ranking will alternate between top finishers from Bucket A and Bucket B, from the No. 1 spot to the No. 25 spot on each Points List. The only way to cross over from Bucket A to Bucket B is by winning the Finals Points List (The Finals 25), which has been accomplished by Derek Fathauer in 2014 and Grayson Murray in 2016. (Chesson Hadley won both The 25 and The Finals 25 in 2017, as did Scottie Scheffler in 2019.)
Winners of The 25 and The Finals 25 will receive fully exempt PGA TOUR status in 2021-22, as well as spots in the 2022 PLAYERS Championship.
We broke down the players eligible to compete in this year's Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Take a look below.
Korn Ferry Tour Points List (in order from 1 to 75).
* Bolded players have secured PGA TOUR cards via The 25 and will play the Finals to better their 2021-22 TOUR Priority Ranking
Rank Player Comment 1 Stephan Jaeger 32-year-old Germany native won the regular season points standings with wins at the 2020 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco and the 2021 Emerald Coast at Sandestin. Added three runner-ups and six additional top-10s. Made cut in four of five starts on the PGA TOUR this season. 2 Mito Pereira Chile native was the only player to secure the Three-Victory Promotion with wins at the 2020 Country Club de Bogota Championship, 2021 Rex Hospital Open and 2021 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation. Popped on the PGA TOUR, too, with top-10s at the Barbasol Championship (T5), 3M Open (T6), and Olympics (T4) in consecutive starts. 3 Chad Ramey 37 of 40 made cuts with a win at 2021 Live and Work in Maine Open, two runner-ups, and two thirds. First PGA TOUR card for the 29-year-old Mississippi native. 4 Taylor Moore Won the 2021 Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS. Finished in the top-10 in 10 of his last 16 events. Overcame a collapsed lung in 2019. 28-year-old Arkansas grad heading to the PGA TOUR for the first time. 5 Taylor Pendrith Canadian posted the highest finish without a victory with four runner-ups. Made cut in 30 of 35 starts and five of six starts on the PGA TOUR. One of the longest hitters on the Korn Ferry Tour. 6 Greyson Sigg Victory at 2021 Visit Knoxville Open. Former Georgia Bulldog made the cut in five of seven PGA TOUR starts including a T9 at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship. 7 Davis Riley Two victories - 2020 Panama Championship and 2020 TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks. Mississippi native played at Alabama. 8 Jared Wolfe Won the 2020 The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar and 2020 Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth. 9
Will Zalatoris
NOTE: Not eligible to play Finals due to earning equivalent FedExCup Points as non-member to have finished inside top-125. He will be fully exempt on 2021-22 PGA TOUR.
24-year-old posted 10 top-10s in 16 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour with a win at the 2020 TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes. Has posted eight top-10s in 25 starts on the PGA TOUR in 2020-21, including three top-10s at majors with a T6 at the 2020 U.S. Open, runner-up at 2021 Masters (2nd), and t8 at the 2021 PGA Championship. 10 Lee Hodges Victory at 2020 WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz. 26-year-old Alabama grad was teammates with Davis Riley in college. 11 Adam Svensson Won the 2021 Club Car Championship at The Landings Club. 27-year-old from British Columbia, Canada missed only two cuts in all of 2021. 12 David Lipsky Victory at the 2020 TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Oaks. Went to the same high school as Collin Morikawa and earned his first win on the Korn Ferry Tour less than one hour after Morikawa earned his second win on the PGA TOUR. Has a win on both the European Tour and Asia Tour previously. 13 Brandon Wu Won the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance after entering the season with conditional status. Stanford grad finished T7 at the 2021 Puerto Rico Open on the PGA TOUR. 14 Max McGreevy Victory at 2021 Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr. Pepper. Former Oklahoma Sooner had three additional top-threes. 