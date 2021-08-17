  • KORN FERRY TOUR FINALS

    Field study: 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Finals qualifiers

  • Akshay Bhatia, 19, aims to secure his first PGA TOUR card via the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)Akshay Bhatia, 19, aims to secure his first PGA TOUR card via the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)