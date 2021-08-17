Field study: 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Finals qualifiers

Rank Player Comment

1 Stephan Jaeger 32-year-old Germany native won the regular season points standings with wins at the 2020 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco and the 2021 Emerald Coast at Sandestin. Added three runner-ups and six additional top-10s. Made cut in four of five starts on the PGA TOUR this season.

2 Mito Pereira Chile native was the only player to secure the Three-Victory Promotion with wins at the 2020 Country Club de Bogota Championship, 2021 Rex Hospital Open and 2021 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation. Popped on the PGA TOUR, too, with top-10s at the Barbasol Championship (T5), 3M Open (T6), and Olympics (T4) in consecutive starts.

3 Chad Ramey 37 of 40 made cuts with a win at 2021 Live and Work in Maine Open, two runner-ups, and two thirds. First PGA TOUR card for the 29-year-old Mississippi native.

4 Taylor Moore Won the 2021 Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS. Finished in the top-10 in 10 of his last 16 events. Overcame a collapsed lung in 2019. 28-year-old Arkansas grad heading to the PGA TOUR for the first time.

5 Taylor Pendrith Canadian posted the highest finish without a victory with four runner-ups. Made cut in 30 of 35 starts and five of six starts on the PGA TOUR. One of the longest hitters on the Korn Ferry Tour.

6 Greyson Sigg Victory at 2021 Visit Knoxville Open. Former Georgia Bulldog made the cut in five of seven PGA TOUR starts including a T9 at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.

7 Davis Riley Two victories - 2020 Panama Championship and 2020 TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks. Mississippi native played at Alabama.

8 Jared Wolfe Won the 2020 The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar and 2020 Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth.

9 Will Zalatoris NOTE: Not eligible to play Finals due to earning equivalent FedExCup Points as non-member to have finished inside top-125. He will be fully exempt on 2021-22 PGA TOUR. 24-year-old posted 10 top-10s in 16 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour with a win at the 2020 TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes. Has posted eight top-10s in 25 starts on the PGA TOUR in 2020-21, including three top-10s at majors with a T6 at the 2020 U.S. Open, runner-up at 2021 Masters (2nd), and t8 at the 2021 PGA Championship.

10 Lee Hodges Victory at 2020 WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz. 26-year-old Alabama grad was teammates with Davis Riley in college.

11 Adam Svensson Won the 2021 Club Car Championship at The Landings Club. 27-year-old from British Columbia, Canada missed only two cuts in all of 2021.

12 David Lipsky Victory at the 2020 TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Oaks. Went to the same high school as Collin Morikawa and earned his first win on the Korn Ferry Tour less than one hour after Morikawa earned his second win on the PGA TOUR. Has a win on both the European Tour and Asia Tour previously.

13 Brandon Wu Won the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance after entering the season with conditional status. Stanford grad finished T7 at the 2021 Puerto Rico Open on the PGA TOUR.

14 Max McGreevy Victory at 2021 Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr. Pepper. Former Oklahoma Sooner had three additional top-threes.

15 Paul Barjon New Caledonia native won the 2021 Huntsville Championship to go with four other top-3s.

16 Andrew Novak Victory at the 2020 LECOM Suncoast Classic. Recorded five consecutive top-10s in April and May of 2021. 26-year-old Wofford grad loves playing basketball.

17 Dylan Wu 25-year-old Northwestern grad won the 2021 Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr. Pepper to lock up his PGA TOUR card for the first time.

18 Seth Reeves Had to miss the regular season finale for the birth of his first child.

19 Cameron Young Former Wake Forest Demon Deacon posted back-to-back victories at the 2021 Advent Health Championship and Evans Scholar Invitational presented by First Midwest Bank. Didn't have status on the Korn Ferry Tour until Monday qualifying into the 2020 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, where he set off a string of four consecutive top-15s to earn Special Temporary Membership.

20 Nick Hardy 10 top-10s in 38 starts for the former Illini. Monday qualified twice early in 2021 at the Sony Open and Waste Management Phoenix Open and made the cut with T14 and T42, respectively.

21 Curtis Thompson Victory at the 2020 Evans Scholar Invitational. Went back to LSU and got his degree over the last two years. Sister, Lexi, and brother, Nicholas, both are professional golfers.