15 Paul Barjon New Caledonia native won the 2021 Huntsville Championship to go with four other top-3s. 16 Andrew Novak Victory at the 2020 LECOM Suncoast Classic. Recorded five consecutive top-10s in April and May of 2021. 26-year-old Wofford grad loves playing basketball. 17 Dylan Wu 25-year-old Northwestern grad won the 2021 Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr. Pepper to lock up his PGA TOUR card for the first time. 18 Seth Reeves Had to miss the regular season finale for the birth of his first child. 19 Cameron Young Former Wake Forest Demon Deacon posted back-to-back victories at the 2021 Advent Health Championship and Evans Scholar Invitational presented by First Midwest Bank. Didn't have status on the Korn Ferry Tour until Monday qualifying into the 2020 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, where he set off a string of four consecutive top-15s to earn Special Temporary Membership. 20 Nick Hardy 10 top-10s in 38 starts for the former Illini. Monday qualified twice early in 2021 at the Sony Open and Waste Management Phoenix Open and made the cut with T14 and T42, respectively. 21 Curtis Thompson Victory at the 2020 Evans Scholar Invitational. Went back to LSU and got his degree over the last two years. Sister, Lexi, and brother, Nicholas, both are professional golfers. 22 David Skinns 39-year-old won the regular season finale at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna to secure his first PGA TOUR card. 23 Ben Kohles Two runner-ups en route to first PGA TOUR card since 2013. Caddie is Korn Ferry Tour legend 80-year-old Hylton "J.J." James. 24 Brett Drewitt Victory at the 2020 Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS. 30-year-old Aussie had six additional top-10s. 25 Austin Smotherman Finished T26 at the regular season finale to secure the last spot in the top 25 and secure his first PGA TOUR card. 26 Taylor Montgomery Entered the regular season finale at 24th on the money list but missed the cut to fall out of the top 25. Posted four top-3s and led the Korn Ferry Tour in putting average. 27 Paul Haley II Finished T2 twice with four additional top-10s in 34 starts. In search of first PGA TOUR card since 2013. 28 Peter Uihlein Winner at 2021 MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute. Five top-10s in 18 starts. Entered the regular season finale in 25th but missed the cut to fall out of the top 25. Finished third with Richy Werenski at the 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans on the PGA TOUR. 2010 U.S. Amateur champion. 29 Roberto Diaz First career Korn Ferry Tour victory at 2021 Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS. 34-year-old played the PGA TOUR in 2018 and 2019. 30 Justin Lower Runner-up at 2020 King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village and 2021 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation. 30th was his highest career finish on the Regular Season Points Standings. Finished one shot shy of a PGA TOUR card at the Korn Ferry Tour Finals in 2018. 31 Erik Barnes Career-year with four top-10s including a runner-up at the 2021 Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS. Spent three-month COVID-19 pandemic break from golf stocking shelves at a local grocery store to help support his family. 32 Hayden Buckley Won the 2021 LECOM Suncoast Classic on the first playoff hole after being the last man in the field. Plays the guitar. First trip to Korn Ferry Tour Finals 33 Zecheng Dou Five top-10s including a T2 at the regular season finale at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna. 24-year-old has two Korn Ferry Tour victories and four PGA TOUR China victories 34 Joshua Creel Won the 2021 Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank. Finished runner-up at 2021 Live and Work in Maine Open. Second trip to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals for the 31-year-old Oklahoma native. 35 Dan McCarthy Finished T2 at the 2020 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco. Syracuse, N.Y. native. 36 Carl Yuan Represented China at the 2021 Olympics, finishing T38. 37 David Kocher Won the 2020 El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA. 25-year-old former Maryland Terp also won on PGA TOUR China Series in 2019. 38 Dawie van der Walt Runner-up at 2021 Advent Health Championship. Owns two European Tour victories and two Korn Ferry Tour wins. 39 Brandon Harkins Runner-up at 2020 The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar. 26 made cuts in 39 starts. Was paired with Tiger Woods at 2018 Wells Fargo Championship on the weekend. 40 Harry Hall Victory at the 2021 Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics. First Korn Ferry Tour Finals trip. Wears an old school Ben Hogan-style cap in honor of Jim Barnes, who won the 1915 and 1919 PGA Championship and grew up at his club. 41 Ollie Schniederjans Seven top-10s in 32 starts on Korn Ferry Tour. Also finished solo third at the 2020 Bermuda Championship on the PGA TOUR. 42 Callum Tarren First Korn Ferry Tour Finals trip for 30-year-old England native. Six top-10s in 38 starts. 43 Vince India Best season of his career for the 32-year-old with six top-10s including a T3 at the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance. 44 Tyson Alexander 33-year-old won the 2021 Veritex Bank Championship for his first career Korn Ferry Tour win. 45 Tommy Gainey Won the 2020 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay to open the season. Known as "Two Gloves" and has one PGA TOUR victory to his credit. 46 Max Greyserman 26-year-old Duke grad posted six top-10s in 34 starts. First trip to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals after narrowly missing by five spots in 2019. 47 Billy Kennerly Four top-5s including a T2 at the 2021 Huntsville Championship where he lost in a playoff to Paul Barjon. Clemson grad likes to go fishing away from the course. 48 Kevin Roy Syracuse, N.Y. native had four top-10s in 43 starts including a season-best T5 at the Veritex Bank Championship. Father Jim Roy played the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. 49 Trey Mullinax Victory at the 2020 Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39 was his second career Korn Ferry Tour win. Alabama native played the PGA TOUR from 2017-19. 50 Jimmy Stanger T2 at the 202 Evans Scholar Invitational. Was 2017 ACC Champion at Virginia. Interned at the Federal Reserve in college. 51 John Chin 34-year-old lefty finished third and second in back-to-back starts at the 2020 Country Club de Bogota Championship and LECOM Suncoast Classic early in the season but didn't finish inside the top 15 the rest of the way. Played the PGA TOUR in 2019. 52 Theo Humphrey T2 at the 2020 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship and runner-up at 2021 Veritex Bank Championship. 25-year-old Vanderbilt graduate grew up in Chicago and is into fitness. 53 John VanDerLaan Four-time All-American at Florida Southern. 25-year-old made 26 cuts in 41 starts with three top-10s. 54 Dawson Armstrong Finished T2 at the 2021 LECOM Suncoast Classic after falling in a playoff to Hayden Buckley on the first playoff hole. 25-year-old graduated from Lipscomb University and won the 2015 Western Amateur Championship, defeating Aaron Wise on the second playoff hole. 55 Brad Hopfinger 32-year-old making his second career Korn Ferry Tour Finals appearance and in search of his first PGA TOUR card. Four top-10s in 36 starts this season including a T3 at the 2020 Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth 56 Scott Gutschewski 44-year-old with two career Korn Ferry Tour wins had four top-10s. 57 Braden Thornberry 24-year-old made 24 cuts in 40 starts with four top-10s. 2017 NCAA Champion. 58 George Cunningham Six top-10s in 41 starts for Arizona grad. Likes motorcycle riding and travels around in an RV. Dad caddies for him. 59 Charlie Saxon Former Oklahoma Sooner shot a career-best 10-under 61 on his way to the 54-hole lead at the 2020 Lincoln Land Championship presneted by LRS. Finished in the top-10 five times in 2020-21. 60 Stuart Macdonald Canadian former walk-on at Purdue got hot late in the season with four top-10s in five starts including a T3 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation. Arguably the Korn Ferry Tour's best ping pong player 61 Nicholas Lindheim Former skateboarder is self-taught and took up game at 19. Posted a pair of T4s. Made cut in 23 of 33 starts. 