22 David Skinns 39-year-old won the regular season finale at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna to secure his first PGA TOUR card.

23 Ben Kohles Two runner-ups en route to first PGA TOUR card since 2013. Caddie is Korn Ferry Tour legend 80-year-old Hylton "J.J." James.

24 Brett Drewitt Victory at the 2020 Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS. 30-year-old Aussie had six additional top-10s.

25 Austin Smotherman Finished T26 at the regular season finale to secure the last spot in the top 25 and secure his first PGA TOUR card.

26 Taylor Montgomery Entered the regular season finale at 24th on the money list but missed the cut to fall out of the top 25. Posted four top-3s and led the Korn Ferry Tour in putting average.

27 Paul Haley II Finished T2 twice with four additional top-10s in 34 starts. In search of first PGA TOUR card since 2013.

28 Peter Uihlein Winner at 2021 MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute. Five top-10s in 18 starts. Entered the regular season finale in 25th but missed the cut to fall out of the top 25. Finished third with Richy Werenski at the 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans on the PGA TOUR. 2010 U.S. Amateur champion.

29 Roberto Diaz First career Korn Ferry Tour victory at 2021 Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS. 34-year-old played the PGA TOUR in 2018 and 2019.

30 Justin Lower Runner-up at 2020 King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village and 2021 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation. 30th was his highest career finish on the Regular Season Points Standings. Finished one shot shy of a PGA TOUR card at the Korn Ferry Tour Finals in 2018.

31 Erik Barnes Career-year with four top-10s including a runner-up at the 2021 Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS. Spent three-month COVID-19 pandemic break from golf stocking shelves at a local grocery store to help support his family.

32 Hayden Buckley Won the 2021 LECOM Suncoast Classic on the first playoff hole after being the last man in the field. Plays the guitar. First trip to Korn Ferry Tour Finals

33 Zecheng Dou Five top-10s including a T2 at the regular season finale at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna. 24-year-old has two Korn Ferry Tour victories and four PGA TOUR China victories

34 Joshua Creel Won the 2021 Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank. Finished runner-up at 2021 Live and Work in Maine Open. Second trip to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals for the 31-year-old Oklahoma native.

35 Dan McCarthy Finished T2 at the 2020 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco. Syracuse, N.Y. native.

36 Carl Yuan Represented China at the 2021 Olympics, finishing T38.

37 David Kocher Won the 2020 El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA. 25-year-old former Maryland Terp also won on PGA TOUR China Series in 2019.

38 Dawie van der Walt Runner-up at 2021 Advent Health Championship. Owns two European Tour victories and two Korn Ferry Tour wins.

39 Brandon Harkins Runner-up at 2020 The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar. 26 made cuts in 39 starts. Was paired with Tiger Woods at 2018 Wells Fargo Championship on the weekend.

40 Harry Hall Victory at the 2021 Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics. First Korn Ferry Tour Finals trip. Wears an old school Ben Hogan-style cap in honor of Jim Barnes, who won the 1915 and 1919 PGA Championship and grew up at his club.

41 Ollie Schniederjans Seven top-10s in 32 starts on Korn Ferry Tour. Also finished solo third at the 2020 Bermuda Championship on the PGA TOUR.

42 Callum Tarren First Korn Ferry Tour Finals trip for 30-year-old England native. Six top-10s in 38 starts.

43 Vince India Best season of his career for the 32-year-old with six top-10s including a T3 at the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance.

44 Tyson Alexander 33-year-old won the 2021 Veritex Bank Championship for his first career Korn Ferry Tour win.

45 Tommy Gainey Won the 2020 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay to open the season. Known as "Two Gloves" and has one PGA TOUR victory to his credit.

46 Max Greyserman 26-year-old Duke grad posted six top-10s in 34 starts. First trip to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals after narrowly missing by five spots in 2019.

47 Billy Kennerly Four top-5s including a T2 at the 2021 Huntsville Championship where he lost in a playoff to Paul Barjon. Clemson grad likes to go fishing away from the course.

48 Kevin Roy Syracuse, N.Y. native had four top-10s in 43 starts including a season-best T5 at the Veritex Bank Championship. Father Jim Roy played the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions.

49 Trey Mullinax Victory at the 2020 Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39 was his second career Korn Ferry Tour win. Alabama native played the PGA TOUR from 2017-19.

50 Jimmy Stanger T2 at the 202 Evans Scholar Invitational. Was 2017 ACC Champion at Virginia. Interned at the Federal Reserve in college.

51 John Chin 34-year-old lefty finished third and second in back-to-back starts at the 2020 Country Club de Bogota Championship and LECOM Suncoast Classic early in the season but didn't finish inside the top 15 the rest of the way. Played the PGA TOUR in 2019.

52 Theo Humphrey T2 at the 2020 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship and runner-up at 2021 Veritex Bank Championship. 25-year-old Vanderbilt graduate grew up in Chicago and is into fitness.

53 John VanDerLaan Four-time All-American at Florida Southern. 25-year-old made 26 cuts in 41 starts with three top-10s.

54 Dawson Armstrong Finished T2 at the 2021 LECOM Suncoast Classic after falling in a playoff to Hayden Buckley on the first playoff hole. 25-year-old graduated from Lipscomb University and won the 2015 Western Amateur Championship, defeating Aaron Wise on the second playoff hole.

55 Brad Hopfinger 32-year-old making his second career Korn Ferry Tour Finals appearance and in search of his first PGA TOUR card. Four top-10s in 36 starts this season including a T3 at the 2020 Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth

56 Scott Gutschewski 44-year-old with two career Korn Ferry Tour wins had four top-10s.

57 Braden Thornberry 24-year-old made 24 cuts in 40 starts with four top-10s. 2017 NCAA Champion.

58 George Cunningham Six top-10s in 41 starts for Arizona grad. Likes motorcycle riding and travels around in an RV. Dad caddies for him.

59 Charlie Saxon Former Oklahoma Sooner shot a career-best 10-under 61 on his way to the 54-hole lead at the 2020 Lincoln Land Championship presneted by LRS. Finished in the top-10 five times in 2020-21.

60 Stuart Macdonald Canadian former walk-on at Purdue got hot late in the season with four top-10s in five starts including a T3 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation. Arguably the Korn Ferry Tour's best ping pong player

61 Nicholas Lindheim Former skateboarder is self-taught and took up game at 19. Posted a pair of T4s. Made cut in 23 of 33 starts.

62 Tom Whitney Former nuclear missile operator in the Air Force. Four top-10s in 37 starts. First career Korn Ferry Tour Finals berth.

63 Brent Grant First time to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals for the 25-year-old from Jacksonville, FL native. Five top-10s on the season.

64 Anders Albertson 20 made cuts in 34 starts including season-best T5s at the Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS and Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr. Pepper

65 Ryan McCormick 29 year old's first time to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Three top-10s on the season.

66 Stephen Franken Posted four top-10s in his first season on the Korn Ferry Tour. Was ACC Player of the Year at NC State University.

67 Curtis Luck 25-year-old Aussie made the cut in 18 of 30 starts with one top-10. 2016 U.S. Amateur champion.

68 Kyle Jones Victory at the 2020 Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank. Didn't get to play last two months of the regular season.

69 Shad Tuten Finished a career-best T2 at the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass. First Korn Ferry Tour Finals trip. Helped raise money for Lupus all season in support of his fiancee, Beccah, who has lupus.

70 Evan Harmeling Princeton grad won the 2020 Savannah Golf Championship. First trip to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

71 Patrick Fishburn Finished T4 in the last start of the regular season to climb inside the top 75 and earn his first Korn Ferry Tour Finals berth. Served for two years as a missionary. Received a granted from the Tony Finau Foundation in 2019. Family owns horse ranches in Utah and Idaho.

72 Joey Garber Former Georgia Bulldog and Sea Island resident had three top-10s. Previously won the 2018 Rex Hospital Open.

73 Tag Ridings Won the 2021 TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes for his first professional victory since 2002. 45-year-old has 239 PGA TOUR career starts to his credit with 13 top-10s.

74 Kevin Dougherty Runner-up at 2020 Savannah Golf Championship. Finished T9 at the regular season finale to jump inside the top-75 and secure a Korn Ferry Tour Finals berth.