62 Tom Whitney Former nuclear missile operator in the Air Force. Four top-10s in 37 starts. First career Korn Ferry Tour Finals berth. 63 Brent Grant First time to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals for the 25-year-old from Jacksonville, FL native. Five top-10s on the season. 64 Anders Albertson 20 made cuts in 34 starts including season-best T5s at the Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS and Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr. Pepper 65 Ryan McCormick 29 year old's first time to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Three top-10s on the season. 66 Stephen Franken Posted four top-10s in his first season on the Korn Ferry Tour. Was ACC Player of the Year at NC State University. 67 Curtis Luck 25-year-old Aussie made the cut in 18 of 30 starts with one top-10. 2016 U.S. Amateur champion. 68 Kyle Jones Victory at the 2020 Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank. Didn't get to play last two months of the regular season. 69 Shad Tuten Finished a career-best T2 at the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass. First Korn Ferry Tour Finals trip. Helped raise money for Lupus all season in support of his fiancee, Beccah, who has lupus. 70 Evan Harmeling Princeton grad won the 2020 Savannah Golf Championship. First trip to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. 71 Patrick Fishburn Finished T4 in the last start of the regular season to climb inside the top 75 and earn his first Korn Ferry Tour Finals berth. Served for two years as a missionary. Received a granted from the Tony Finau Foundation in 2019. Family owns horse ranches in Utah and Idaho. 72 Joey Garber Former Georgia Bulldog and Sea Island resident had three top-10s. Previously won the 2018 Rex Hospital Open. 73 Tag Ridings Won the 2021 TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes for his first professional victory since 2002. 45-year-old has 239 PGA TOUR career starts to his credit with 13 top-10s. 74 Kevin Dougherty Runner-up at 2020 Savannah Golf Championship. Finished T9 at the regular season finale to jump inside the top-75 and secure a Korn Ferry Tour Finals berth. 75 Kyle Reifers Finished T43 at the regular season finale to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals in the last spot. Made 13 of his final 15 cuts of the season to secure top-75 status. Three top-10s on the season.
PGA TOUR FedExCup standings (Nos. 126-200)
** Note: Players Nos. 126-150 on 2020-21 FedExCup have secured, at minimum, conditional status on the 2021-22 PGA TOUR.
** 'Exempt' players have maintained full TOUR status in other ways and do not need to play the Finals to better their 2021-22 TOUR status.
Rank Player Comment 126 Justin Rose Exempt -- victory at 2019 Farmers Insurance Open 127 Ryan Armour Two top-10s in final four starts to make late push up the Points List. 128 Patrick Rodgers 19 made cuts in 34 starts with one lone top-10. 129 Bo Hoag Had six top-25s in 32 starts but no top-10s. 130 Camilo Villegas Four-time PGA TOUR winner recorded two top-10s in 26 starts. Made cut in 10 of last 12 starts. 131 Nate Lashley Exempt -- victory at 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic. 132 Michael Thompson Exempt -- victory at 2020 3M Open. 133 Rory Sabbatini Exempt -- Utilizing career money exemption (top-50 all-time on TOUR) 134 Rickie Fowler Exempt -- victory at 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open. 135 Cameron Percy 17 made cuts in 27 starts, including five top-25 finishes. 136 Austin Cook Finished T2 at the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open for his lone top-10 in 29 starts. 137 Tommy Fleetwood Four top-25s in 18 starts, highlighted by T5 at WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. 138 Chase Seiffert Finished T3 at the 2021 The Honda Classic for his best finish of the season. Made 14 cuts in 28 starts. 139 Charles Howell III Exempt -- victory at 2018 RSM Classic 140 Vincent Whaley Posted 10 straight made cuts in the middle of 2021. Best finish was a T9 at the Barracuda Championship. 141 Nick Taylor Exempt -- victory at 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. 142 Francesco Molinari Exempt -- victory at 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational. 143 Mark Hubbard Made 19 cuts in 32 starts with four top-25s. 144 Ryan Moore Runner-up at John Deere Classic in July. 145 Michael Gligic Posted a season-best T4 at the Corales Resort & Club Championship for his lone top-10 146 Joseph Bramlett Best finish was a T7 at the AT&T Byron Nelson. Made 15 cuts in 27 starts. 147 Bo Van Pelt 46-year-old finished T2 at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree. Made 11 cuts in 28 starts. 148 Beau Hossler Four top-25s in five starts in June and July but best finish was a T10 at the Travelers Championship. Made 16 of 30 cuts. 149 Vaughn Taylor Four top-25s in 30 starts, highlighted by a T6 at Valspar Championship. 150 Satoshi Kodaira 13 made cuts in 27 starts. Won the 2018 RBC Heritage for his lone PGA TOUR victory. 151 Rafael Campos Finished T2 at the 2021 Corales Resort & Club Championship and T3 at the 2021 Puerto Rico Open. Made seven cuts in 25 starts. 152 Danny Willett Exempt -- 2016 Masters Champion. 153 John Huh Made the cut in 11 of 20 starts with six top-25s. One career win on the PGA TOUR. Made FedExCup Playoffs seven years in a row from 2012-2018. 154 Jason Dufner 15 made cuts in 29 starts, highlighted by T18 at John Deere Classic. 155 Andrew Landry Exempt -- 2020 The American Express winner. 156 Tom Lewis Finished T8 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Made cut in 16 of 28 starts. Two-time European Tour winner 157 Steve Stricker Three top-25s in 11 starts, highlighted by T4 at Waste Management Phoenix Open. 158 Bronson Burgoon Made cut in 12 of 26 starts with three top-25s 159 Will Gordon Made 15 cuts in 31 starts with two top-25s 160 Scott Brown Finished a season-best T4 at the John Deere Classic. Made 12 of 30 cuts. 161 Rob Oppenheim Made 13 of 27 cuts with a season-best T7 at the Puerto Rico Open. 162 Tyler Duncan Exempt -- 2019 RSM Classic victory. 163 David Hearn Finished season-best T8 at the Bermuda Championship. Made 10 of 24 cuts. 164 Byeong Hun An Lone top-10 was a T8 at The American Express. Made 14 of 29 cuts. 165 Kris Ventura Norway native recorded two top-10s in his first three starts of the season but made just 10 cuts in 29 starts 166 Jimmy Walker Exempt -- 2016 PGA Championship victory. 167 Robby Shelton Played the weekend in 11 of 32 starts with four top-25s 168 Sean O'Hair Four-time PGA TOUR winner made the cut in eight of 21 starts highlighted by a season-best T9 at the Barracuda Championship 169 Padraig Harrington Eight made cuts in 16 starts, highlighted by T4 at PGA Championship. 170 Rafa Cabrera Bello 12 made cuts in 26 starts, including three top-25s. 171 Jim Herman Exempt -- victory at 2020 Wyndham Championship. 172 Scott Harrington Two top-25s in 30 starts with 13 made cuts. 173 Xinjun Zhang Finished top-15 in back-to-back starts to open the season but made only eight cuts in 28 starts 174 J.J. Spaun Opened with a season-best T9 at the Safeway Open but made cut in just 12 of 26 starts 175 Peter Uihlein *Also qualified via top-75 on Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List. Third at Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside partner Richy Werenski. 176 Kevin Tway Exempt -- victory at 2018 Safeway Open. 177 Ben Martin Best finish of the season was a T9 at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship. Nine made cuts in 18 starts. 178 Sung Kang Exempt -- victory at 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson. 179 Mark Anderson Finished season-best T8 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Made 10 cuts in 21 starts. 180 Mito Pereira *Also qualified by finishing second on Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List. Fully exempt on 2021-22 PGA TOUR via three wins on 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour; can earn PLAYERS exemption via No. 1 spot on The 25 or most Points accrued in Finals. 181 Wesley Bryan * Currently on medical extension * 182 Ted Potter, Jr. Two-time PGA TOUR winner made nine of 25 cuts with a season-best T7 at the Puerto Rico Open 183 Danny Lee Former PGA TOUR winner made nine cuts in 24 starts with three top-25s 184 Luke Donald Exempt -- Utilizing career money exemption (top-50 all-time on TOUR) 185 Ryan Brehm Two top-25s in 21 starts for one of the TOUR's longest hitters 186 Ben Taylor Secured a Korn Ferry Tour Finals berth with three top-30s in his last four starts. Made nine cuts in 19 starts. 187 Henrik Stenson Exempt -- 2016 Open Championship victory 188 Kevin Chappell * Currently on medical extension * 189 Fabian Gomez Two-time PGA TOUR winner made seven cuts in 24 starts. 190 D.J. Trahan 40-year-old former PGA TOUR winner made 11 cuts in 24 starts with two top-25s 191 Grayson Murray * Currently on leave of absence from PGA TOUR * 192 Nelson Ledesma Argentina native made the cut in 8 of 19 starts with two top-25s 193 Rhein Gibson 35-year-old Aussie made the cut in 8 of 23 starts with two top-25s 194 Josh Teater 10 made cuts in 17 starts including two top-25s 195 Graeme McDowell Exempt -- victory at 2019 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship 196 Kiradech Aphibarnrat Earned a Korn Ferry Tour Finals berth with a T37 at the Wyndham Championship, jumping 8 spots in the standings inside the top 200. Thailand native has four European Tour victories. 197 Bill Haas 2011 FedExCup Champion and six-time PGA TOUR winner made the cut in 5 of 20 starts. Secured a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals with a T27 at the Barracuda Championship in his second-to-last start 198 Sebastian Cappelen Former Arkansas Razorback made seven cuts in 23 starts 199 David Lingmerth Monday qualified into the Wyndham Championship and earned a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals with a T37 finish, jumping six spots in the FedExCup standings. Made cut in 5 of 11 starts. 200 Chris Baker Made the cut in his last three starts to secure final spot in top-200.
2019-20 PGA TOUR FedExCup Standings (Nos. 126-200)
Player Comment Aaron Baddeley Four-time PGA TOUR winner made the cut in 8 of 22 starts. Finished No. 159 on 2019-20 FedExCup. Ricky Barnes Made the cut in 4 of 13 starts. Finished No. 195 on 2019-20 FedExCup. Dominic Bozzelli Made the cut in 2 of 13 starts. Finished No. 177 on 2019-20 FedExCup. Matt Every Two-time PGA TOUR winner made the cut in six of 19 starts during 2019-20 season. Finished No. 189 on 2019-20 FedExCup. George McNeill Made the cut in 2 of 10 starts. Finished No. 175 on 2019-20 FedExCup. Wes Roach Made the cut in 7 of 14 starts. Finished No. 173 on 2019-20 FedExCup. Zack Sucher Made the cut in 4 of 14 starts. Finished No. 176 on 2019-20 FedExCup.
Non-members who earned enough 2020-21 FedExCup Points to have finished inside top-200
Player Comment Robert MacIntyre Non-member. Made the cut in 11 of 13 starts with top-10s at The Open Championship (T8) and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (T9) Christiaan Bezuidenhout Non-member. 12 made cuts in 12 PGA TOUR starts with a solo-seventh at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard as his season-best. Made the cut in all five major starts during the 2020-21 season. Justin Suh Non-member. Finished T8 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Made six cuts in 11 starts. Lucas Herbert Non-member. 25-year-old Aussie made the cut in seven of 11 PGA TOUR starts with two top-25s. Aaron Rai Non-member. Finished in the top-20 at both The Open Championship (T19) and WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession Alex Smalley Non-member. Duke grad made the cut in all four PGA TOUR starts. Akshay Bhatia Non-member. 19-year-old made the cut in four of 11 starts with a season-best T9 at the Safeway Open. Sahith Theegala Non-member. 2020 Haskins Award and Jack Nicklaus Award winner made the cut in four of seven PGA TOUR starts with one top-25.
Non-members who earned enough 2019-20 FedExCup Points to have finished inside top-200
Player Comment Kurt Kitayama Non-member. Made the cut in five of eight starts on the PGA TOUR during the 2019-20 season. Matthias Schwab Non-member. Made the cut in five of seven starts with two top-10s during the 2019-20 season.
Special medical extensions
Ryan Blaum Greg Chalmers Jim Knous Kelly Kraft William McGirt Seung-Yul Noh Sam Saunders
